GOGO AGENTSINSTGRAM: gogo_agentsHOUSE FOR RENTLOCATION:SINZA NEAR TANZANITE TOWER, DAR ES SALAAM.DESCRIPTIONONLY ONE LARGE MASTER BEDROOM, SHARE SITTING ROOM, SHARE KITCHEN, PUBLIC TOILET, PARKING, ELECTRICITY AND WATER, GATE, FENCE, PAVING BLOCKS.RENT:TSH 250,000/= PER MONTH. SIX (6) MONTHS INITIAL PAYMENTS (FIXED/NO ANY NEGOCIATION)FOR MORE INFORMATIONS:+255 659 140 516 & WHATSAPP,+255 752 509 867+255 789 390 128#WithFaithfulBrokerage #GogoAgentsWith Faithful Brokerage