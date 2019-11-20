Baada ya Harmonize kutuhumiwa kuiba mdundo wa wimbo wa UNO, YouTube yauondoa kwenye akaunti yake

Papaa Mobimba

Papaa Mobimba

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jan 27, 2018
Messages
506
Points
1,000
Papaa Mobimba

Papaa Mobimba

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 27, 2018
506 1,000
Wakuu habari,

Ngoma ya UNO ya msanii Harmonize imeondoshwa kwenye mtandao wa YouTube. Hii imekuja siku chache baada ya kutuhumiwa kuiba mdundo wa wimbo huo na Mtaarishaji wa muziki wa Kenya anayeitwa Magix Enga. Pia mtayarishaji huyo alimtaka Harmonize awe ameuondoa wimbo huo kwenye mitandao yote ndani ya wiki moja kabla hajamfikisha katika hatua mbaya.


UONGOZI WA HARMONIZE WANENA
Tumepata Taarifa kutoka Youtube Kwamba,mtu mmoja ambae Inasemekana Kutoka Nchi jirani Kenya,Ametuma Barua pepe kudai umililiki wa wimbo wetu Pendwa #UNO.

Aidha kwa taratibu zao YouTube Ni Lazima wauweka Private wakati wakiendelea na taratibu za Kujirdhisha juu ya madai hayo.

Tunachukua Nafasi hii Kuwaomba Mashabiki wetu na wapenzi wa Harmonize,Kuwa Watulivu Wakati jambo hili linashughulikiwa.

Aidha Tunaimani Wimbo wetu Utarudi baada ya muda sio mrefu.Tunawashukuru kwa sapoti yenu.Mungu Awabariki.Asanten sana.

BY HARMONIZE MANAGEMENT

--
Pia soma
www.jamiiforums.com

Mtayarisha muziki wa Kenya amshutumu Harmonize kwa kumuibia mdundo katika wimbo wa "Uno"

Mtaarishaji wa muziki wa Kenya anayeitwa Magix Enga amemshutumu mwanamuziki wa Tanzania Harmonize kwa kumuibia biti alilolitumia katika wimbo wake mpya unaoitwa "Uno". Katika posti yake ya Instagram Magix amemuonya Harmonize kwa kumsisitiza kuuondoa wimbo huo katika mitandao yote ndani ya wiki...
www.jamiiforums.com www.jamiiforums.com

YouTube.PNG


-----

YouTube removes Harmonize's 'Uno' for sampling Magix Enga's beat
YouTube has pulled down a music video by Tanzanian singer Harmonize after a copyright claim was filed by one of Kenya’s leading music producers, Magix Enga.

A spot-check conducted by SDE on Harmonize’s YouTube channel revealed that the ‘Uno’ video has been pulled down, but the audio version is still available.

“This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Magix Enga,” a message from YouTube read.

After the song was pulled down, Magix took to social media issuing a warning against anyone sampling his beat.

“1 week imeisha and the song Uno is no longer on YouTube. Don’t sample Magix Enga beats. I repeat don’t! Like I said I’m not going to allow this to happen, not in 254,” wrote the producer nicknamed ‘Beat King.

Warning to Harmonize

This comes a week after Magix accused Harmonize of stealing his beat, warning of unspecified consequences if the song is not pulled down. Evidently, Harmonize did not heed the warning.

According producer and singer, Harmonize used a beat he created for the famous club banger, ‘Dundaing’ featuring King Kaka and Kristoff.

“Like nothing happened @harmonize_tz Gat some free beats for you bro... I’m giving you 1 week take down the song otherwise... Natoa mwenye let me put it in Swahili so that you can understand what I’m trying to say,” he wrote initially.

After Harmonize seemingly remained mum on the issue, Magix swore to not to let him off the hook.

“It took me a day to come up with the Vibe G you get. This s** has happened before but this time things will be different... I’m not going to allow that to happen not in 254,” he wrote.

Source: YouTube removes Harmonize's 'Uno' for sampling Magix Enga's beat
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Hivi punde Haya ndo majibu ya Alikiba na Harmonize kwa Diamond Platinumz baada ya kupata mwaliko wake... Celebrities Forum 296
GENTAMYCINE Je, Msanii Harmonize anatengenezwa kimakusudi ili kuumaliza Ufalme wa Diamond baada ya Kiba kujimaliza mwenyewe? Celebrities Forum 62
Mfanyabiashara Toka Japan Tetesi: Baada ya Harmonize Kujitoa… Rayvanny Taa Nyekundu Yawaka Wasafi Celebrities Forum 14
aka2030 Baada ya Rich Mavoko na Laizer sasa ni zamu ya Harmonize kutoka WCB Celebrities Forum 68
ObieTrice Harmonize awamwagia Povu baada ya kupost video na mzungu wake jikoni Celebrities Forum 67
Similar threads
Haya ndo majibu ya Alikiba na Harmonize kwa Diamond Platinumz baada ya kupata mwaliko wake...
Je, Msanii Harmonize anatengenezwa kimakusudi ili kuumaliza Ufalme wa Diamond baada ya Kiba kujimaliza mwenyewe?
Tetesi: Baada ya Harmonize Kujitoa… Rayvanny Taa Nyekundu Yawaka Wasafi
Baada ya Rich Mavoko na Laizer sasa ni zamu ya Harmonize kutoka WCB
Harmonize awamwagia Povu baada ya kupost video na mzungu wake jikoni

Forum statistics

Threads 1,357,507
Members 519,056
Posts 33,149,386

FOLLOW US

Top