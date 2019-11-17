British Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to mention number of his children

In 1987, Boris married Allegra Mostyn-Owen, daughter of the art historian William Mostyn-Owen and Italian writer Gaia Servadio.







The couple divorced in 1993 and twelve days later Johnson married Marina Wheeler, a barrister and daughter of journalist and broadcaster Charles Wheeler and his wife, Dip Singh.







Five weeks later, Wheeler and Johnson's first child was born.



The Wheeler and Johnson families have known each other for decades, and Marina Wheeler was at the European School, Brussels at the same time as her future husband. They have four children: two daughters and two sons.



Between 2000 and 2004, Johnson had an affair with Spectator columnist Petronella Wyatt when he was its editor, resulting in two terminated pregnancies.







In April 2006, the News of the World alleged that Johnson was having an affair with The Guardian journalist Anna Fazackerley.







The pair refused to comment and shortly afterwards Johnson began employing Fazackerley.



In 2009, Johnson fathered a daughter with Helen MacIntyre, an arts consultant.



The child's existence was the subject of legal action in 2013 with the Court of Appeal quashing an injunction seeking to ban reporting of her existence.



The judge ruled that the public had a right to know about Johnson's "reckless" behaviour.



In that court case, it was asserted that Johnson has had another child out of wedlock.



In September 2018, Johnson and Wheeler issued a statement confirming that after 25 years of marriage they had separated "several months ago", and had begun divorce proceedings.



In 2019 The Sunday Times implied that, in 2013, Johnson had a sexual relationship with American technology entrepreneur and former DJ and model Jennifer Arcuri, which neither Arcuri nor Johnson denied.



In 2019 Johnson was living with Carrie Symonds, the daughter of Matthew Symonds, a co-founder of The Independent newspaper, and Josephine McAfee, a lawyer.



Symonds had worked for the Conservative party since 2009 and worked on Johnson's 2012 campaign to be re-elected as Mayor.