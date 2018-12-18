Benjamin Netanyahu asema Nchi yake ina makonbora yanayoweza kupiga nchi yoyote ya Mashariki ya Kati


Amesema Nchi yake ina makonbora yanayoweza kupiga nchi yoyote ya Mashariki ya Kati.

So Iran na waarabu wenye chokochoko nao wajiangalie sana
screenshot_2018-12-18-14-00-15-jpeg.971230
screenshot_2018-12-18-13-57-48-jpeg.971231
 
Iran sasa hivi hakukaliki maana walikuwa wanadanganya kuwa na silaha kali ili waumize vichwa wanasayansi wa Israel na Vichwa vimeuma na matokeo ya Wanasayansi wa Israel washayatoa... AYatollah huko alipo sasa hivi anajiharishia tu uharo...:D:D:D
 
Amesema Nchi yake ina makonbora yanayoweza kupiga nchi yoyote ya Mashariki ya Kati.

Hicho kitu kikitua ardhini kinageuza udongo wa chini unakuja juu na wa juu unaingia ardhini futi 3,000 chini na hutengeneza Shimo kama creater eneo la ujazo wa viwanja vya mpira kumi... kiufupi ni Silaha ya maangamizi... Iran lazima wajinyee tu waliyataka ila hamna jinsi in Pinda's voice
 
Iran anahaki ya kulia lia

Zarif blasts Netanyahu for ‘boasting of offensive missiles’
Tue Dec 18, 2018 08:31AM [Updated: Tue Dec 18, 2018 11:31AM ]

e240e713-7481-448f-8ef1-4e99c73b5456.jpg
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) is seen during a visit to Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) on December 17, 2018.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has blasted the hawkish Israeli premier for openly boasting of the regime’s “offensive missiles,” saying such a warmonger is in no position to voice “concerns” about Tehran’s defensive missile program.
Zarif was reacting Tuesday to Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments, who said a day earlier that the regime was developing missiles capable of hitting any target in the Middle East region.
Netanyahu also said the regime was working on weapons systems with “special capabilities that no other country has,” adding, “This is the offensive power of Israel which is very important for us in all sectors.”
In his tweet, Zarif wrote, “First, Netanyahu stands next to nuclear BOMB factory and threatens Iran with annihilation. Now, he openly boasts about his “OFFENSIVE" missiles that can reach anywhere.”​
The minister has in fact made a reference to Netanyahu’s visit in August to the regime secretive Dimona nuclear weapons facility, from where he threatened Iran with a nuclear attack.
35b30f53-590c-4dc3-82a3-25fbc24135c5.jpg

PressTV-Zarif blasts ‘warmonger’ Netanyahu for nuclear threat
Foreign Minister Zarif hits back at Israeli PM Netanyahu for ‘shamelessly’ threatening Iran with ‘nuclear annihilation.’
That threat drew strong criticisms from Tehran, which wrote to the United Nations, calling on the world body to condemn Israel and bring the regime’s atomic weapons program under its supervision.
Netanyahu’s latest comments come days after the hawkish prime minister said Israel was prepared to launch attacks inside Iran if its survival was at stake.
The Iranian foreign minister further pointed to the hype created by the Western states over Tehran’s latest test of a conventional ballistic missile and said the Israeli premier “whines about Iran’s Deterrent and DEFENSIVE missiles, and the West parrots his “concerns.””​
First, Netanyahu stands next to nuclear BOMB factory and threatens Iran with annihilation. Now, he openly boasts about his “OFFENSIVE" missiles that can reach anywhere. And he still whines about Iran's Deterrent and DEFENSIVE missiles, and the West parrots his “concerns".
— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) December 18, 2018
Last week, the Security Council met at the request of France and Britain days after Iran tested a conventional ballistic missile. At the meeting, Israel’s European allies and the US voiced “concerns” about Iran’s national missile program.
The US even went as far as claiming that Iran’s test was in defiance of UN Resolution 2231, which endorsed a 2015 multilateral deal on Tehran’s nuclear program, without offering any evidence.
8abfe460-68fd-433c-8b43-617f0f832b9d.jpg

