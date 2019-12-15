Bei ya internet Tanzania ni zaidi ya mara mbili ya Kenya

MK254
MK254
May 11, 2013
Ndugu zetu mko nyuma sana, huwa mumechelewa kupita maelezo.
Average price of 1GB
Kenya - $2.73
Tanzania - $5.93
Uganda - $4.69
Worldwide Mobile Data Pricing League | Cost of 1GB in 230 countries - Cable.co.uk
Analysis of over 6,300 mobile plans in 230 countries reveals the cost of mobile data in 230 countries.
www.cable.co.uk