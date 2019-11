Biashara: Ni busara kujenga nyumba kwa milioni 150 kisha kukusanya kodi laki 6 kwa mwezi?

Crocodiletooth said: Sisi watu weusi nyumba ndio fahari yetu na vijukuu vyetu Click to expand...

Ni kweli watu wengi Afrika wana mtazamo huu lakini nadhani times are changing nadhani kuna haja yakubadili mitazamo yetu na kufanya mambo kimkakati zaidi. Yuko bwana alinitumia bandiko hili linaloongelea kwamba wafanyabishara wengi wanalalamika biashara zinakua ngumu lakini wasichofahamu ni kua biashara zinabadilika na wao wanatakiwa wabadili business models. Nalinukuu bandiko lile la whatsapp hapa chini kwafaida ya wengiEconomy is not struggling...the business models are changing.Below is a very interesting insight :Often heard nowadays that " Kenyan Economy is struggling_ ".Sit back & dispassionately think "is the economy really struggling or" are business models struggling ?Some food for thought:1) Car sales are going down... but Ola / Uber are rising.2) Restaurants are going empty... but home delivery is rising3) Tuition classes are not getting students but online studying is rising4) Traders are struggling but online market sites and reference based direct selling are breaking all records in sales.5) Old commission based businesses are snivelling... but online services, at low cost, are finding takers.6) Cell phone bills have reduced & internet penetration is increasing.7) Stable (read "Govt Jobs") are dwindling but "Start up" jobs offering equity & Flexi work time are expanding.Jobs seekers are reducing but job creaters are on the rise. Working 40 hrs a week for 40 years is trend of past. Working for few years and spending quality time in contributing to society is the trend.If truth be told what we are experiencing is a transition phase.& Any transition is painful for the "well set"...... "the masters of the past"._It's challenging for those who's business models are based on ancient data...._It's a mystery for those who have never looked beyond traditional methods or have assiduously resisted change of any kind.Economy is not struggling...the business models are changing.