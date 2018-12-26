Chinese govt dismisses Fake report of Mombasa Port being collateral


Watu wa Fake news. I pitty hawa jamaa walikuwa na furaha tele hapa discussing fake news.


The Chinese government has dismissed reports that Kenyan government used Mombasa port as collateral for a loan to construction the Standard Gauge Railway.
Through its Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying the Chinese government says it has confidence that the Nairobi-Mombasa SGR line is feasible and more such projects are welcome.
Soma the full press briefing bellow👇🏾

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying's Regular Press Conference on December 24, 2018
 
Taarifa za bandari yetu kuchukulia na China zilijadiliwa Tanzania yote kwa furaha sana, hapa sasa unataka kusababishia watu msongo wa mawazo na presha kali.
Kwahiyo ulitaka wachina wakiulizwa kama wanapanga kuchukua bandari ya Mombasa, wakubali ?

Why are you black minded people so myopic ?
 
Kwahiyo ulitaka wachina wakiulizwa kama wanapanga kuchukua bandari ya Mombasa, wakubali ?

Why are you black minded people so myopic ?
Soma na kuelewa, issue sio kama wanataka au hawataki, hilo sio lililoulizwa......
Swali lililo mezani ambalo mumeshindwa kuthibitisha ni kama bandari ilitumika kama chaka, was it used as collateral....
Kenya imesema haikutumia bandari kama collateral
China imesema bandari haikutumika kama collateral
Sasa nyie Watanzania mumeng'ang'ania kwamba Mchina anakuja kuchukua bandari, sielewi taarifa mnazitoa wapi, au mumeingiwa na kichaa cha aina gani, hehehe ila kwa kweli bandari yetu huwapa tabu sana, na sasa ukiongeza ieunga moja kwa moja kwenye reli ya kisasa ya SGR....mtazidi kupata maumivu sana halafu ujenzi wa SGR bado unaendelea mpaka tufike kwa Kongoman...
 
Soma na kuelewa, issue sio kama wanataka au hawataki, hilo sio lililoulizwa......
Swali lililo mezani ambalo mumeshindwa kuthibitisha ni kama bandari ilitumika kama chaka, was it used as collateral....
Kenya imesema haikutumia bandari kama collateral[/colour]
lChina imesema bandari haikutumika kama collateral
Sasa nyie Watanzania mumeng'ang'ania kwamba Mchina anakuja kuchukua bandari, sielewi taarifa mnazitoa wapi, au mumeingiwa na kichaa cha aina gani, hehehe ila kwa kweli bandari yetu huwapa tabu sana, na sasa ukiongeza ieunga moja kwa moja kwenye reli ya kisasa ya SGR....mtazidi kupata maumivu sana halafu ujenzi wa SGR bado unaendelea mpaka tufike kwa Kongoman...
Anyway. Time will tell.

Tangu lini watawala wa Africa wamewahi kuwa wasema kweli ?

Wachina wanajua kula watawala koko wa Africa, mwisho wa siku they know what they need.
 
Anyway. Time will tell.

Tangu lini watawala wa Africa wamewahi kuwa wasema kweli ?

Wachina wanajua kula watawala koko wa Africa, mwisho wa siku they know what they need.
Wacha maneno mengi. Swala ni simple. SGR did not use Kenya port or any other govt assets as collateral.
Maneno mengi ya wakoloni na wachina peleka mbali ama fungua nyuzi
 
Wacha maneno mengi. Swala ni simple. SGR did not use Kenya port or any other govt assets as collateral.
Maneno mengi ya wakoloni na wachina peleka mbali ama fungua nyuzi
Umejawa na mihemko hata hujui aliye anasapoti ulichoandika au anayepinga wewe ni kujibu pumba tu..

Huyo yuko upande wako nuggu manyoya.
 
Anyway. Time will tell.

Tangu lini watawala wa Africa wamewahi kuwa wasema kweli ?

