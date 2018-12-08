Burundi: Rais Pierre Nkurunziza asema Rwanda imekuwa adui. Aomba kikao cha EAC kujadili mzozo uliopo


Rais wa Burundi Pierre Nkurunziza amesema kuna mzozo wa wazi kati ya taifa lake na taifa jirani na Rwanda katika kinachoonekana kuwa kudorora zaidi kwa uhusiano baina ya mataifa hayo mawili.

Rwanda na Burundi zimekuwa na uhasama kwa muda sasa, Burundi ikiituhumu Rwanda kwa kuhusika katika jaribio la kupindua serikali mwaka 2015 ambalo lilifeli.

Burundi hudai kwamba Rwanda iliwafadhili waliohusika na kwamba inatoa hifadhi kwao. Rwanda mara kwa mara imekuwa ikikanusha tuhuma hizo.

Rais Nkurunziza amemwandikia barua mwenyekiti wa Jumuiya ya Afrika Mashariki Yoweri Museveni ambaye ni rais wa Uganda akisema Rwanda sasa si mshirika tena ndani ya jumuiya bali ni kama adui.

"Rwanda ndiyo nchi pekee katika kanda hii ambayo ndiyo moja wa wahusika wakuu katika kuvuruga uthabiti wa taifa langu na kwa hivyo siichukulii kama taifa mshirika, lakini kama adui ya nchi yangu," barua hiyo, ambayo inaonesha ilitiwa saini na Bw Nkurunziza tarehe 4 Desemba, imesema.

Kiongozi huyo anataka kufanyike mkutano maalum wa EAC wa kujadili mzozo huo kati ya Rwanda na Burundi.

Viongozi wa mataifa ya jumuiya hiyo ambayo kwa sasa inajumuisha Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania na Sudan Kusini wamepangiwa kukutana tena 27 Desemba.

Hii ni baada ya mkutano wao wa karibuni zaidi kukosa kuendelea jijini Arusha kutokana na kutokuwepo kwa ujumbe kutoka Burundi.


Chanzo: BBC

VIDEO (Kwa kirundi):

 
For the English Audience
Burundi President, Pierre Nkurunziza writes to Museveni over frosty relations with Rwanda; calls for EAC intervention

Bujumbura, Burundi: President Pierre Nkuruziza has called for a special regional summit on what he describes as an ‘open conflict’ with neighbours, Rwanda.

Rwanda and Burundi are living a frosty relationship since the failed coup in 2015 that attempted to out seat Mr. Nkurunziza.

As the relations between both neighbouring states continue to deteriorate, Bujumbura also accuses Kigali of offering militarily training to Burundi refugees to destabilize Burundi’s democratically elected institutions and sheltering the plotters of the failed 2015 coup.

In return, Rwanda accuses Burundi of hosting the FDLR rebels who are accused by the authorities in Rwanda of committing the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

In a letter leaked, Nkurunziza accused Rwanda of being the origin of the crisis that Burundi has been going through since April 2015.

The letter dated December 4 and addressed to President Yoweri Museveni, the chairman of the East African Community (EAC) and mediator in the Burundian crisis, maintained that Rwanda recruited and supported Burundian refugees who then tried to destabilize Nkurunziza government.

This desire to deal with the Burundian crisis at a regional level is seen by observers as a leap forward. Burundi has been in a political crisis since Nkurunziza declared his intention to seek a third term.

Rwanda shuns EAC parliamentary Games held in Burundi

Rwanda chose not to attend the Inter-parliamentary games of the EAC, which started from December 1 in Burundi, Bujumbura on Saturday.

The EAC games are scheduled to run through December 10.

In a letter to the Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), Rwanda’s parliament indicated that its members had commitments till Tuesday that could not allow them to take part in the 10-day tournament.

“We regret to inform you that the parliament of Rwanda will not be able to participate in the 2018 EAC Inter-Parliamentary Games. Any inconveniences caused are highly regretted,” read the letter.

However, it is speculated that Rwanda’s absence in Burundi was yet another manifestation of the sour relations between Bujumbura and Kigali since 2015. State officials from the two neighboring countries have refrained from mutual visits.

It is unfortunate that there is a country which did not attend these games that should bring together all parliaments across the region, but the games will go on as planned,” Burundi EAC minister Isabelle Ndahayo told reporters in Bujumbura.

At the failed summit last week, Rwanda was represented by its Foreign Affairs minister Richard Sezibera, who is the immediate former EAC secretary general but Burundi did not show up.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African integration Augustine Mahiga confessed he was not “fully aware” as to why Burundi failed to turn up at the summit.
Changamoto kubwa hiyo kwa jumuia kuonyesha ukomavu wake (kama upo) kutatua kadhia hiyo.
 
Sasa akijitoa East Africa halafu East Africa mathalani wakaamua kumtoa hapo, ana nguvu gani za kuwazuia?
Nchi yake iko landlocked
Nchi yake ina tishio la waasi kila kukicha
Akipigwa vikwazo na EAC, Maisha yakawa magumu warundi si watamchomoa tu hapo?
 
