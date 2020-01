Cameroon yatiwa adabu na Malkia wa Kenya katika muendelezo wa vichapo Afrika

Malkia Strikers on the brink of Olympic return Victory against lowly Nigeria will see Kenya return to the Olympics after a 16-year wait.

Afrika kwa sasa hakuna wa kusimama mbele ya hawa malkia, walifumua Wamisri, wakawagaragaza Botswana, leo wamekanyaga kanyagg ya wenyeji CameroonMalkia Strikers players celebrate a point during their Olympics qualifier against Cameroon at Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena in Yaounde on January 7, 2020. PHOTO | SAMUEL GACHARIRA | NATION MEDIA GROUPKenya women’s volleyball national team on Tuesday edged hosts Cameroon 3-2 in a thrilling contest to inch closer to a return to the Olympics.