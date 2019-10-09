Bobi Wine now heading to Busabala on a bodaboda after beating heavy security surrounding his home

Your browser is not able to display this video.

Mwanamuziki ambaye ni Mwanasiasa pia, Robert Kyagulanyi maarufu Bobi Wine amefanikiwa kutoroka ulinzi mkali wa Polisi uliokuwa ukizingira nyumba yake huko MagereInadaiwa kuwa kwa sasa Mbunge huyo wa Kyadondo Mashariki anaelekea tamasha lake alilozuiwa kulifanya huko Busabala kwa kutumia BodabodaMapema leo asubuhi Polisi walizingira nyumba ya Bobi Wine ili kumzuia kushiriki katika tamasha lake la muziki liitwalo ‘Osobola ku Independence’ kwa Kiingereza 'Independet Day Music Concert'Kwa mujibu wake Bobi Wine amedai kuwa Polisi walianza kuzingira nyumba yake na ukumbi wa tamasha hilo jana usiku akidai Polisi hao ndio walisema hawana uwezo wa kulinda watu huko BusabalaAidha, Msemaji wa Polisi, Fred Enanga ameeleza kuwa tamasha hilo haliwezi kufanyika kwa sababu Bobi Wine ameshindwa kutofautisha siasa na muzikiMusician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has found his way out of his highly guarded home in Magere after beating the police heavy deployment.Now, the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament is heading to his One Love Beach Busabala on a boda boda.The pop star is being followed by some of his supporters.Earlier today, police surrounded Bobi Wine’s home in a move that was aimed at stopping him from staging a music concert dubbed ‘Osobola ku Independence’ today Wednesday October 9, 2019.According to the singer, police started deploying outside his house and at the show venue in their hundreds at 11.00pm on Tuesday night.“My home in Magere is yet again under police and military siege! At about 11:00pm last night, they surrounded my home in Magere as well as One Love Beach Busabala, in another move to place me under house arrest and block our Independence Day music concert,” he posted on his social media pages, adding that this would be cancelled show number 156.“These are the same people who claimed not to have enough security to secure people at Busabala. They have enough manpower to instill fear and harass citizens!”The police, through spokesperson Fred Enanga had earlier said the show would not go on because the singer has failed to differentiate between music and politics.