As Lamu port about to open, neither roads nor railway are there to connect the port to hintetlands

Kenya banks on Lamu Port to gain regional shipping hub status
SUNDAY OCTOBER 27 2019




Ongoing construction of a second berth at Lamu Port.

Ongoing construction of a second berth at Lamu Port. The first berth was completed by October and is set for official opening in November. PHOTO | TONY KARUMBA | AFP

In Summary
  • The first berth of the Lamu Port is set for official opening next month, with Kenya hoping to make it the region’s transshipment hub.
  • The strategically located Port of Djibouti already controls transshipment business in the region, with Tanzania’s Bagamoyo port now left to play catch up as Lamu's business comes to life.
  • Djibouti currently handles the largest cargo volumes in the region averaging three million tonnes annually.


ALLAN OLINGO

By ALLAN OLINGO
Kenya is betting on the multi-billion shilling Lamu Port to upset the power balance along Eastern Africa’s coast, setting Nairobi up for battle with the Port of Djibouti and the planned Bagamoyo harbour in Tanzania.

The first berth of the Ksh32 billion ($320 million ) Lamu Port is set for official opening next month, with Kenya hoping to make it the region’s transshipment hub.

The strategically located Port of Djibouti already controls transshipment business in the region, with Tanzania’s Bagamoyo port, whose takeoff has delayed over contractual concerns, now left to play catch up as Lamu's business comes to life.

Tanzania is also undertaking a $345 million World Bank funded Dar es Salaam Maritime Gateway Project (DSMGP).

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta is, in a few weeks, expected to commission the first of the 32 berths of a trans-African Lamu Port, when the first Neo-Panamax ship is expected to dock.
“Lamu will play host to the newest port on the African East coast. The Lamu Port will begin its operations, initially as a transshipment hub for global shipping lines. It will be supported by a special economic zone that is expected to attract investors from across the world, to undertake various economic activities.



“Our aim is to make Lamu Port the port of choice for the export of Kenya’s crude oil,” President Kenyatta said in his October 20 Mashujaa Day address to the nation.
For Nairobi, this is a big gamble, as the country looks to become the Eastern Africa trans-shipment powerhouse. The country hopes to do this by taking advantage of Lamu Port’s 18 metres natural draft, capable of accommodating the increasingly huge maritime vessels.

“We intend to make Lamu a transshipment hub for the East African region, and the larger horn of Africa. Currently, our Kilindini port cannot handle a Suezmax, Neo-Panamax or Chinamax class vessels, because of its shallow depths,” the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) managing director Daniel Manduku told The EastAfrican.

For Kenya, the docking of such size of ships capable of carrying more than 20,000 twenty foot equivalents (TEU’s) will be a game changer.

Djibouti, with its two ports of Dolareh and the Port of Djibouti, currently handles the largest cargo volumes in the region averaging three million tonnes annually.

“When you look at our data, the transshipment traffic to Mombasa Port doubled to 1.3 million tonnes in the seven months of this year, from 624,000 tonnes over a similar period in 2018, showing the business opportunity for the Lamu port,” said Mr Manduku.

Original plan
Cargo coming into the region from China, currently East Africa’s biggest import source, docks at Singapore and is then offloaded to smaller ships en-route to Mombasa. Those coming from Europe dock at Omans’ Salala port, before they are shipped to the region.
“With the Lamu port, we aim to remove this barrier, which is costly and time-wasting for shippers,” added Mr Manduku.

The Lamu Port has already attracted the attention of regional neighbours hosting envoys and delegations from Uganda, Ethiopia, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Launched nine years ago, the multi-billion-dollar project entailed building link roads between the Kenya and Ethiopia, a pipeline to Kenya’s northern frontier of Turkana, an international airport in Isiolo town and a sea port in Lamu.

Under its original plan, the Lamu Port, South Sudan, Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) plan included a 32-berth port, transportation hubs for rail, highway and international airports in Lamu, Isiolo and Lodwar, an oil pipeline from South Sudan, Uganda and Ethiopia to Lamu Port, an oil refinery and three resort cities in Isiolo, Lamu and Turkana, in northern Kenya.

