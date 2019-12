Bawasiri/Hemorrhoids: Ugonjwa wa kuota vinyama sehemu za siri; chanzo, dalili, tiba na kinga

Main Ingredient: Hydrocortisone



Anusol-HC is a topical corticosteroid given to treat the rash, itching, inflammation, and other forms of skin disorders including eczema and psoriasis. Drugs like Anusol-HC do not cure the cause of these problems but they can quickly relieve the symptoms by interfering with the production of various substances in the body that cause these skin disorders. That is why it is imperative that corticosteroids like Anusol-HC should not be used without prior consultation of your physician, as these conditions could be a symptom of a larger problem.



Anusol-HC is for external use only.





ANUSOL-HC CAUTION



Avoid using large amounts of Anusol-HC over large areas of your body as this could lead to needless side effects somewhere else in the body.



Topical corticosteroids like Anusol-HC should not be used as the exclusive treatment for serious skin diseases like herpes, fungus, or skin tuberculosis.



Do not use Anusol-HC if you ever had an allergic reaction from using it in the past.

Prolonged use of topical corticosteroids like Anusol-HC near the eyes may cause cataracts or glaucoma.



Children are more at risk of serious side effects from Anusol-HC. Anusol-HC should not be given to infants under one year of age or for children older than 1 year more than 3 weeks.





ANUSOL-HC SIDE EFFECTS



Common side effects of using Anusol-HC may include allergic reaction, rash, irritation, acne, itching, and discoloration of skin. The side effects are more likely when the treated area is covered with waterproof bandage.



Use of large quantities of topical corticosteroids like Anusol-HC over large parts of your body should be avoided as large quantities may be absorbed into the blood stream, which could lead to serious side effects.







ANUSOL-HC INTERACTIONS



Check with your physician before combining Anusol-HC with other steroids.







ANUSOL-HC AND PREGNANCY



Topical corticosteroids like Anusol-HC may cause birth defects especially when applied in large amounts. If you are or think you may be pregnant, do not use Anusol-HC without first checking with your doctor.



Nursing mothers should switch to bottle feed while using Anusol-HC.





ANUSOL-HC DOSES



Consult with you doctor or pharmacist as the doses vary with each condition.





ANUSOL-HC OVERDOSE



There are no known symptoms of Anusol-HC overdose. However, if you suspect Anusol-HC overdose, seek medical help right away.