Barrick Agrees to Pay $300 Million to End Tanzania dispute

''(Bloomberg)

Barrick Gold Corp. agreed to pay $300 million to the Tanzanian government to end a long-running dispute that it says destroyed the value of its subsidiary Acacia Mining Plc’s assets.

As part of the deal, which still must be approved by Tanzania’s attorney general, the government will be given a 16% stake in a renamed company known as Twiga Minerals Corp., Barrick said Sunday in a statement. The payments are to settle all outstanding tax and other disputes, the gold miner said. The agreement means a ban on export of concentrates will be lifted, Barrick said.“Rebuilding these operations after three years of value destruction will require a lot of work, but the progress we’ve already made will be greatly accelerated by this agreement,’’ Mark Bristow, Barrick’s chief executive officer, said. “Twiga, which will give the government full visibility of and participation in operating decisions made for and by the mines, represents our new partnership not only in spirit but also in practice.” The breakthrough ends a disagreement between Tanzania and a Barrick subsidiary that started in 2017. Tanzania banned the export of unprocessed metals by miners, subsequently presenting Acacia with a $190 billion tax bill, equivalent to two centuries of revenue.

Acacia which owned the three mines in Tanzania, was bought by Barrick this year. For almost two years, barrack has been leading negotiations with Tanzania over terms of the deal, first negotiated by the company’s Executive Chairman john Thornton. The agreement means that Tanzanians would share fully in their nation’s mineral wealth, barrack said.

Read more at: Barrick Agrees to Pay $300 Million to End Tanzania Dispute
Copyright © BloombergQuint'

JPM Hapa Kazi Tu.
 
..serikali ilisema tunawadai usd 191 billion.

..sasa kama wameamua kulipa usd 300 million, na wakilipa kiasi hicho kila mwaka, itawachukua miaka zaidi ya 600 kumaliza deni la usd 191 billion.

..kwa maoni yangu, kukubali usd 300 million ni uhujumu, usaliti, na uhaini.
 
JokaKuu said:
..serikali ilisema tunawadai usd 191 billion.

..sasa kama wameamua kulipa usd 300 million, na wakilipa kiasi hicho kila mwaka, itawachukua miaka zaidi ya 600 kumaliza deni la usd 191 billion.

..kwa maoni ya kukubali usd 300 million ni uhujumu, usaliti, na uhaini.
Yes, More than Trillion 424
Tunazisubiri hizo, wasitwambie habari za kishika uchumba, hatuna shida ya kuoa au kuolewa sisi, bali tulipwe Trilion zetu 424 zitusaidie kuingia ktk uchumi wa kati
 
Yaani mashabiki wa Magufuli ni tatizo sana kwa hili taifa!!!

Eti wanafurahia USD 300M na wameshasahau kwamba walikuwa wanadaiwa TZS 108 Trillion before penalty, na 450 Trillion including tax!!

Hivi hizo USD 300M si ndo zile tulikuwa tunasema Acacia kamwe hawatalipa hayo matrilioni lakini wanaweza kulipa hizo USD 300M ili waruhusiwe kuuza makinikinia!

Bado naikumbuka hii thread yangu ya miaka miwili iliyopita:-
JokaKuu said:
..serikali ilisema tunawadai usd 191 billion.

..sasa kama wameamua kulipa usd 300 million, na wakilipa kiasi hicho kila mwaka, itawachukua miaka zaidi ya 600 kumaliza deni la usd 191 billion.

..kwa maoni ya kukubali usd 300 million ni uhujumu, usaliti, na uhaini.
Mkuu JK, yaani tuna safari ndefu sana hili taifa!! Yaani wenyewe eti wanajiona ndo wameshashinda!!
 
Naton Jr said:


Ni muendelezo wa kichapo tu kambi ya TANAPA

Magu tupo nae gado
MIGA hatuendi

Failed kila wanachopanga

Nitaleta list ya harakati za upinzani ambazo zote zimefail

Cha ajabu hawajishtukii
Hivi katika hili unawalaumu upinzani kwa lipi ?!. Mkapa na waliokuwa chini yake hawajafa. Kikwete na team yake bado wako hai. Halafu unatuletea ngonjera za kuwalaumu upinzani , ambao actually ndiyo waliigutusha taifa juu ya mikataba mibovu ya wana ccm na wawekezaji a k a makaburu.
 
JokaKuu said:
..serikali ilisema tunawadai usd 191 billion.

..sasa kama wameamua kulipa usd 300 million, na wakilipa kiasi hicho kila mwaka, itawachukua miaka zaidi ya 600 kumaliza deni la usd 191 billion.

..kwa maoni ya kukubali usd 300 million ni uhujumu, usaliti, na uhaini.
Nyinyi na msaliti Lissu mlisema tutashitakiwa mara sijui MIGA lakini hakuna cha MIGA wala nini sasa wanatulipa pia wamekubali kuanzisha Kampuni ya ubia na wao pia makao makuu yatakuwa hapahapa TZ na Akaunti za Benki zitakuwa hapahapa TZ kuliko awali pesa zote zilikuwa zinakaa Uingereza. Hiyo ni opportunity kubwa mno kwa watanzania wanaojitambua kuliko nyinyi mbulula na Lissu wenu!
 
