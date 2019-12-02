Chuo cha Maseno kimefungwa kufuatia mgomo wa wanafunzi





Wanafunzi wakiwa katika mgomo katika Chuo Kikuu Maseno

Maseno University has been closed indefinitely following riots by students over alleged rape cases in and off campus.



In a statement on Sunday evening, Vice-Chancellor Prof Julius Nyabundi said: "Following unrest by students over alleged rape cases reported to have occurred in and off campus students' residences, and failure by the students to engage university management on structured discussions on the same; the Senate has resolved to close the university with immediate effect until further notice."



The students were ordered to vacate the university premises by 7.30pm.



Nyanza Regional Police Boss Dr Vincent Makokha told Nation the wrangles between the new and old student leadership might have had led to the riots.



"The riots could have been managed, a section of the students were not prepared for the ongoing exams," said Dr Makokha.



"We are discussed with the university administration to close the institution, right now, we are ensuring that the students get out of the university without destroying property," he added.



Student Organisation of Maseno University Secretary-General Alex Kalugho told Nation.co.ke the students rioted after two of their colleagues were raped on Saturday night.



"The police ought to have arrested the suspects who raped the two female students,” said Mr Kalugho.



He said security of the students residing outside campus was wanting.



"It is not the first time we have raised the issue of insecurity in the university. Last month, some fourth year students were attacked and robbed,” he said.



Chanzo: Daily Nation



Chuo kikuu cha Maseno kimefungwa kutokana na kutokea kwa mgomo wa wanafunzi ambao unasemekana kuchochewa na kukithiri kwa atukio na kesi za ubakaji ndani na nje ya chuo.Kufuatia tukio hilo, Makamu Mkuu wa chuo Profesa Julias Nyabundi amefafanua kuwa "kutokana na kutokea kwa mgomo huo uliosababishwa na kesi za ubakaji na zinazojitokeza ndani na nje ya chuo na wanafunzi kushidwa kuushirikisha utawala wa chuo kwa ajili ya majadiliano, Uongozi umeamua kukifunga chuo ili kuepusha madhara zaidi mpaka pale itakapotangazwa.Wanafunzi waliamriwa kuwa mpaka kufikia saa moja jioni wawe wameondoka maeneo ya chuo. Prof Julias aliongeza kuwa wanawasiliana na utawala kufunga chuo haraka, tunataka kuhakikisha wanafunzi wanaondoka bila kuharibu mali za chuo: