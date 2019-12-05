Bored ASF.

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 24, 2017
Messages
7,348
Points
2,000
JF-Expert Member
Joined May 24, 2017
7,348 2,000
Guys,
Okay Hello,
No Mambo?


Damn, leo nipo bored actually nipo home, masaa hayaendi, had two glass of wines haijasaidia,
"Where is your partner culture" ame travell na hapatikani,

Movies are boring,
WhatsApp groups zipo boring,
Other sites zipo boring,
Sijui humu leo,

Anyone to chat? Tiiss

Ooh yeah nimekumbukaaaaaa,

BRB,
Lol.
 
