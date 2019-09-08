Babe, am afraid this was never meant to be..!!

Dear babe,



Nothing scares the shit out of me like the thought of 'what we have was never meant to be', been craving, dreaming and fighting for whatever little thing left in us but the naked truth is always been there yelling at me like 'sweetie, this ain't gonna work'.!!



Been together for sometime, we quarreled, been mad at each other for hours then we love again, we laughed our hearts out, shared funny, sweet-bitter, warm and remarkable moments together and yet this love ain't perfect, those will be the best memories that will always lives on in my heart, sadly this was never my plan for our worlds..!!



I can't really imagine how lamely each day of my life will pass without a special, smart, unique, funny, understandable, eloquent, adorable and an honest man like you into my life, I do really admire the person I am today, how blessed I am that I met you, you've been taught me ten million things, moreover you have been grappling for my self-control so that I can be the better woman, always grabbing the best out of me..!!



You've been one unique man to my heart at every point in my life, and for the very first time I've never afraid of loving someone this deep, Can't you see that there will be no light in my world without you in it.!? Don't you really know that you are the sun that is meant to brighten my world??



The vision is so dark and blurred in front of me, I don't see the clear and bright future before us, as I pictured the days ahead of me looks hazy, and my mind feel clogged with thoughts of how happy we would have been, as it has always been you and Only You..!!



It hurts me so badly knowing that things won't ever work out between us, But still that won't ever erase the Passion I have for you..!!



You have no idea how much my heart bleeds just knowing that you will NEVER BE MINE..!!