Baada ya SGR kuishia porini, mradi mwengine wa "oil refinery" wafutwa

joto la jiwe
JF-Expert Member
- Joined
- Sep 4, 2017
- Messages
- 11,383
- Points
- 2,000
joto la jiwe
JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 4, 2017
11,383 2,000
Uhuru dims plan to build refinery for Kenya crude
President Uhuru Kenyatta said Sunday that Kenya would use the Lamu Port to export crude from the Turkana oil fields, dimming plans of building a refinery at the facility.
www.businessdailyafrica.com
Hili ni pigo lingine kwa majirani zetu katika miongoni mwa mapigo Mengi yatakayotokea kutokana na mipango mibovu Sana ya nchi yao. David Ndii amekua akiwapigia sana kelele kutokana na kuanzisha miradi bila kuangalia " economic viability" badala yake wanatumia political emotions.
1)Bomba la mafuta la Uganda
2)Bomba la mafuta toka Turkana
3)SGR
4)BRT
5)Ukuta katika mpaka na Somalia
6)5 big modern stadia
7)Laptop per child
8)Super highway Mombasa to Nairobi
9)Crude oil refinery
10) Next please........