Wachina wanajua kula watawala koko wa Africa, mwisho wa siku they know what they need.
Time will tell what, mbona mnalazimisha na kung'ang'ania taarifa bila ushahidi wowote wala chanzo chochote!!!
- Mkaguzi mkuu amekana hakutoa taarifa kama hizo, japo mlisema mumezipata kutoka kwake
- Serikali imesema haikutumia bandari kama collateral
- China imesema bandari haikuhusika

Wacheni kuteseka bure, mtulie na kujitazamia nch yetu ikipiga hatua, hao Wachina hata kama wanatutafuna maeneo, na sisi tunafaidi kwengine, ndivyo ilivyo dunia, nikune nikukune ndio mchezo wa kinyang'au, lakini sio kama nyie mumeliwa madini na raslimali zote tangu kubuniwa kwa jamhuri yenu, na mpaka leo mnaorodheshwa kwenye nchi maskini wa kutupwa, mnafaa kujifunza unyang'au na kuacha hizo pumba za kuita kila mtu ndugu.

Kidogo rais wenu wa sasa nimeona ameiga kaunyang'au ka kiana haswa pale aliamua kuwakalia kooni wachimba madini, tatizo anakurupuka sana, anafaa darasa la jinsi ya kufanya unyang'au kimya kimya bila kuonekana kama anawachokonoa wazungu, maana watamtaftia vijisababu vya kumchelewesha.
 
Time will tell what, mbona mnalazimisha na kung'ang'ania taarifa bila ushahidi wowote wala chanzo chochote!!!
- Mkaguzi mkuu amekana hakutoa taarifa kama hizo, japo mlisema mumezipata kutoka kwake
- Serikali imesema haikutumia bandari kama collateral
- China imesema bandari haikuhusika

Wacheni kuteseka bure, mtulie na kujitazamia nch yetu ikipiga hatua, hao Wachina hata kama wanatutafuna maeneo, na sisi tunafaidi kwengine, ndivyo ilivyo dunia, nikune nikukune ndio mchezo wa kinyang'au, lakini sio kama nyie mumeliwa madini na raslimali zote tangu kubuniwa kwa jamhuri yenu, na mpaka leo mnaorodheshwa kwenye nchi maskini wa kutupwa, mnafaa kujifunza unyang'au na kuacha hizo pumba za kuita kila mtu ndugu.

Kidogo rais wenu wa sasa nimeona ameiga kaunyang'au ka kiana haswa pale aliamua kuwakalia kooni wachimba madini, tatizo anakurupuka sana, anafaa darasa la jinsi ya kufanya unyang'au kimya kimya bila kuonekana kama anawachokonoa wazungu, maana watamtaftia vijisababu vya kumchelewesha.
You talk like a 45+ old black guy.
 
Umejawa na mihemko hata hujui aliye anasapoti ulichoandika au anayepinga wewe ni kujibu pumba tu..

Huyo yuko upande wako nuggu manyoya.
Chemsha bongo kama unayo. Hapa mada tunayojadili ni very simple white and black. Hakuna mambo ya kati kati.
Huyo anakuja hapa kulia sijui ukoloni, wachina etc ilihali hio sio swala amabalo tunajadili.
 
Taarifa za bandari yetu kuchukulia na China zilijadiliwa Tanzania yote kwa furaha sana, hapa sasa unataka kusababishia watu msongo wa mawazo na presha kali.
Uko Tanzania boss? Please don't tell me the average man in Tandale was discussing this.:D:D
 
Wasio penda habari za Kweli wanaweweseka sana Wengine wakijaribu kufungua nyuzi za kupinga habari halisi ili kuendeleza pumba dhidi ya Kenya. Kusema kweli sio furaha kusikia kuchukuliwa kwa Assets za Nchi ya Zambia hata awe adui wangu.
 
Taarifa za bandari yetu kuchukulia na China zilijadiliwa Tanzania yote kwa furaha sana, hapa sasa unataka kusababishia watu msongo wa mawazo na presha kali.
Brother, watanzania wakikucheka wewe achana nao.
Wana hali mbaya kuliko Kenya.
Be informed Tanzania ndio imepokea misaada mingi na loan nyingi kuliko Kenya.
 
