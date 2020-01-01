BREAKING NEWS:biig news, news ya karne SIMBA SC NDANI YA PES 20

N

nzagambadume

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Apr 9, 2018
Messages
1,974
Points
2,000
N

nzagambadume

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 9, 2018
1,974 2,000
simba sc ya Tanzania ndani ya PES CAF ,zipo teams 51 tu za africa ,ikumbukwe simba ni ya 16 afrika kwa ubora hivyo ni lazima iiingie kwenye issue hiyo
Mods:p hii ni habari mchanganyiko siyo ya michezo.
Habari bado ya moto ina lisaa limoja tu
Screen Shot 2020-01-01 at 9.59.50 PM.png
 
troublemaker

troublemaker

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jun 8, 2015
Messages
12,207
Points
2,000
troublemaker

troublemaker

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 8, 2015
12,207 2,000
nzagambadume said:
simba sc ya Tanzania ndani ya PES CAF ,zipo teams 51 tu za africa ,ikumbukwe simba ni ya 16 afrika kwa ubora hivyo ni lazima iiingie kwenye issue hiyo
Mods:please hii ni habari mchanganyiko siyo ya michezo.
Habari bado ya moto ina lisaa limoja tu
View attachment 1309708
Click to expand...
Sio patch kweli hii?
Au konami wameupdate,mbona imechanganywa na team za ulaya?
Siku zote vilabu vya afrika huwa haviwekwi kwenye football games.
 
N

nzagambadume

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Apr 9, 2018
Messages
1,974
Points
2,000
N

nzagambadume

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 9, 2018
1,974 2,000
troublemaker said:
Sio patch kweli hii?
Au konami wameupdate,mbona imechanganywa na team za ulaya?
Siku zote vilabu vya afrika huwa haviwekwi kwenye football games.
Click to expand...
hapana ni official news imetoka lisaa liliopita teams zipo 51 tu hata as vita ya congo wamepost kwenye page yao ya instagram wakishangilia
 
N

nzagambadume

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Apr 9, 2018
Messages
1,974
Points
2,000
N

nzagambadume

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 9, 2018
1,974 2,000
Mibas said:
Mashabiki wa Simba bwana!!!!

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
Click to expand...
AS vita wanshangilia, Ghana wanashangilia kwa nini nasi tusifurahie,hata mkinuna HIII NI BIG NEWS YA KARNE, vinara wa east africa
www.modernghana.com

eFootball Features Hearts And Kotoko In PES 2020

Globally renowned game producers, eFootball has featured Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak a...
www.modernghana.com www.modernghana.com

The producers of the football simulation video game have decided to stretch their feathers on the Africa continent with its latest soccer game. For the first time in history, several other clubs have been included and will be available for selection in the CAF Champions League.
Besides Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, the PES 2020 is featuring other African giants such as Egyptian sides Al Ahly and Zamalek, Tunisian outfits Esperance Sportif de Tunis and Etoile Sportif du Sahel, as well as TP Mazembe.
The addition of the Ghanaian clubs comes as a piece of good news to gamers in the West African country who have been waiting to experience their clubs in the gameplay.
Among several additions, the PES 2020 will also give gamers across the globe the opportunity of enjoying the Euro 2020 with Konami having already purchased the right for the tournament.
The game which was released on September 10, 2019, is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android and IOS.
 
N

nzagambadume

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Apr 9, 2018
Messages
1,974
Points
2,000
N

nzagambadume

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 9, 2018
1,974 2,000
as vita wakishangilia ingawa nchi yao zipo teams tatu ,vita ,mazembe na motema pembe ,kwa east africa kama kawaida msalaba wa kuwatoa tongotongo washamba huwa unabebwa na simba wekundu wa msimbazi
Screen Shot 2020-01-01 at 10.39.02 PM.png
 
N

nzagambadume

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Apr 9, 2018
Messages
1,974
Points
2,000
N

nzagambadume

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 9, 2018
1,974 2,000
troublemaker said:
Kwenye official page pes hakuna hiyo taarifa naona ni mambo ya patch na mod tu hapo. Wajanja wajanja maana me tangu pes2017 nilikuwa pia naweka team za caf.
Click to expand...
umeangalia link ya you tube niliyoweka hapo juu, angalia kuanzia dakika ya 4.30 utaona issue ya caf kama ni mwana chura pole sana inabidi mvumilie tu maana hata mo arena soon itajengwa majukwaa
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
I Hivi kwanini vyombo vyetu vya habari vya runinga havina habari zilizovunjika vunjika (Breaking News)? Habari na Hoja mchanganyiko 26
kesho kutwa Breaking news! Ajira mpya hizi hapa Habari na Hoja mchanganyiko 0
M ITV- Breaking News zenu zinaboa Habari na Hoja mchanganyiko 9
L Breaking news Habari na Hoja mchanganyiko 40
chikutentema Breaking News: Moto mkubwa umezuka katika Soko kubwa Sumbawanga-eneo la Mandela. Habari na Hoja mchanganyiko 14
Similar threads
Hivi kwanini vyombo vyetu vya habari vya runinga havina habari zilizovunjika vunjika (Breaking News)?
Breaking news! Ajira mpya hizi hapa
ITV- Breaking News zenu zinaboa
Breaking news
Breaking News: Moto mkubwa umezuka katika Soko kubwa Sumbawanga-eneo la Mandela.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,373,477
Members 523,451
Posts 33,573,877

FOLLOW US

Top