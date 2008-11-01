Chelsea FC (The Blues) | Special Thread


Kunguru Mjanja

Kunguru Mjanja

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Aug 22, 2012
Messages
1,955
Likes
3,154
Points
280
Kunguru Mjanja

Kunguru Mjanja

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 22, 2012
1,955 3,154 280
#1
240px-Chelsea_FC.svg.png


Full name: Chelsea Football Club

Nickname(s): The Blues, The Pensioners

Founded: 10 March 1905

League: Premier League

Website: ChelseaFC.com


srty-jpg.450996

Ground: Stamford Bridge, (Capacity: 41,663) - Pitch 103m x 67m


a-jpg.450991

Owner: Roman Abramovich

b-jpg.450993

Chairman: Bruce Buck

sarri-jpg.822913

Head Coach: Maurizio Sarri
Chelsea Trophies:
League Tittles: 6
Premier League Champions: 5 (2016/17, 2014/15, 2009/10, 2005/06, 2004/05)
First Division Championship: 1 (1954/55)

European Trophies: 5
UEFA Champions League: 1 (2011/12)
UEFA Europa League: 1 (2012/13)
UEFA Super Cup: 1 (1998)
UEFA Cup Winners': 2 (1997/98, 19970/71)

FA Cup Trophies: 8 (2018, 2012, 2010, 2009, 2007, 2000, 1997, 1970)

League Cup: 5 (2014/15, 2006/07, 2004/05, 1997/98, 1964/65)

Community Shield: 4
FA Community Shield: 2 (2009, 2005)
FA Charity Cup: 2 (2000, 1955)

Other Trophies
Second Division Championship: 2 (1988/89, 1983/84)
Full Members Cup: 2 (1989/90, 1985/86)


chelsea-jpg.794454

Chelsea Football Club celebrate as they Crowned The Emirate FA Cup Winners(2018)

qa-jpg.512734

Chelsea Football Club celebrate as they Crowned Premier League Champions (2016/17)

chelsea-png.663322

Chelsea FC Squad (2017/18)

Follow this thread for team updates!
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Manda

Manda

JF-Expert Member
#6
Joined
Sep 24, 2007
Messages
2,075
Likes
30
Points
145
Manda

Manda

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 24, 2007
2,075 30 145
#6
USHAURI WA BURE!
Kwa wahabiki wa Chelsea na Liverpool, much respect kwenu!!, hivi mnaonaje na nyinyi mkawa na THREAD yenu maalumu kwa ajili ya timu zenu?, i guess timu kama Liverpoll ni kongwe na haiwezi kosa mashabiki wengi humu JF. Kwa Chelsea AB-TICHAZ you can take that initiative or s'one else..!

Nafikiri itapendeza zaidi kuliko kuwa na ad hoc threads na pengine esp. zile zinazojitokeza kukiwa na 'supriz' na matokeo kama ya jana.

Ni mtizamo tu-Thanks!!
 
Ab-Titchaz

Ab-Titchaz

Content Manager
#7
Joined
Jan 30, 2008
Messages
14,702
Likes
133
Points
135
Ab-Titchaz

Ab-Titchaz

Content Manager
Joined Jan 30, 2008
14,702 133 135
#7
Manda said:
USHAURI WA BURE!
Kwa wahabiki wa Chelsea na Liverpool, much respect kwenu!!, hivi mnaonaje na nyinyi mkawa na THREAD yenu maalumu kwa ajili ya timu zenu?, i guess timu kama Liverpoll ni kongwe na haiwezi kosa mashabiki wengi humu JF. Kwa Chelsea AB-TICHAZ you can take that initiative or s'one else..!

Nafikiri itapendeza zaidi kuliko kuwa na ad hoc threads na pengine esp. zile zinazojitokeza kukiwa na 'supriz' na matokeo kama ya jana.

Ni mtizamo tu-Thanks!!
Click to expand...
I take the challenge with all fans of Ze Bluz.
Leo mumeona vile tumetembeza kibano?
 
