ATCL Fleet Set to Hit 11 as Gears for Another 78 Seater Bombardier

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Government Flight Agency (TGFA) on October 19, 2019, signed a purchase contract with a Canada-based aircraft manufacturer 'De Havilland' to buy a 78-seater Bombardier Q400 for Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL).



Speaking during the signing ceremony, the TGFA's Chief Executive Officer Dr Benjamin Ndimila said the new aircraft would be delivered to Tanzania between June and July, 2020. However, the CEO did not say how much the new plane would cost.



Dr Ndimila said the agency would soon have a total of new eleven aircraft in its fleet when they finalize the procurement.



The government has already announced plans to purchase three additional planes this year in order to expand air services both domestically and internationally.



The airline's existing fleet includes one Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, two Airbus A220-300 jets and three DHC Dash 8-400 aircraft, also known as Bombardier Q400.