PressTV-UNSC resolution puts no ban on Iran missiles: Zarif
The Iranian foreign minister says the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 puts no ban on Iran’s missile program.
Since its creation in 1948 on occupied Palestinian land, the Israeli regime has waged numerous wars in the Middle East, the latest of which killed around 2,200 Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip in 2014.
The regime has in recent months stepped up threats of a new war against Lebanon. It also carries out airstrikes against Syrian soil from time to time in support of the Takfiri terror groups fighting the Damascus government.
Unlike Iran, the regime is not a member of the NPT -- whose aim is to prevent the spread of nuclear arms and weapons technology – in defiance of international pressure.
Israel is the only possessor of nuclear weapons in the Middle East, and is estimated to have up to 400 nuclear warheads in its arsenal.
Besides premiership, Netanyahu also serves as Israel’s minister of military affairs following the November 14 resignation of Avigdor Lieberman.
Lieberman stepped down from his post after Netanyahu bypassed him and accepted a ceasefire with Gaza-based resistance factions. Analysts described the developments as a sign of Israel’s defeat both on the battlefield and the diplomatic front.
3ab2b907-f658-44da-a977-801f0685df67.jpg

PressTV-Netanyahu becomes Israel military affairs minister
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has become his own minister of military affairs, failing to fill the position with anyone else after Avigdor Lieberman’s resignation.
Lieberman’s party quit the right-wing coalition government and its five MPs withdrew their support.
The loss of Lieberman’s five parliamentary seats destabilized Netanyahu’s majority coalition, forcing the premier to take over the empty office himself to avoid early elections.
Despite protests from opposition lawmakers, the parliament on Monday confirmed Netanyahu as the permanent minister of military affairs.
Opposition leader Tzipi Livni described the appointment “scary,” saying Netanyahu’s “political weakness” could bring “anything but security.”
 
Amesema Nchi yake ina makonbora yanayoweza kupiga nchi yoyote ya Mashariki ya Kati.

Hawa Wayahudi huwaga wananikosha sana.. Wao mda wote wanatoa vichapo kwa majirani zao kwa visingizio chungu nzima. Kwa sasa hivi nchi ya Lebanon haina kabisa uhuru na anga lake (airspace) yote inatawaliwa na Israel.. Gaza imekuwa “open prison” hawana uhuru na anga bahari wala mito inayokatiza huko..huko syria nako walikuwa wanarusha makombora na midege kama wako kwao (mpaka warusi walipoweka makombora yao ya udunguaji ndege)..katika hali kama hii nan mgomvi? Kibaya zaidi Miarabu ipo tu ina kazi ya kufuga ndevu wakati kanchi kama Israel kinawachezea shere.. Salute kidogo kwa waajemi wa Iran wanapelekana nao Wayahudi ingawaje bado wanachezea vichapo huko Syria..
 
Muda mrefu amekua akisema hayo...


Cc: mahondaw
 
Hawa Wayahudi huwaga wananikosha sana.. Wao mda wote wanatoa vichapo kwa majirani zao kwa visingizio chungu nzima. Kwa sasa hivi nchi ya Lebanon haina kabisa uhuru na anga lake (airspace) yote inatawaliwa na Israel.. Gaza imekuwa “open prison” hawana uhuru na anga bahari wala mito inayokatiza huko..huko syria nako walikuwa wanarusha makombora na midege kama wako kwao (mpaka warusi walipoweka makombora yao ya udunguaji ndege)..katika hali kama hii nan mgomvi? Kibaya zaidi Miarabu ipo tu ina kazi ya kufuga ndevu wakati kanchi kama Israel kinawachezea shere.. Salute kidogo kwa waajemi wa Iran wanapelekana nao Wayahudi ingawaje bado wanachezea vichapo huko Syria..
Iran anajua hana uwezo wa kupambana na Israel. Coz hakuna taifa lolote I mean Lolote lililowahi kuishinda Israel tangu ilipokua na jeshi lake 1948
 