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for transport and infrastructure James Macharia said with the completion of the access roads leading to the northern frontier, they will expect the port to eventually serve as far as Congo Brazzaville.

“We have worked hard to make sure that the Northern corridors infrastructure is up to date. This has been very deliberate so that we position the country’s bespoke port services, with requisite supporting infrastructure. We expect the port to comfortably serve South Sudan, Congo-Brazzaville, DR Congo and other East African countries,” Mr Macharia said.

Infrastructure investments
A recent report by the Japan International Co-operation Agency showed that the cost of transport in landlocked countries reduced by more than 16 per cent due to infrastructure investments and cross border trade facilitations along Kenya’s Northern corridor.

“We have introduced reforms in the Northern Corridor including the introduction of motion weighbridges and reduction of the number of border points thus increasing number of turnaround of trucks. With the connection of interlink roads between Lamu and this corridor, we now expect to position ourselves between the competitors,” Mr Macharia said.

The Ticad report ranked the Port of Mombasa fifth in Africa after Egypt’s Port Said, Durban in South Africa, Tanger Med in Morocco, and Alexandria in Egypt with Port of Dar reported to have handled only 60 per cent of what is currently being handled in Mombasa.

For Lamu, the headache now remains the transit cargo shipments, as the supporting roads outside of the port remain incomplete and behind schedule.

For example, the Garissa-Isiolo road is yet to start, even after re-assurances that it "would start this year," with only three months left of 2019.

Other associated road infrastructure projects in the ongoing construction of the $108 million Lamu-Garsen road are behind schedule with its construction being 30 per cent complete, as its December completion deadline looks unattainable.

This means that the haulage of any goods landing at the port this year will not be possible, leaving the port to only do transshipment business, for the start.

Shippers, already aware of the poor supporting road infrastructure around the Lamu port have already raised concern, noting that “there was need to invest more on infrastructure to make the port more attractive to investors.”
“The government needs to work on the inland operations cost to make Lamu Port more attractive to shippers and other investors,” Shippers Council of East Africa chief executive Gilbert Lagat said.

“Most of shippers consider end-to-end cost before venturing in any business hence there is a need for the government to speed up the process of improving other infrastructure to make movement of goods cheaper.

“We have seen KPA advertised promotional tariffs to entice more shipping lines and agents to use the facility but that is not enough as we consider other cargo handling cost from the port to its final destination which is mostly either Nairobi or Uganda, but without good roads or railway, the deal would not be attractive to many.”

Security headache
Lamu’s close proximity to the terrorist group Al-Shabab’s Somalia base also poses a security headache for the port’s management.

The Lapsset CEO Silvester Kasuku said Kenya has deployed the Navy and Coast Guard at the port, the Army at Baragoni Police besides other security formations including a GSU camp. He also said the channel that ships use will be guarded by navy patrols.

The recent changes in the regional political landscape, especially within the horn of Africa, has also seen Ethiopia-the project’s biggest backer at its launch in 2012- make peace with Eritrea and also invest hundreds of millions of dollars in several ports in Djibouti and Somaliland.

Addis has also acquired stakes in the Djibouti port of Doraleh, Port of Djibouti, Khartoum’s largest seaport, Port Sudan. Its $80 million investment for a 19 percent stake in Somaliland’s Port of Berbera and its recent announcement that it is also seeking a stake in Eritrea Port leaves the Lamu port business model exposed.

“The Ethiopia/Eritrea peace deal will have no negative implications on this project. Lamu Port will strategically be located to service southern Ethiopia which alone has about 50 million people even when the country has access to Eritrean and Djiboutian ports.
“The two ports will actively handle North of Addis Ababa,” Sylvester Kasuku, the chief executive officer of Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (Lapsset) Corridor project said.