Ab-Titchaz

Ab-Titchaz

Content Manager
#8
Joined
Jan 30, 2008
Messages
14,702
Likes
133
Points
135
Ab-Titchaz

Ab-Titchaz

Content Manager
Joined Jan 30, 2008
14,702 133 135
#8
Nicolas_Anelka_cele_637123a.jpg


THREE IS A MAGIC NUMBER ... Nicolas Anelka celebrates his hat-trick

From MARK IRWIN at Stamford Bridge

Published: 01 Nov 2008

ROY KEANE wasnt bowled over when he first ran into Frank Lampard 10 years ago.

In fact the Manchester United captain was distinctly underwhelmed by the chunky West Ham youngster.

But after watching Lampard score his 100th Premier League goal, Keane has reassessed his opinion of the most prolific midfield player in the game.

In typically forthright fashion, Sunderland boss Keane said: Seven or eight years ago I wasnt Lampards biggest fan, having played against him.

Hes not the most naturally gifted player in the world, he was probably carrying a bit too much weight and he had a hell of a lot more to do as a footballer.

But his all-round game has improved unbelievably over the last few years to the extent where hes now one of the best midfielders in the world.

Lampard has worked really hard and seems to be as hungry as ever. He plays a lot of games, hes a fit lad who looks after his body and when youve got a midfielder who can put the ball in the net, its bloody priceless.

All the great midfield players have goals in their lockers and Lampards record is incredible.

Chelsea chief Phil Scolari declared Lampard to be the best player in the world in his position after his team had taken poor Sunderland apart.

Keane said: Hes heading in the right direction. When you look at him and Steven Gerrard, my God, Fabio Capello is lucky to have such outstanding midfielders.

The hallmark of a top player is consistency, not over two or three years but over eight or nine. Thats what Lampard has achieved.

Lampards landmark goal arrived in the 51st minute with the game already long won, a routine back-post header from Joe Coles chip.

Cole ran the show until he was withdrawn by Scolari half-an-hour from the end.

Keane admitted: I used to like Cole more than Lampard when they were both at West Ham.

Hes naturally more gifted. We all knew about Joe even when he was still a kid. But, like Lampard, hes come on leaps and bounds at Chelsea.

Mind you, working with coaches like Mourinho and Scolari, youd have to be some kind of a fool not to improve.

Keane is convinced Chelsea will win the title. And the way they brushed his team aside as they stormed back to the top of the table has reinforced that belief.

Nicolas Anelka scored the easiest three goals of his career, none from farther than two yards, after Alex started the rout with Chelseas 1,000th Premier League strike. Even the gloomy Anelka is starting to smile after his flying start to the season.

He said: Its my first hat-trick for Chelsea and Im very happy.

Its always good to get goals but its easy to score in this team. We like to play as a team.

The most I have ever scored in a season is 25 for Manchester City. I will try to do better this time and I already have nine.

But what matters is for Chelsea to win more titles.

Scolari has already confirmed Anelka will start against Roma in the Champions League tomorrow despite Didier Drogbas return to fitness.

Anelka added: Normally I like to drop back, get the ball and dribble. But we have many players who can do that so I have to stay up front and be very patient.

Its been difficult to do that, to just stay around the penalty area. But its been working.

Keane pointed out that Anelka was a yard offside when he scored his first goal and believes his team should have been awarded a free-kick in the build-up to Anelkas second.

He was sent to the stand by referee Martin Atkinson for his half-time protests yet insisted: I wasnt swearing at him and I dont think I was too aggressive.

Every manager has the right to ask an official about decisions but his advice to me was not to come into the dug-out for the second half.

Keane was relaxed considering his team were taken to the cleaners. He said: My players kept going and thats all I ask.

We were outclassed. Its not a day to point fingers. Its important to praise Chelsea rather than criticise us.

Chelsea are trying to win titles and European Cups, were trying to build a club. Last year we finished 15th and we want to improve on that. But weve a hell of a long way to go. Chelsea are a top, top team.

But are they a great team? Not yet. They need a few more titles and to win in Europe. Then theyll be a great team.
 