Ukipanda uovu utavuna uovu. Ukimchekea nyani...utavuna mabua. Alianza vitimbi kujiongezea muda kubaki Ikulu, Warundi wakalalama! EAC kimya, kabadili Katiba 2034;Kamsumbua mzee Ben hatumi wajumbe vikao suluhu EAC Kimya; Leo chatu mdogo kakua!
 
Madikteta wanataka kuchapana, wanapeleka malalamiko yao kwa dikteta mwenzao, dikteta mwingine anawaangalia tu huku yuko bize na mafaili kitandani te te te te te
 
Kuikaribisha Rwanda ndani ya EAC ilikuwa bonge la blunder.
Mimi nadhani badala ya kuiruhusu Burundi ikatoka ndani ya EAC ni vyema kuangalia namna ya kuiondoa Rwanda.

Rwanda inatuhumiwa kusuka mchezo wa kutaka kumuondoa Museveni hivi juzi kati
Rwanda inamewahi kumtishia uhai Rais Kikwete wa Tanzania, tukayamaliza kiutu uzima.
Rwanda ilipanga kuipindua Serikali ya Burundi hivi karibuni.
Rwanda iko Congo inasumbua watu wa DRC hawana amani.
Rwanda ilifukuzwa jumuiya ya Afrika ya Kati kwa sababu hizi hizi za kuhujumu nchi wanachama.
Kwa nini Rwanda??.

Kuna mpango wa siri siri pale green house wa kuivuta Burundi kuingia SADC, mpango unaosimamiwa na Tanzania.
Lakini kabla ya option hio ni bora kuangalia option ya kuondoa nyoka Rwanda ndani ya EAC maana ndiye kirusi.
Ni wakati pia Tanzania kujiuliza faida aliyoipata Congo baada ya gree house kuipigia chepuo na kumuingiza Mkongo SADC, kama faida haikupatikana Congo kwa nini itapatikana kwa Burundi??

Tutawaingiza wangapi huko SADC??
 
kuna nchi zilikubaliwa harakaharaka kujiunga na EAC bila kuandaliwa kwanza. Haya yahana budi kutokea.

Lakini pia nchi za EAC, labda Kenya kidogo, zote zina tatizo la mifumo mibovu ya demokrasia na uwajibikaji na utawala wa ndani, hili nalo ni tatizo lingine.

EAC itakujabaki kuwa jumuiya ya ujirani mwema tu, nothing monumental will ever achieved!
 
Kuikaribisha Rwanda ndani ya EAC ilikuwa bonge la blunder.

Mimi nadhani badala ya kuiruhusu Burundi ikatoka ndani ya EAC ni vyema kuangalia namna ya kuiondoa Rwanda.

Rwanda inatuhumiwa
ndiomaana malawi walikataa kujiunga.
wamefanya kosa kubwa kuiingaza rwanda EAC ingawa Burundi yenyewe inamatatizo.
 
ndiomaana malawi walikataa kujiunga.
wamefanya kosa kubwa kuiingaza rwanda EAC ingawa Burundi yenyewe inamatatizo.
Ni kweli kabia Burundi ina matatizo.
Lakini matatizo yao ni ya ndani, haijawahi kufanya hujuma kwa wanchma wake na majirani zake, labda kama ni hujuma za kujilinda, ambazo hufanywa na mataifa yote duniani, hata Tanzania huwa tunazifanya.

Matatizo ya Burundi hayajaanza leo, Burundi ni nchi masikini sana na ni kama yatima, mara zote ikipata matatizo imekuwa ikimuangalia na kumkimbilia Baba yake Tanzania ambaye naye ni masikini, lakini angalau inapata hekima za hapa na pale siku zinakwenda.

Lakini kuiona Burundi inaondoka EAC ni masikitiko makubwa sana aisee.
 
kuna nchi zilikubaliwa harakaharaka kujiunga na EAC bila kuandaliwa kwanza. Haya yahana budi kutokea.

Lakini pia nchi za EAC, labda Kenya kidogo, zote zina tatizo la mifumo mibovu ya demokrasia na uwajibikaji na utawala wa ndani, hili nalo ni tatizo lingine.

EAC itakujabaki kuwa jumuiya ya ujirani mwema tu, nothing monumental will ever achieved!
Na huo ndio ukweli mchungu mkuu.

Nimeona juzi Waganda wanailalamikia sana Tanzania kwa kuwazuia wafanya biashara wao kuingiza sukari kutoka Uganda wakati kuna uhaba mkubwa sana wa sukari Tanzania, kitendo kinachotufanya mpaka tuagize kutoka Brazil.

Hii jumuiya ni ya ujirani mwema tu.

Niachokiona Tanzania ni kutaka kuleta ishu zetu za kijamaa kwenye jumuiya, ishu za kuendekeza udugu wakati wenzetu wako kimaslahi zaidi.
 