In 2017, and to entice Ethiopia, Kenya offered land to enable Ethiopia set up a logistics facility at the Lamu Port, in the clearest indication that the Ethiopia was eyeing the Kenyan port for its import and export activities.

Outside of transshipment, Kenya is also angling to have a crude oil dedicated berth for the port, as it actualises its pipeline project from Turkana.

Berth three has already been reserved as a fuel dedicated berth.
“We are hoping to have both Berth two and three ready by the end of next year. The cabinet recently approved for the petroleum ministry to take charge of Berth 3, and link it with the Lamu-Turkana pipeline to help us ship out our crude oil,” Mr Macharia said.

Kenya’s game plan is to have on board South Sudan, and possibly Uganda, to use the pipeline facility, and berth three to export their crude oil once the projects has been commissioned.

In June, Kenya signed agreements with Total, Tullow Oil and Africa Oil Corp to develop a 60,000 to 80,000 barrels-per-day crude processing facility for oil discovered in Lokichar, northern Kenya. It is now expected that the berth will play host to this facility, among other supporting oil infrastructure.

“The infrastructure installed for the foundation stage will be utilised for the development of the remaining oil fields and future oil discoveries in the region, allowing the incremental development of these fields to be completed at a lower unit cost,” Tullow Kenya said.



The writer is wrong in mentioning Bagamoyo and Lamu in the same sentence. There is nothing called Bagamoyo Port, Lamu is the largest port on the East Coast of Africa. Let's put things correctly into perspective.
 
I think ripoti yenyewe inajieleza vizuri sana


The Lamu Port will begin its operations, initially as a transshipment hub for global shipping lines.

..
..
..

Cargo coming into the region from China, currently East Africa’s biggest import source, docks at Singapore and is then offloaded to smaller ships en-route to Mombasa. Those coming from Europe dock at Omans’ Salala port, before they are shipped to the region.
“With the Lamu port, we aim to remove this barrier, which is costly and time-wasting for shippers,” added Mr Manduku.



----------------------------------------

Kwahivyo at first Lamu port itakua haipeleki mizigo ndani, Itakua inatumika kama Transhipment hub, Yani meli Kubwa ambazo hua haziji Africa Maashariki zitakua sasa zina mahali pa kuja kushukisha mizigo yote alafu kutokea hapo, mizigo itazambazwa kwa bandari zengine kama Mombasa, Tanga, Dar, Maputo...etc

Kuanzia 2020 ndo Lamu itakua inapeleka mizigo ndani ya Kenya kutoka Lamu... Kwasasa Barabara zinajengwa kama hii hapa imefika 10km so far kutoka bandari ya LAmu

 
Kafrican said:
I think ripoti yenyewe inajieleza vizuri sana


The Lamu Port will begin its operations, initially as a transshipment hub for global shipping lines.

..
..
..

Cargo coming into the region from China, currently East Africa’s biggest import source, docks at Singapore and is then offloaded to smaller ships en-route to Mombasa. Those coming from Europe dock at Omans’ Salala port, before they are shipped to the region.
“With the Lamu port, we aim to remove this barrier, which is costly and time-wasting for shippers,” added Mr Manduku.



----------------------------------------

Kwahivyo at first Lamu port itakua haipeleki mizigo ndani, Itakua inatumika kama Transhipment hub, Yani meli Kubwa ambazo hua haziji Africa Maashariki zitakua sasa zina mahali pa kuja kushukisha mizigo yote alafu kutokea hapo, mizigo itazambazwa kwa bandari zengine kama Mombasa, Tanga, Dar, Maputo...etc

Kuanzia 2020 ndo Lamu itakua inapeleka mizigo ndani ya Kenya kutoka Lamu... Kwasasa Barabara zinajengwa kama hii hapa imefika 10km so far kutoka bandari ya LAmu

Transhipment hub for which ports if Dar port is being dredged too to increase the depth! I'm Not sure if that gamble will work!
 
