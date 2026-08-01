Baada ya miaka 30 sababu inayowafanya wanawake kuzama kwenye dini sio wokovu. Kijana shtuka

Mimi sina kabisa ratiba ya kwenda kanisani. Nikienda kanisani basi kuna event yenye umuhimu wa kuwepo mfano kipaimara, kumunio ya kwanza, ubatizo wa mtoto wa ndugu wa karibu au ndoa ya ndugu au rafiki wa karibu sana. Sasa siku za nyuma nipo kanisani nikawaona wadada wawili nikajiuliza nimeziona wapi hizi sura.



Wapi nimewaona hawa? Baada ya kurudisha kumbukumbu kidogo ndio nikakumbuka ooooh ni Sandra na Grace(sio majina yao halisi). Wanafanya nini kanisani tena mbele kabisa mmoja wao akiwa ameshika microphone mkononi.



Kwa kifupi Sandra na Grace walikimbiza mtaa kwa zaidi ya miaka 10 enzi zao. Niliishi nao mtaa mmoja maeneo ya Mwenge wakati huo mimi nilikua bado mtoto. Pale Mwenge mpakani zamani kulikua na kiwanja kinaitwa silent inn. Hawa wadada wawili walikua masuperstar pale. Baadae silent inn ikabomolewa kupisha ujenzi wa barabara. Sandra na Grace wakaamishia harakati zao meeda bar. Pale sinza ambapo ipo kitambaa cheupe sasa hivi. Zamani kulikua na bar inaitwa meeda. Ilikimbiza sana zama za Mkapa.



Baadae Sandra na Grace waliama mtaani na mimi pia kwenye harakati za maisha nikaondoka mtaani. Nikabaki na swali jingine. Nini kimewaleta kanisani? Tena wapo mbele kabisa kule. Nikapata jibu oooh ndoa, wamekuja kutafuta ndoa, wanataka kustaafu, wapo kanisani kuwalaghahi nice guys na church boys.



Kwa kuwaangalia kwa kusema kweli hata kupiga bure lazima ujiulize kwanza. Sio wale wadada hotcake wa enzi zao. The looks have faded so much they can't even land customers again. The best bet is a christian brother that will have to wait untill marriage to touch her



Idadi ya wanawake makanisani ni kubwa zaidi ya wanaume, na tafiti zinaonyesha wanawake wenye umri mkubwa ndio wahudhuriaji zaidi uko makanisani. Haijatokea hivyo kwa miujiza au by coincidence, isipokua ni life cycle. They pivot to religion for rebranding when the dating market stops rewarding their choices.



Gents, pick young women who are not used up for marriage. Your father picked your mother young and fresh. He never looked for maturity, he simply looked for youthfulness. Because the truth is women don't mature, they just get old. There's really not much difference between a 30 plus years and 18 years old women. The only difference is the older woman has lost value on the sexual market, but they are all still childish. When they faced with tough situation, both will either call a man for help or just cry



Kusettle na mwanamke wa 30+ utalipia gharama ya uaribifu aliofanyiwa na wengine. Utalipia gharama ya usaliti aliofanyiwa na maex wake. Utalipia gharama ya kila chozi alilomwaga kwenye mahusiano yake ya nyuma. Utaingia kwenye uwanja wa vita ukifikiri ni upendo. You will say something simple and she will overreact like you hit a landmine, because you did. Men before you buried it there.



After more than a decade of partying and exporation in dating pool. Now her looks starts fading, she don't get attention like before and menopause is around the corner. She will rebranding herself as a matured and religious woman and start searching for a naive, fool and innocent man who will ignore her past, fix her mistakes and secure her future. Don't be that man.



Sielewi kwanini mpka leo hii tupo 2026 kuna wanaume wanadanganyika na rebranding. Your job is not to judge salvation. Your job is to protect your legacy. Verify her character. Check her past. Test her discipline, humility and teachability. This is not hate. This is clarity. Simps get trapped by guilt and religion performance. Alpha men evaluate patterns.



Go for a young and feminine woman. You didn't hustle building your life to end up with a left over.



Don’t be a simp