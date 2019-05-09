China inaua Waislamu na dunia ipo kimya

Nundu JR

The world shrugs as China locks up 1 million Muslims

China has detained an estimated 1 million to 2 million Uighur Muslims in the region of Xinjiang, and millions more live one step away from detention under the watchful eye of the Chinese Communist Party.

Why it matters: It has been two years since the internment camps first came to light internationally, and a series of reports from Xinjiang have made vivid the scale of the abuses. Yet foreign governments and corporations are content to pretend it isn't happening.

"If right now, just about any other country in the world was found to be detaining over 1 million Muslims of a certain ethnicity, you can bet we’d be seeing an international outcry," says Sophie Richardson, china director for Human Rights Watch.

"Because it's China, which has enormous power in international institutions these days, it's hard to muster any response at all."
"There has been this almost childlike hope that as China gets wealthier and more secure it would change" and adapt to international norms, Richardson says. Instead, China is using its economic clout and influence at the UN to undermine those norms.
China has long waged a campaign of "assimilation and cultural destruction" in Xinjiang, but under President Xi Jinping it has "dramatically escalated," says Omer Kanat, a prominent Uighur activist. "The camps are designed to eradicate the Uighur's religious and ethnic identity once and for all."

China used to deny the camps existed; it now claims they're voluntary and designed to root out extremism.
But a new Human Rights Watch report reveals Chinese authorities use an app to track nearly every aspect of Uighurs' lives and deem activities that have nothing to do with terrorism — keeping to oneself, using too much electricity, donating to a mosque — suspicious.

"These dubious criteria are being used to identify large numbers of people, many of whom are then arbitrarily locked up," Richardson tells Axios.
Even those who aren't locked up live under constant surveillance, as a recent NY Times interactive demonstrates.
Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan, which borders Xinjiang but has a deep economic reliance on China, told the FT in March: "Frankly, I don't know much about" what’s happening to the Uighurs.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo gave a similar answer, despite leading the world's largest majority-Muslim country.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appeared to tiptoe around the issue on a visit to China last week.
Meanwhile the CEO of Volkswagen, which has a factory in Xinjiang, claimed last month that he was "not aware" of the mass detentions.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation went so far as to praise China in March for "providing care to its Muslim citizens," while in February Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman defended China's "right" to crack down on its Muslim citizens "for its national security."
The U.S. and EU have spoken out, as has Turkey, but as a Council on Foreign Relations report points out, "no country has taken action beyond issuing critical statements."
Between the lines: "This is a difficult issue to address precisely because China has the world's second-largest economy" and is "ruthless" when challenged, says John Herbst, a former longtime diplomat now at the Atlantic Council. "Countries are not going to make this a critical issue in their relations with China."

What to watch: "What's happening in Xinjiang now didn’t happen overnight," Richardson says. "If analysts like us didn't see this coming — and I freely admit we didn't — I wonder what we're missing that’s coming next."
 
Nyanjomigire

Waislamu wengi wanaiona China kama "Role Model" yao dhidi ya nchi za magharibi na hasa Marekani, wengi wa waislamu wanaweza wakaendelea tu kulifumbia macho hili kwa sababu tu ya unafiki wa kawaida wa kibinadamu japo kimsingi wanaelewa wazi kuwa huko China kuna tatizo.

Ingekuwa hili janga linatokea ktk nchi yoyote yenye jamii ya wengi wasio waislamu kama nchi za magharibi au hata Afrika nafikiri andiko kibao za kulaani "Makafiri" zingejaa humu mitandaoni.

Kama hata mwana mfalme wa Saudia amewalinda na wale ndio wanajiona waislamu wa kweli sasa nyie waislamu wa ku-import tu dini ndio mtaongea nini.

China tayari wanaona madhara ya kulea uislamu wenye msimamo mkali unavyoiponza nchi mbali mbali duniani hivyo, "They don't want to take chance, they may choose to strike while the iron is hot".
 
China hawapendagi ujinga kwenye mambo ya utaifa!
Fuatilia hata wakristo kuna nyakati husumbuliwa wanapotanguliza dini mbele badala ya utaifa.

Kuna majasusi wa nchi maadui hujificha kwenye hizi dini, kuna magaidi hujificha kwenye hizi dini, kuna wauza madawa ya kulevya hufanya hivyo pia.

Serikali ya China inafanya kuziba ufa kuliko kuja kujenga ukuta mzima
Hizi dini zimekuwa chanzo cha machafuko, ubaguzi, ugaidi na uhalifu mwingine mwingi maeneo mengi ya dunia.