Ab-Titchaz

Ab-Titchaz

Content Manager
#9
Joined
Jan 30, 2008
Messages
14,702
Likes
133
Points
135
Ab-Titchaz

Ab-Titchaz

Content Manager
Joined Jan 30, 2008
14,702 133 135
#9
Alex_scores_637122a.jpg


Alex scores!

Alex_celebrates_637155a.jpg


Dean_Whitehead_and__637154a.jpg


Dean Whitehead and John Obi Mikel


Nicolas_Anelka_scor_637142a.jpg


Anelka scores

Nicolas_Anelka_cele_637151a.jpg


 
Ab-Titchaz

Ab-Titchaz

Content Manager
#11
Joined
Jan 30, 2008
Messages
14,702
Likes
133
Points
135
Ab-Titchaz

Ab-Titchaz

Content Manager
Joined Jan 30, 2008
14,702 133 135
#11
Nicolas_Anelka_scor_637150a.jpg


Nicolas Anelka scores his second

Nicolas_Anelka_cele_637119a.jpg


Nicolas Anelka celebrates scoring his second


Luiz_Felipe_Scolari_637121a.jpg


Luiz Felipe Scolari

Frank_Lampard_celeb_637153a.jpg


Frank Lampard celebrates



 
Ab-Titchaz

Ab-Titchaz

Content Manager
#12
Joined
Jan 30, 2008
Messages
14,702
Likes
133
Points
135
Ab-Titchaz

Ab-Titchaz

Content Manager
Joined Jan 30, 2008
14,702 133 135
#12
Nicolas_Anelka_scor_637127a.jpg


Namba tatu
 
Manda

Manda

JF-Expert Member
#13
Joined
Sep 24, 2007
Messages
2,075
Likes
30
Points
145
Manda

Manda

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 24, 2007
2,075 30 145
#13
Ab-Titchaz said:
I take the challenge with all fans of Ze Bluz.
Leo mumeona vile tumetembeza kibano?
Click to expand...
It was descent performance from ur lads!!, hongereni..!, magoli yenu yale yalikuwaavery organized na soft!, i guess hata standard two student anaweza malizia 'move' kama ile ya goli la Pili na Tatu from Anelka!

Keep it up!
 
Sajenti

Sajenti

JF-Expert Member
#14
Joined
Apr 24, 2008
Messages
3,673
Likes
30
Points
0
Sajenti

Sajenti

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 24, 2008
3,673 30 0
#14
Invisible said:
Nilifurahishwa na performance hii. Inapunguza maumivu walau :)
Click to expand...
..Mkuu na wewe ulipata double pain kama mimi??? Nakumbuka siku Yanga walipopiga Simba na Chelsea nao wakabonyezwa na Liverpool......But nina imani this season wanazi wa The blues tutafurahi sana jambo kubwa Scolari kwenye dirisha dogo la usajiri January pale mbele aongeze striker mmoja mtafutaji magoli mzuri nina imani maisha yatakuwa laini kama unanawa tena na sabuni!!!!!!!

Anelka scoring yake imekuwa sio ya uhakika sana in absence of Drogba au unasemaje??
 
RR

RR

JF-Expert Member
#15
Joined
Mar 17, 2007
Messages
6,776
Likes
256
Points
180
RR

RR

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 17, 2007
6,776 256 180
#15
sanda-matuta, Ab-Titchaz, Invisible, nk! mnatosha kuipa uhai thread ya Bluz.
Sababu mna mods wawili, msijipendelee mkatuzuia ambao sio bluz kuchangia humu(mostly mkiboronga):)!
Karibuni
 
Invisible

Invisible

Admin
#16
Joined
Feb 11, 2006
Messages
9,101
Likes
514
Points
180
Invisible

Invisible

Admin
Joined Feb 11, 2006
9,101 514 180
#16
Roya Roy said:
sanda-matuta, Ab-Titchaz, Invisible, nk! mnatosha kuipa uhai thread ya Bluz.
Sababu mna mods wawili, msijipendelee mkatuzuia ambao sio bluz kuchangia humu(mostly mkiboronga):)!
Karibuni
Click to expand...
Hahahaha utakuwa Man U wewe! Kwenye soka hakuna kuoneana... Mkishinda tunawapa heko tukiwashinda kubalini kuwa tuko juu :)
 