The Chinese approach
25/10/2019
Andre Wheeler, CEO Asia Pacific Connex
Andre Wheeler. Credit: Asia Pacific Connex
Consultant Andre Wheeler explains the Chinese strategy of distraction behind the port projects of Belt and Road

There is much debate as to who the winners and losers are with regards to the current trade war between China and the US. These debates, however, act as a distraction from what is happening in terms of China’s trade and economic growth. What it demonstrates is that many fail to recognise the Chinese approach to strategy, guided by the philosopher Sun Tzu’s Art of War.

Central to this approach is the creation of distractions and allowing others to think you are weak to subdue an enemy without fighting. Central to this is China’s signature Belt and Road initiative (BRI) policy that is part of a 100-year plan to restore Chinese pride to a time in which China was an economic powerhouse, namely during the Silk Road era.

A key ingredient to the BRI is infrastructure development that facilitates trade and opens access to markets previously isolated. The focus of the BRI is pairing of port and rail and inland connections where the maritime silk road meets the inland belt trade corridors.

So when looking at port developments, one needs to also look at developments around the port, in particular rail and other land-based transport infrastructure development. It is for this reason that we see shipping liner Cosco spend USD8 billion over the last year to develop terminals, shipping routes, and logistics networks.

China operates 174 container line routes and has direct ownership in 42 ports in 34 countries. Importantly, these ports have shifted port development from transhipment ports to gateway ports as China opens market access to inland Europe, Africa, and Asia.

With several developing countries beginning to appreciate the strategic complexity of the BRI, there are several recipient countries that are pushing back on China as alternative financing options become available, particularly through the US’ recently announced Better Utilising Investments to Leverage Development funding.

To name one example, the Tanzanian government suspended cooperation with the Chinese for the Bagamoyo port due to unpopular financing terms in June. These included China owning and operating the port for 32 years. Whilst the terms of the agreement are up for renegotiation as China embarks to reinforce its push for soft diplomacy, I would like to give you some understanding of what Bagamoyo is.

It is not just simply a port development but part of a road/rail economic zone that can handle 8,000 teu vessels and transform an economically depressed area into a trade and manufacturing hub. This mitigates issues with water depths in and around the facility and overcomes significant costs associated with port infrastructure, such as overhead cranage. Furthermore, it allows access to the regions new oil and gas finds.

Fundamentally, East African port development is an important nexus for China’s string of pearls strategy as it seeks geopolitical influence. Therefore, China does not see the USD10 billion Bagamoyo as undermining the USD522 million redevelopment of the Dar es Salaam port.

Although Dar es Salaam connects to Burundi, Rwanda, and Uganda, it is inefficient and congested.

It is noteworthy that whilst negotiations around the port development took place, China quietly developed and built a transcontinental rail link between the Atlantic and Indian Oceans. Not quite as dramatic as the proposed Kra Canal in Thailand, the rail link will help integrate countries across the continent. The restored Benguela railway connects the port of Lobito in Angola to the border town of Luau that is adjacent to the Congo and progresses through Zambia.

The replacement of the original narrow-gauge track with a standard track will help facilitate trade connectivity to both North and South Africa and it increases efficiency as trains travel at a speed of 90 km/h. It should not come as a surprise that while this was happening, the Tanzam railway was built. This line connects Tanzania with Zambia, thereby completing the transcontinental connection between West and East Africa.

This opens trade of raw materials from Africa to China. What is often ignored is that rail and road networks also provide the skeleton for other crucial infrastructure. They facilitate the construction and development of oil and gas pipelines, as witnessed in Myanmar’s Kyaukphyu port development.

It also opens a digital connectivity corridor that allows technology infrastructure, such as fibre-optic cables and Wi-Fi base towers to improve communications, transparency and visibility along these trade routes. So, what does Tanzania’s stance mean to China? China, by establishing the backend development around the port through the transcontinental rail, has already begun its pivot towards Kenya’s Mombasa port as an alternative.

