Bombardier zaingiza zaidi ya Tsh 4.500,000,000 (bilioni 4.5) kwa Mwezi kwa mwaka ulioishia 2017: Dreamliner kuongeza mapato maradufu.

Dar es Salaam. The Air Tanzania Company Ltd (ATCL) managed to reach a revenue of Sh4.5 billion per month for the year ending 2017 from Sh700 million it collected the previous year.The national carrier has also succeeded in reducing the loss from Sh14.2 billion from 2016 to Sh4.3 billion in 2017.This was revealed by the manager of sales and distribution, Mr Edward Nkwabi, during a meeting with travel agencies."This is a result of relentless efforts made by the management and government to revive the company," he said.The managing director, Mr Ladislaus Matindi, noted that in 2016, the company was not performing well, but it managed to survive and rose to dominate 24 per cent of the market share."In two consecutive years, ATCL had only 2.5 per cent in the market share, but now we have 24 per cent, which can largely be linked with the arrival of new aircraft," said Mr Matindi.The ATCL boss stated that all three Bombardier Q400 airliners and the Boeing 787 8 (Dreamliner) are active and they have plans to start establish new routes to Mumbai (India) and Guangzhou (China) by September and December respectively.Source: Air Tanzania hits Sh4.5bn revenue per month