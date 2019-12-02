Burkina Faso: Takriban watu 14 wameuwawa katika shambulio ndani ya kanisa

Waathirika wa shambulio hilo walikuwa wamehudhuria ibada katika Kanisa la Hantoukoura, Mashariki mwa nchi hiyo siku ya jumapili ambapo watu wenye silaha waliwafyatulia risasi waumini

Mamia ya watu wameuawa katika Taifa hilo katika miaka ya hivi karibuni na kundi la kigaidi la Jihadist, kutokana na mvutano wa kikabila na kidini haswa katika mpaka wa Mali

Taarifa kutoka Serikalini zinasema kuwa watu wengi wamejeruhiwa katika shambulio hilo la jana ila idadi kamili haijatolewa
The president of the West African nation of Burkina Faso has confirmed that 14 people were killed in an attack on a Protestant church in the country's east.

Going on Twitter, President Roch Marc Christian Kabore said Sunday that he condemned "the barbaric attack" in the town of Hantoukoura. He said several people also were wounded.

Kabore offered his "deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded."
Islamic extremists have been active in Burkina Faso since 2015. Jihadists have attacked police stations and churches across the country's north but also recently have struck in the east.

In October, gunmen generally believed to be Islamic extremists attacked a convoy carrying employees of a mining company in that region, killing at least 37 people.
 