Mfano mzuri hapo Zanzibar tu wenye baa, wenye migahawa nk wanasumbuliwa na biashara zao kisa tu kina watu wa dini fulani wapo kwenye mfungo eti!
Kwani huwezi kufunga wewe kama wewe bila kuwabughudhi wengine? Ndivyo hivyo Mungu wenu anataka kila mtu afunge kwa lazima?

Enyi watu wa dini jaribuni kuwa wastaarabu ili muende sambamba na dunia inavyotaka.

Ninyi mkiwa katikati yetu, sisi tusiokuwa na dini huwa hatuwasumbui kama mkifata sheria za nchi.
Bahati mbaya nyie mnataka sheria zenu za kipumbavu zuwekwe hadi kwenye katiba ya nchi jambo ambalo tutalipinga kwa nguvu zote!

Heshimuni sheria za nchi, kaa ndani kwako fanya ibada yako na ikitokea mkikusanyika, basi nfundishane mazuri na ya kujenga sio kubomoa. Tena mkikusanyika muwe wastaarabu sio makelele masaa kwa masaa.
 
aretasludovick said:
China hawapendagi ujinga kwenye mambo ya utaifa!
Fuatilia hata wakristo kuna nyakati husumbuliwa wanapotanguliza dini mbele badala ya utaifa.

Kuna majasusi wa nchi maadui hujificha kwenye hizi dini, kuna magaidi hujificha kwenye hizi dini, kuna wauza madawa ya kulevya hufanya hivyo pia.

Serikali ya China inafanya kuziba ufa kuliko kuja kujenga ukuta mzima
Hizi dini zimekuwa chanzo cha machafuko, ubaguzi, ugaidi na uhalifu mwingine mwingi maeneo mengi ya dunia.

Mfano mzuri hapo Zanzibar tu wenye baa, wenye migahawa nk wanasumbuliwa na biashara zao kisa tu kina watu wa dini fulani wapo kwenye mfungo eti!
Kwani huwezi kufunga wewe kama wewe bila kuwabughudhi wengine? Ndivyo hivyo Mungu wenu anataka kila mtu afunge kwa lazima?

Enyi watu wa dini jaribuni kuwa wastaarabu ili muende sambamba na dunia inavyotaka.

Ninyi mkiwa katikati yetu, sisi tusiokuwa na dini huwa hatuwasumbui kama mkifata sheria za nchi.
Bahati mbaya nyie mnataka sheria zenu za kipumbavu zuwekwe hadi kwenye katiba ya nchi jambo ambalo tutalipinga kwa nguvu zote!

Heshimuni sheria za nchi, kaa ndani kwako fanya ibada yako na ikitokea mkikusanyika, basi nfundishane mazuri na ya kujenga sio kubomoa. Tena mkikusanyika muwe wastaarabu sio makelele masaa kwa masaa.
Umesema Yote
 
Kama thread yako umeileta kwa muktadha kwamba waislamu wanauwawa china huku wakristo wakiachiwa basi umenoa na huijui china vizuri.

Wamechoma makanisa kibao na mengi hayatakiwi china.
Na waambie waislamu wenzako waache kupeleka madawa china.

Period.
 
Kwani hao Wakristo nao walipeleka Madawa China??
Saint Ivuga said:
Kama thread yako umeileta kwa muktadha kwamba waislamu wanauwawa china huku wakristo wakiachiwa basi umenoa na huijui china vizuri.

Wamechoma makanisa kibao na mengi hayatakiwi china.
Na waambie waislamu wenzako waache kupeleka madawa china.

Period.
dega said:
Kwani hao Wakristo nao walipeleka Madawa China??
Hapana - bali wanataka kueneza Sheria zao za kidini katika taifa ambalo lina watu wachache wenye imani yao ....

China haiutambui u-kristo wala uislam ..wana amini kuwa ndio chanzo cha vurugu duniani na huo ndio ukweli sahihi
 
Du! Duniani kweli hakuna haki ambayo imekiwa ikitarajiwa na watu wake!
 
Pambana kwanza na dhuruma iliyopo nchini kwako.. Watu wanatekwa, wanauawa lakn upo kimya.

Kwako wewe muislam wa iran n mzuri zaid kuliko mkristo jiran yko anae jumuika na wewe kwenye matatzo ya kila siku.

Hayo ya china waachie wenyewe, watayamaliza.
 
Wanakomaa na Marekani na Israel,huku wanaacha waislamu 1milion wako locked up,hawaruhusiwi hata kusoma quran.Wanafundishwa imani za ki kommunist tu..Kuna mtaa wamejaa majasusi tupu,ukionekana muislamu hata unaongea na simu tu,you are in big trouble.Nyie endeleeni kupambana na marekani na Israel huku mkiacha wenzenu wanateketea.Na hiyo ndo China wanapenda sababu hamtapata muda kuwafuatilia.
 
