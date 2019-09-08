Babe, am afraid this was never meant to be..!!

Dear babe,

Nothing scares the shit out of me like the thought of 'what we have was never meant to be', been craving, dreaming and fighting for whatever little thing left in us but the naked truth is always been there yelling at me like 'sweetie, this ain't gonna work'.!!

Been together for sometime, we quarreled, been mad at each other for hours then we love again, we laughed our hearts out, shared funny, sweet-bitter, warm and remarkable moments together and yet this love ain't perfect, those will be the best memories that will always lives on in my heart, sadly this was never my plan for our worlds..!!

I can't really imagine how lamely each day of my life will pass without a special, smart, unique, funny, understandable, eloquent, adorable and an honest man like you into my life, I do really admire the person I am today, how blessed I am that I met you, you've been taught me ten million things, moreover you have been grappling for my self-control so that I can be the better woman, always grabbing the best out of me..!!

You've been one unique man to my heart at every point in my life, and for the very first time I've never afraid of loving someone this deep, Can't you see that there will be no light in my world without you in it.!? Don't you really know that you are the sun that is meant to brighten my world??

The vision is so dark and blurred in front of me, I don't see the clear and bright future before us, as I pictured the days ahead of me looks hazy, and my mind feel clogged with thoughts of how happy we would have been, as it has always been you and Only You..!!

It hurts me so badly knowing that things won't ever work out between us, But still that won't ever erase the Passion I have for you..!!

You have no idea how much my heart bleeds just knowing that you will NEVER BE MINE..!!
 
This is a heart of a real woman crying and yearning for the true love that, for some unknown reasons, has now eluded her. She is hurt; and her heart is bleeding.

Listen young lady. You seem to know what you want. My advice to you is this: fight for this love. Let this unique man know about the deep love that you harbour for him. That no one will ever replace him; and that you will always be there waiting for him.

You seem to be in pain. Please go fight for this love !!!
 
Na nimejifunza kitu muhimu sana hapa. Ni muhimu sana kuachana na wapenzi wetu kwa amani na upendo. Huyu braza anayeliliwa hapa bila shaka ni mtu mwema na ana haki ya kujipongeza huko aliko.

Ndiyo. Watu mkishindwa kuelewana mnaachana kwa amani. Na mbegu za wema, upendo wa kweli, urafiki na ubinadamu zikipandwa, zikapaliliwa na kutunzwa vyema daima hutoa matunda mema. Miaka inaweza ikapita lakini matunda yake kamwe huwa hayaozi na kupotea moja kwa moja. Hongera binti kwa kukumbana na njemba hii iliyokuachia makovu ya wema na upendo katika mtima wako mchanga.

Mungu Atauponyesha moyo wako huu unaobubujika asali ya mapenzi matamu ya kweli yaliyoachwa peke yake yakichuruzika na mrina huyu shujaa aliyeamua kwenda kusaka asali kwingine. Jipe muda. Utapona !!!
 
Sababu hasa ya hawa wawili kutokuwa pamoja ni nini ? Kama ni baharia kamove on, je mapenzi yao yalikuwa ni a two way traffic ?

Sifahamu vizuri kuhusu storix that's why nimeuliza. But I have a feeling that baharia is a really player, a legend.
Na nimejifunza kitu muhimu sana hapa. Ni muhimu sana kuachana na wapenzi wetu kwa amani na upendo. Huyu braza anayeliliwa hapa bila shaka ni mtu mwema na ana haki ya kujipongeza huko aliko.

Ndiyo. Watu mkishindwa kuelewana mnaachana kwa amani. Na mbegu za wema, upendo wa kweli, urafiki na ubinadamu zikipandwa, zikapaliliwa na kutunzwa vyema daima hutoa matunda mema. Miaka inaweza ikapita lakini matunda yake kamwe huwa hayaozi na kupotea moja kwa moja. Hongera binti kwa kukumbana na njemba hii iliyokuachia makovu ya wema na upendo katika mtima wako mchanga.

Mungu Atauponyesha moyo wako huu unaobubujika asali ya mapenzi matamu ya kweli yaliyoachwa peke yake yakichuruzika na mrina huyu shujaa aliyeamua kwenda kusaka asali kwingine. Jipe muda. Utapona !!!
Hata mkeo huko aliko anamkumbuka x wake kwa wema aliokua anamtendea na wema hauozi kuna siku wema huo utatoa matunda vzr kabisa.
 
Sababu hasa ya hawa wawili kutokuwa pamoja ni nini ? Kama ni baharia kamove on, je mapenzi yao yalikuwa ni a two way traffic ?

Sifahamu vizuri kuhusu storix that's why nimeuliza. But I have a feeling that baharia is a really player, a legend.
Sababu halisi ya wao kutokuwa pamoja bila shaka wanaijua wao. We can only speculate but it seems like the baharia was not fully invested in it and yes; he has fully mastered ubaharia as an art of seduction
 
Sawa sawa wema hauozi,mkeo sa hivi yuko tu kitandani akikumbuka wema wa x zake na kutabasamu mpk kuloa mzee baba.
We jamaa bana. Sina mke by the way ila hata kama ningekuwa naye akiloa/asipoloa wewe inakuongezea au kukupunguzia nini kamanda?

Ngoja tusiharibu uzi wa watu kwa sababu inavyoonekana unatafuta shari tuanze kutukanana mwishowe tulimwe ban. Sitakujibu tena
 
Daah mwanangu bora usinijibu tu maana umempatia picha bi. Mkubwa akikumbuka wema wa X wake usiooza ukaona bora unipotezee tu mkuu.
We jamaa bana. Sina mke by the way ila hata kama ningekuwa naye akiloa/asipoloa wewe inakuongezea au kukupunguzia nini kamanda?

Ngoja tusiharibu uzi wa watu kwa sababu inavyoonekana unatafuta shari tuanze kutukanana mwishowe tulimwe ban. Sitakujibu tena
