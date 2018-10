seraphine zatimya said: ...CCM is stabilising, CHADEMA is shrinking and CUF is disappearing! Click to expand...

seraphine zatimya

Since the heading is in English, I assume you know the language and so I will reply in kind...No,, I disagree. You should know we are under a dictatorship and there are never good dictators, not in this century! As Wole Soyinka would put it, any good dictators died out with the dinosaurs. Chadema and CUF are living it while individual opponents are tasting its wrath.Under dictatorship there is no Freedom of Speech. Citizens living under a dictatorship are subject to strict systems of regulation against public speech, organization and assembly. Dictators hold exclusive power over the state and its citizens -- and those citizens are expected to act accordinglyAll dictators develop a tendency to enjoy the power they have. This in turn makes them greedy and self-serving. With absolute power, a dictator will hang on to harsh laws and penalties as well as self-serving policies and legislations to hold onto power and this leads to abuse of power.Dictators surround themselves with armies and security personnel complete with heavy armory. This makes it easy for them to do what they please at the expense of the citizens. Hence people live in fear as innocent victims who are falsely accused of rebellion are punished or killed.With a dictator and a small group having control over a nation, it is possible for people to go against the government overtly or secretly. Dictators are never happy about this and this often leads to rising number of deaths and killings of innocent people just for expressing opposite views.Under dictatorships, with strict laws and no one to go against their actions, it is easy to get rid of opponents who they consider as enemies. This can lead to political unrest as over time people will want to overthrow these dictators. If this happens, there may be chaos and civil war.It also goes without saying that even if a dictatorship ends because of people power, it is not easy for these countries to rise and resolve problems of their nations within the next couple of years. And while these things are happening, the so called economic gains realized will always be short-lived.