Mzozo wa Mizozo

Mzozo wa Mizozo

JF-Expert Member
#17
Joined
May 26, 2008
Messages
427
Likes
0
Points
0
Mzozo wa Mizozo

Mzozo wa Mizozo

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 26, 2008
427 0 0
#17
Laligeni said:
..Mkuu na wewe ulipata double pain kama mimi??? Nakumbuka siku Yanga walipopiga Simba na Chelsea nao wakabonyezwa na Liverpool......But nina imani this season wanazi wa The blues tutafurahi sana jambo kubwa Scolari kwenye dirisha dogo la usajiri January pale mbele aongeze striker mmoja mtafutaji magoli mzuri nina imani maisha yatakuwa laini kama unanawa tena na sabuni!!!!!!!

Anelka scoring yake imekuwa sio ya uhakika sana in absence of Drogba au unasemaje??
Click to expand...
Maumivu hayo yalikuwa pande zote bwana.... Weeekend hata haikuwa njema kwangu... 2008 ni msimu wetu The Blues, hizi 'road bumps' ndogo ndogo hazituzuii kumaliza safari!!!
 
Sajenti

Sajenti

JF-Expert Member
#18
Joined
Apr 24, 2008
Messages
3,673
Likes
30
Points
0
Sajenti

Sajenti

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 24, 2008
3,673 30 0
#18
Mzozo wa Mizozo said:
Maumivu hayo yalikuwa pande zote bwana.... Weeekend hata haikuwa njema kwangu... 2008 ni msimu wetu The Blues, hizi 'road bumps' ndogo ndogo hazituzuii kumaliza safari!!!
Click to expand...
....Let's hope so mzozo, kwa kweli huwa napata homa sana hasa chelsea ikifungwa na Man Utd, Liver au Arsenal jamaa huwa kelele mingi sana. Huoni siku Liver waliposhinda hilo goli 1, Benitez akaanza kupiga hesabu za kutwaa ubingwa mazee vijana wa Reddnap wakafanya yasiyofikirika simsikii tena akizungumzia ubingwa...

Big up Big Phill, Big up bluuuuuuuuuuuuuuezzzzzzz!!!!
 
RR

RR

JF-Expert Member
#19
Joined
Mar 17, 2007
Messages
6,776
Likes
256
Points
180
RR

RR

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 17, 2007
6,776 256 180
#19
Kesho tutaangalia hapa kama mtakuwepo, si mnacheza na Roma (mambo yao kwenye Seria A sio mazuri?) Once upon a time they were nailed 7 by Man U.
 
Manda

Manda

JF-Expert Member
#20
Joined
Sep 24, 2007
Messages
2,075
Likes
30
Points
145
Manda

Manda

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 24, 2007
2,075 30 145
#20
Roya Roy said:
sanda-matuta, Ab-Titchaz, Invisible, nk! mnatosha kuipa uhai thread ya Bluz.
Sababu mna mods wawili, msijipendelee mkatuzuia ambao sio bluz kuchangia humu(mostly mkiboronga):)!
Karibuni
Click to expand...
You have hit the nail dude!

Mimi nishaanza waogopa hawa!, nafikiri approach yetu kwa hawa jamaa iwe more 'diplomatic',esp. wakichapwa..! tumeshazoea kuwasiliba vibaya Ze Gunnaz ila hawa ukigusa tu, lazima uingie choo cha kike-the next day unaweza kuta hataku-log inn humu ndani ikawa utata!

All n All thanx for taking the initative, kumbe mlikuwa wengi washabiki bwana mmejificjha?, mkawa mnadandia dandia tuu threads za timu sio zenu?

Nawasubiri Liverpool nao wa-take initiative kam yenu, nafikiri itapendeza zaidi kuwa na BIG FOUR ndani ya Jukwaa letu la 'kupunguza Stress'..!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,207,942
Members 459,205
Posts 28,287,847

FOLLOW US