Arsenal (The Gunners) | Special Thread

Full name: Arsenal Football Club
Nickname(s): The Gunners
Founded: 1 December 1886
League: Premier League
Website: arsenal.com
Ground: The Emirates Stadium, (Capacity: 59,867) - Pitch 105m x 68m
Owners: Stan Kroenke na Alisher Usmanov
Chairman: Sir John Chippendale "Chips" Lindley Keswick
Head Coach: Unai Emery
Arsenal Trophies:
League Tittles: 13
First Division/Premier League Champions: 13 (1930/31, 1932/33, 1933/34, 1934/35, 1937/38, 1947/48, 1952/53, 1970/71, 1988/89, 1990/91, 1997/98, 2001/02, 2003/04)
European Trophies: 1
UEFA Cup Winners': 1 (1993/94)
FA Cup Trophies: 13 (1929/30, 1935/36, 1949/50, 1970/71, 1978/79, 1992/93, 1997/98, 2001/02, 2002/03, 2004/05, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2016/17)
League Cup: 2 (1986/87, 1992/93)
Community Shield: 15
FA Charity Cup/FA Community Shield: 15 (1930, 1931, 1933, 1934, 1938, 1948, 1953, 1991, 1998, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2014, 2015, 2017)
Other Trophies
League Centenary Trophy: 1 (1988)
Inter-Cities Fairs Cup: 1 (1969/70)
Follow this thread for team updates!
Arsenal Football Club celebrate as they Crowned The Emirate FA Cup Winners(2017)