Naton Jr said:
😁😁😁😁😁

Ni muendelezo wa kichapo tu kambi ya TANAPA

Magu tupo nae gado
MIGA hatuendi

Failed kila wanachopanga

Nitaleta list ya harakati za upinzani ambazo zote zimefail

Cha ajabu hawajishtukii
..unafurahia kichapo tulichopewa na Barrick?

..serikali ilisema tunawadai accacia / bartick usd 191 billion halafu wao wameamua kutulipa usd 300 million.

..sasa aliyepokea kichapo ni sisi au mabeberu majizi wa accacia / barrick?

..hivi unafikiri mabeberu wangekuwa wanatudai usd 191 billion wangekubali tuwalipe kishika uchumba cha usd 300 million?
 
magu2016 said:
Nyinyi na msaliti Lissu mlisema tutashitakuwa mara siyo MIGA lakini hakuna cha MIGA wala nini sasa wanatulipa pia wamekubali kuanzisha Kampuni ya ubia na wao pia makao makuu yatakuwa hapahapa TZ na Akaunti za Benki zitakuwa hapahapa TZ kuliko awali pesa zote lizilikuwa zinakaa Uingereza. Hiyo ni opportunity kubwa mno kwa watanzania wanaojitambua kuliko nyinyi mbulura na Lussu wenu!
..labda huna taarifa tu.

..accacia walitushitaki miga.

..sasa kwasababu serikali inaogopa sana miga basi ikaamua kuachana na madai ya usd 191 billion na kukubali kishika uchumba cha usd 300 million.

..vilevile wale minority shareholders wa kwenye accacia wakauza hisa zao, tena kwa faida, na kusepa, bila hatua zozote kuchukuliwa dhidi yao.

..baada ya hapo ndio Accacia wakasitisha kesi yao huko miga na sisi tumebaki na hasara yetu na kushangilia ujuha na ushindi hewa.

..ni ujuha kumuandama Tundu Lissu mwanaharakati aliyelifungua macho taifa kuhusu dhuluma ktk mikataba ya madini na gesi.

..Tundu Lissu alipinga hujuma hizi tangu wakati serikali inaingia mkataba wa kwanza ktk mgodi wa Bulyankulu. Siku zote Tundu Lissu amesimamia ukweli, na kamwe hatangulizi ushabiki wa vyama ua mtu.

..Wanaomshutumu Tundu Lissu leo hii, ndiyo walioukuwa wakiunga mkono sheria mbaya za madini na gesi na mikataba ya kifisadi tangu miaka ya 90.

..badala ya kumuandama Tundu Lissu kwanini tusiwaandame Barrick watulipe deni lote la usd 191 billion?
 
magu2016 said:
Ila tungepelekwa MIGA ndiyo tungekuwa tumeshinda eeh! Aliyewaroga nafikiri ashakufa!
..bora sisi aliyeturoga kafa.

..nyinyi aliyewaroga bado yuko, na anawashughulikia kwelikweli.

..na mmerogwa kiasi cha kuamini usd 300 million ni kubwa zaidi ya usd 191 billion.
 
JokaKuu said:
..labda huna taarifa tu.

..accacia walitushitaki miga.

..sasa kwasababu serikali inaogopa sana miga basi ikaamua kuachana na madai ya usd 191 billion na kukubali kishika uchumba cha usd 300 million.

..vilevile wale minority shareholders wa kwenye accacia wakauza hisa zao, tena kwa faida, na kusepa, bila hatua zozote kuchukuliwa dhidi yao.

..baada ya hapo ndio Accacia wakasitisha kesi yao huko miga na sisi tumebaki na hasara yetu na kushangilia ujuha na ushindi hewa.

..ni ujuha kumuandama Tundu Lissu mwanaharakati aliyelifungua macho taifa kuhusu dhuluma ktk mikataba ya madini na gesi.

..Tundu Lissu alipinga hujuma hizi tangu wakati serikali inaingia mkataba wa kwanza ktk mgodi wa Bulyankulu. Siku zote Tundu Lissu amesimamia ukweli, na kamwe hatangulizi ushabiki wa vyama ua mtu.

..Wanaomshutumu Tundu Lissu leo hii, ndiyo walioukuwa wakiunga mkono sheria mbaya za madini na gesi na mikataba ya kifisadi tangu miaka ya 90.

..badala ya kumuandama Tundu Lissu kwanini tusiwaandame Barrick watulipe deni lote la usd 191 billion?
Kila kitu kuna negotiations lakini huyo Lissu naona humfahamu vizuri mimi namfahamu tangu miaka ya 90s ni mtu asiyeaminika kabisa alishanunuliwa na hao Accacia ndiyo maana akawa anawatetea pia akachukua taarifa na kuwapelekea mabeberu ndiyo maana cha mtema kuni akakipata na hata sahau pia ameiharibia familia yake yote for ages. Mimi binafsi hata mtoto wake akija kuomba kazi kwenye Kampuni yangu nitafikiria mara kumi zaidi kabla ya kumwajiri naogopa pia anaweza kuwa mwanaharakati kama baba yake! Hizo ndiyo negative effect za unaharakati.
 
