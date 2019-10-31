'Bilionea' Dr. Shika hana sehemu ya kulala, analala kituo cha magari Mnazi Mmoja Dar

Frank Wanjiru
Yule Bilionea wa 900 itapendeza hana pa kulala, bado anasubiri hela zake kutoka Russia.
FAMOUS 'BILLIONAIRE' SHIKA TURNS HOMELESS
FAMOUS Dr Louis Shika— billionaire without cash—as he has nicknamed himself, is now putting up at Mnazi Mmoja bus stand in Dar es Salaam, the ‘Daily News’ has learnt.
Dr Shika (pictured) became popular in 2017 when he attempted to buy the Lugumi’s mansions through the auction, offering the highest bid of 900m/-, which he later failed to settle.
He has now relocated from Mabibo suburb to Mnazi Mmoja in efforts to get a Good Samaritan who can grant him 200 US dollars (about 500,000/-), which can “within three days make me the real richest person.”
The billionaire is now ‘living’ at the Bus stand for com-muter buses that ply between Mnazi Mmoja and Buguruni, Mabibo and Tabata suburbs.
In an interview with the ‘Daily News’ on Monday night at his new settlement, Dr Shika explained: “I have a lot of money in various accounts abroad.
I need only 500,000/- to send to Switzerland for the country to release my 18,000 million dollars within three days.”
He said that the 18,000 million dollars was part of his earnings he made while serving as senior lecturer at Moscow State Medical University in Russia, some years back.
The medical professional Dr Shika, as he introduced himself, earned about 50 billion dollars in Russia but has direct access to only 11 billion dollars for the time being, he explained.
He said the mission to bring his money back home has failed due to Tanzania’s financial policies and he had in May this year written President John Magufuli, requesting him, among others, for 200 dollars.
He is still waiting for the president’s response. Dr Shika claimed that he plans to invest the 18,000 million dollars to at least 30 domestic companies, including fisheries and mining.
He said he will also invest part of the money to his Chemical Industries Lancefort Company, which is in Russia.
“The company is available on www.lancefort.narod.ru...I need to accomplish all these activities before I leave the country for other businesses abroad.
The United Nations has sought to work with me since the tenure of Secretary General Kofi Annan,” he said.
At the time of his UN appointment by the late Annan, Dr Shika claims he was also needed at one of the universities in the United States with a lucrative salary promise but rejected the offer, opting for the UN green pastures.
But, the UN mission failed due to his inability to pay the 3,975 US dollars to DHL for the consignment delivery.
He narrated his life story, saying he refrained from working with Tanzanian health sector because one of the officers rejected to accept him at Ruvuma regional hospital under the ground that his identification letter from health ministry was not verified.
“I was serving at the hospital as Medical Assistant before I went to Russia for my first degree and PhD medical studies.
I returned back as a specialist where the ministry posted me at the same working station in Ruvuma but the officers rejected me.
They told me to return in Dar es Salaam until they cross check my letter’s validity. I agreed with them but never made any follow to date,” he said.
Dr Shika who have six children from different mothers but without a wife, is still searching for employment abroad, upon investing his 18,000 million dollars in various investments in the country.
Source: Daily News
