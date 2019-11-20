Baada ya Harmonize kutuhumiwa kuiba mdundo wa wimbo wa UNO, YouTube yauondoa kwenye akaunti yake

Papaa Mobimba
Wakuu habari,
Ngoma ya UNO ya msanii Harmonize imeondoshwa kwenye mtandao wa YouTube. Hii imekuja siku chache baada ya kutuhumiwa kuiba mdundo wa wimbo huo na Mtaarishaji wa muziki wa Kenya anayeitwa Magix Enga. Pia mtayarishaji huyo alimtaka Harmonize awe ameuondoa wimbo huo kwenye mitandao yote ndani ya wiki moja kabla hajamfikisha katika hatua mbaya.
Aidha kwa taratibu zao YouTube Ni Lazima wauweka Private wakati wakiendelea na taratibu za Kujirdhisha juu ya madai hayo.
Tunachukua Nafasi hii Kuwaomba Mashabiki wetu na wapenzi wa Harmonize,Kuwa Watulivu Wakati jambo hili linashughulikiwa.
Aidha Tunaimani Wimbo wetu Utarudi baada ya muda sio mrefu.Tunawashukuru kwa sapoti yenu.Mungu Awabariki.Asanten sana.
BY HARMONIZE MANAGEMENT
--
A spot-check conducted by SDE on Harmonize’s YouTube channel revealed that the ‘Uno’ video has been pulled down, but the audio version is still available.
“This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Magix Enga,” a message from YouTube read.
After the song was pulled down, Magix took to social media issuing a warning against anyone sampling his beat.
“1 week imeisha and the song Uno is no longer on YouTube. Don’t sample Magix Enga beats. I repeat don’t! Like I said I’m not going to allow this to happen, not in 254,” wrote the producer nicknamed ‘Beat King.
Warning to Harmonize
This comes a week after Magix accused Harmonize of stealing his beat, warning of unspecified consequences if the song is not pulled down. Evidently, Harmonize did not heed the warning.
According producer and singer, Harmonize used a beat he created for the famous club banger, ‘Dundaing’ featuring King Kaka and Kristoff.
“Like nothing happened @harmonize_tz Gat some free beats for you bro... I’m giving you 1 week take down the song otherwise... Natoa mwenye let me put it in Swahili so that you can understand what I’m trying to say,” he wrote initially.
After Harmonize seemingly remained mum on the issue, Magix swore to not to let him off the hook.
“It took me a day to come up with the Vibe G you get. This s** has happened before but this time things will be different... I’m not going to allow that to happen not in 254,” he wrote.
Source: YouTube removes Harmonize's 'Uno' for sampling Magix Enga's beat
--
