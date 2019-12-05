Bored ASF.

Culture Me
Culture Me
Guys,
Okay Hello,
No Mambo?
Damn, leo nipo bored actually nipo home, masaa hayaendi, had two glass of wines haijasaidia,
"Where is your partner culture" ame travell na hapatikani,
Movies are boring,
WhatsApp groups zipo boring,
Other sites zipo boring,
Sijui humu leo,
Anyone to chat? Tiiss
Ooh yeah nimekumbukaaaaaa,
BRB,
Lol.
