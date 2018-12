Baada ya safari ya kilometa 458m, Roboti ya InSight Probe imefika kwenye sayari ya Mars

mkorinto said: Najaribu kuiwaza km 10000/h kwa chombo chenye uzito inafananaje.maana ule mwendo wa jet fighter huwa hauzidi 1500km/h.



Dah msungu sio. Click to expand...

I would avoid the word "mzungu" and limit myself to the wonders of science and technology. Knowledge/ science goes far beyond the racial boundaries and skin colours. Any intelligent person or community passionate about science and its application...and when put in a supportive/conducive environment.. and resources made available... can do anything and even the sky will not be a limit. You will be surprised that some of the key engineers in this project are people of colour (men and women)