Breaking News about Gabon

Soldiers in Gabon have attempted a coup, announcing the establishment of a "restoration council" after taking over the national radio station.


There were reports of shots being fired in the capital, Libreville, on Monday.


Reading out a statement, the military officers condemned President Ali Bongo who addressed his compatriots last week from Morocco for the first time since reportedly suffering a stroke in October.
A New Year's address by Bongo "reinforced doubts about the president's ability to continue to carry out of the responsibilities of his office", said Lieutenant Kelly Ondo Obiang, leader of the self-declared Patriotic Movement of the Defence and Security Forces of Gabon.


"Once again, one time too many, the wielders of power deceptively continue to instrumentalise the person of Ali Bongo Ondimba, a patient devoid of many of his physical and mental faculties," said Obiang.
Chanzo Gabon soldiers seize national radio station in coup attempt
 
Huu ni mfano wa kuigwa kwa wanajeshi wetu kwa hali ilivyo nchini.
 
Wanajeshi wetu wamefunzwa kupambana na upinzani, khbangua korosho na kulinda kura za ccm bila kusahau kutuburudisha katika shughuli za kitaifa kama vile kupasua tofali nk. Huku mtaani wana maidha magumu hamna mfano