Afterall, China’s maritime silk road is not just about port development but is part of a strategic pairing of ocean shipping with land-based shipping routes. This port distraction has enabled China to build redundancy into its plans, just as has happened in Europe.

The Chinese approach – IHS Markit Dredging and Port Construction

Geza Ulole said:
Transhipment hub for which ports if Dar port is being dredged too to increase the depth! I'm Not sure if that gamble will work!
Dude, you are not in the transhipment game 90% of goods coming to EA are transhipped from ports in Singapore and Oman, then brought by smaller ships (relatively soeaking), in this region, only Djibouti is a significant contender in the transhipment game, Mombasa is number 2 in the transhipment game but by big margin.


Your $600m Dar port expansion will make your port rise it's capacity to 28m tonnes or about 1.4m TEUs... Mombasa port is already bigger than that and we still not a transhipment hub.!
And FYI, msa port is still bieng exanded right now and by 2022 when berth 22 is finished, the capacity of Mombasa will be 2.3m TEUs! Which will be double the capacity of Dar!

So don't even try to put Dar in to the equation, Lamu port is on a different level of strategic infrastructure, what Lamu port has no other existing port has in the region... Only bagamoyo would be able to match Lamu in terms of functionality.
 
Kafrican said:
Dude, you are not in the transhipment game, in this region, only Djibouti is in the transhipment game, Mombasa is number 2 in the transhipment game but by big margin.


Your $600m Dar port expansion will make your port rise it's capacity to 28m tonnes or about 1.4m TEUs... Mombasa port is already bigger than that! And it's still bieng exanded and by 2022 when berth 22 is finished, the capacity of Mombasa will be 2.3m TEUs....

So don't even try to put Dar in to the equation, Lamu port is on a different level of strategic infrastructure, what Lamu port has no clue there port has in the region...
Mombasa in transhipment since when?
 
Geza Ulole said:
Mombasa in transhipment since when?
Since 2015 we have increasingly been getting more transhipment cargo, we even signed a deal with the port of Maputo last year when Uhuru visited Mozambique.

When we received our biggest ship last year, part of the goods that were offloaded were for Dar, that big ship then sailed back, it did not go further south...
--------


New record performance set as Mombasa Port receives largest container vessel
Mombasa – October 25, 2018
The Port of Mombasa has registered a new performance record of 1450 moves within an eight-hour shift in the container operations.
The record was set by Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) container vessel MSC Maxine in her maiden call at the Port of Mombasa on Wednesday beating the previous record of container carrier Livorno of 1265 moves registered late June this year.
DSC_0015.jpg

MSC Maxine, the largest container ship to dock at the Port of Mombasa.
MSC Maxine, with a container capacity of 9,411 TEUs, the largest container carrier to dock at the Port, also recorded an average of 181 gross moves per hour to break Liberian registered Livorno's record of 140 gross moves per hour. (Gross moves per hour is a maritime productivity term that defines the total container movement on loading, offloading and repositioning divided by the number of hours for which the vessel is at berth). The Panama flagged vessel has a length overall of 300 m, a breadth of 48m, height of 62 m and deadweight of 110629 tonnes and a gross tonnage of 94469.
This is the third container operations record set within this year. The new record is an improvement of 20 % from the prior record at the Mombasa Port set in June 2018.
CD3R4337.jpg

The Captain of MSC Maxine Shashi Bhushanexplaining the key features of the vessel to the media.
Before sailing out of the Port of Mombasa, the vessel is expected to have discharged a total of 1483 units full and 577 units of Transhipment containers for Dar es Salaam. The ship will also load 430 units full and 2,200 units of empties.
Commenting on the latest record, Kenya Ports Authority Acting MD, Dr. Arch. Daniel Manduku attributed the improved performance to a well-coordinated operation and diligence from the workforce: "The record performance is demonstrable proof that with right equipment, appropriate planning and a motivated workforce the fluidity of cargo operations can continue achieving the requisite efficiencies that all Port stakeholders are seeking."
More at: New record performance set as Mombasa Port receives largest container vessel
 
