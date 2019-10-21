Baada ya SGR kuishia porini, mradi mwengine wa "oil refinery" wafutwa

joto la jiwe

joto la jiwe

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Sep 4, 2017
Messages
11,383
Points
2,000
joto la jiwe

joto la jiwe

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 4, 2017
11,383 2,000
www.businessdailyafrica.com

Uhuru dims plan to build refinery for Kenya crude

President Uhuru Kenyatta said Sunday that Kenya would use the Lamu Port to export crude from the Turkana oil fields, dimming plans of building a refinery at the facility.
www.businessdailyafrica.com www.businessdailyafrica.com
Rais Uhuru Kenyatta ametangaza rasmi kwamba, Kenya haitojenga kiwanda cha kusafisha mafuta yake kutoka Turkana(crude oil refinery) badala yake watasafirisha mafuta hayo kama "crude", kutokana na uchache wa mafuta yaliyogunduliwa.

Hili ni pigo lingine kwa majirani zetu katika miongoni mwa mapigo Mengi yatakayotokea kutokana na mipango mibovu Sana ya nchi yao. David Ndii amekua akiwapigia sana kelele kutokana na kuanzisha miradi bila kuangalia " economic viability" badala yake wanatumia political emotions.

1)Bomba la mafuta la Uganda
2)Bomba la mafuta toka Turkana
3)SGR
4)BRT
5)Ukuta katika mpaka na Somalia
6)5 big modern stadia
7)Laptop per child
8)Super highway Mombasa to Nairobi
9)Crude oil refinery
10) Next please........
 
Chamoto

Chamoto

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Dec 7, 2007
Messages
4,532
Points
2,000
Chamoto

Chamoto

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 7, 2007
4,532 2,000
joto la jiwe said:
1)Bomba la mafuta la Uganda
2)Bomba la mafuta toka Turkana
3)SGR
4)BRT
5)Ukuta katika mpaka na Somalia
6)5 big modern stadia
7)Laptop per child
8)Super highway Mombasa to Nairobi
9)Crude oil refinery
10) Next please........
Click to expand...
How could you forget COW?
 
komora096

komora096

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
5,221
Points
2,000
komora096

komora096

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 26, 2018
5,221 2,000
Na bado unashangaa gap linazidi kupanuka...si ujiulize kwnza mnakwama wapi na ile ahadi yenu ya kutupita kiuchumi na miundombinu
joto la jiwe said:
www.businessdailyafrica.com

Uhuru dims plan to build refinery for Kenya crude

President Uhuru Kenyatta said Sunday that Kenya would use the Lamu Port to export crude from the Turkana oil fields, dimming plans of building a refinery at the facility.
www.businessdailyafrica.com www.businessdailyafrica.com
Rais Uhuru Kenyatta ametangaza rasmi kwamba, Kenya haitojenga kiwanda cha kusafisha mafuta yake kutoka Turkana(crude oil refinery) badala yake watasafirisha mafuta hayo kama "crude", kutokana na uchache wa mafuta yaliyogunduliwa.

Hili ni pigo lingine kwa majirani zetu katika miongoni mwa mapigo Mengi yatakayotokea kutokana na mipango mibovu Sana ya nchi yao. David Ndii amekua akiwapigia sana kelele kutokana na kuanzisha miradi bila kuangalia " economic viability" badala yake wanatumia political emotions.

1)Bomba la mafuta la Uganda
2)Bomba la mafuta toka Turkana
3)SGR
4)BRT
5)Ukuta katika mpaka na Somalia
6)5 big modern stadia
7)Laptop per child
8)Super highway Mombasa to Nairobi
9)Crude oil refinery
10) Next please........
Click to expand...
 
babayao255

babayao255

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Apr 4, 2019
Messages
2,710
Points
2,000
babayao255

babayao255

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 4, 2019
2,710 2,000
joto la jiwe said:
www.businessdailyafrica.com

Uhuru dims plan to build refinery for Kenya crude

President Uhuru Kenyatta said Sunday that Kenya would use the Lamu Port to export crude from the Turkana oil fields, dimming plans of building a refinery at the facility.
www.businessdailyafrica.com www.businessdailyafrica.com
Rais Uhuru Kenyatta ametangaza rasmi kwamba, Kenya haitojenga kiwanda cha kusafisha mafuta yake kutoka Turkana(crude oil refinery) badala yake watasafirisha mafuta hayo kama "crude", kutokana na uchache wa mafuta yaliyogunduliwa.

Hili ni pigo lingine kwa majirani zetu katika miongoni mwa mapigo Mengi yatakayotokea kutokana na mipango mibovu Sana ya nchi yao. David Ndii amekua akiwapigia sana kelele kutokana na kuanzisha miradi bila kuangalia " economic viability" badala yake wanatumia political emotions.

1)Bomba la mafuta la Uganda
2)Bomba la mafuta toka Turkana
3)SGR
4)BRT
5)Ukuta katika mpaka na Somalia
6)5 big modern stadia
7)Laptop per child
8)Super highway Mombasa to Nairobi
9)Crude oil refinery
10) Next please........
Click to expand...
Yaani huwezi waona wakileta news kama hii 😂😂😂
 
Geza Ulole

Geza Ulole

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Oct 31, 2009
Messages
19,896
Points
2,000
Geza Ulole

Geza Ulole

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 31, 2009
19,896 2,000
joto la jiwe said:
www.businessdailyafrica.com

Uhuru dims plan to build refinery for Kenya crude

President Uhuru Kenyatta said Sunday that Kenya would use the Lamu Port to export crude from the Turkana oil fields, dimming plans of building a refinery at the facility.
www.businessdailyafrica.com www.businessdailyafrica.com
Rais Uhuru Kenyatta ametangaza rasmi kwamba, Kenya haitojenga kiwanda cha kusafisha mafuta yake kutoka Turkana(crude oil refinery) badala yake watasafirisha mafuta hayo kama "crude", kutokana na uchache wa mafuta yaliyogunduliwa.

Hili ni pigo lingine kwa majirani zetu katika miongoni mwa mapigo Mengi yatakayotokea kutokana na mipango mibovu Sana ya nchi yao. David Ndii amekua akiwapigia sana kelele kutokana na kuanzisha miradi bila kuangalia " economic viability" badala yake wanatumia political emotions.

1)Bomba la mafuta la Uganda
2)Bomba la mafuta toka Turkana
3)SGR
4)BRT
5)Ukuta katika mpaka na Somalia
6)5 big modern stadia
7)Laptop per child
8)Super highway Mombasa to Nairobi
9)Crude oil refinery
10) Next please........
Click to expand...
11) Tablet for each child
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,344,906
Members 516,083
Posts 32,839,406

FOLLOW US

Top