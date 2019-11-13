Berbardo Silva afungiwa mechi 1 kwa kumbagua Benjamin Mendy kupitia Twitter



Kiungo wa Manchester City Bernardo Silva, amefungiwa mechi moja na Chama cha Soka nchini Uingereza (FA) kutokana na posti yake iliyokuwa na kiashiria cha ubaguzi wa rangi kwa mchezaji mwenzake wa Manchester City, Benjamin Mendy.=====Manchester City’s Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has been suspended for one match and fined 50,000 pounds ($63,980) over a Twitter post concerning French team mate Benjamin Mendy, the Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday.Silva was criticised by anti-racism body Kick It Out after posting a message on Sept. 22 comparing Mendy to a chocolate-covered peanut character used in the logo for Conguitos, a confectionary brand popular in Spain and Portugal, before deleting it.