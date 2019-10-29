BEIRUT, LEBANON: Waziri Mkuu Saad Hariri atangaza kujiuzulu kufuatia maandamano ya Wananchi

Kurzweil
Uamuzi huu wa Hariri umetokana na maandamano ya Wananchi yaliyodumu kwa muda wa wiki 2 yakimtaka aachie madarakarices.
Waziri Mkuu huyo amepata misukosuko ya kisiasa baada ya kudorora kwa uchumi wa Taifa hilo na kusababisha hali ngumu ya maisha
Mnamo Oktoba 17 mwaka huu, Serikali chini ya Saad Hariri ilitangaza kuanza kukata kodi kwenye mazungumzo ya Mtandao wa WhatsApp
Shule na Benki zimefungwa kwa siku 12 sasa kufuatia maandamano hayo, huku Waandamanaji wakifunga Barabara Kuu za Jiji la Beirut
=====
Beirut, Lebanon (CNN)Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced he was resigning on Tuesday, succumbing to the demands of protesters who have staged nationwide demonstrations for nearly two weeks.
The three-time prime minister has led a national unity government, which included some of his political adversaries, for less than two years. In recent months, the country saw rapid economic deterioration, ballooning debt and rising prices.
On October 17, the government proposed imposing a tax on Whatsapp calls, along with other austerity measures, sparking nationwide protests that paralyzed the country
Lebanon has been under lock-down since the protests began. Banks and schools have been closed for 12 days, while protesters blocked major routes throughout the tiny eastern Mediterranean country.
-CNN-