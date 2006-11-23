Arsenal (The Gunners) | Special Thread


Game Theory

Full name: Arsenal Football Club

Nickname(s): The Gunners

Founded: 1 December 1886

League: Premier League

Website: arsenal.com


Ground: The Emirates Stadium, (Capacity: 59,867) - Pitch 105m x 68m


Owners: Stan Kroenke na Alisher Usmanov

Chairman: Sir John Chippendale "Chips" Lindley Keswick

Head Coach: Unai Emery​


Arsenal Trophies:
League Tittles: 13
First Division/Premier League Champions: 13 (1930/31, 1932/33, 1933/34, 1934/35, 1937/38, 1947/48, 1952/53, 1970/71, 1988/89, 1990/91, 1997/98, 2001/02, 2003/04)

European Trophies: 1
UEFA Cup Winners': 1 (1993/94)

FA Cup Trophies: 13 (1929/30, 1935/36, 1949/50, 1970/71, 1978/79, 1992/93, 1997/98, 2001/02, 2002/03, 2004/05, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2016/17)

League Cup: 2 (1986/87, 1992/93)

Community Shield: 15
FA Charity Cup/FA Community Shield: 15 (1930, 1931, 1933, 1934, 1938, 1948, 1953, 1991, 1998, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2014, 2015, 2017)

Other Trophies
League Centenary Trophy: 1 (1988)
Inter-Cities Fairs Cup: 1 (1969/70)


Arsenal Football Club celebrate as they Crowned The Emirate FA Cup Winners(2017)

Follow this thread for team updates!
 
....Mpaka dakika hii mechi inakwenda vizuri, Tunahitaji draw kusonga mbele!
 
Leo 1-1 na Chelsea, licha ya kucheza bila ya wachezaji wazoefu!
 
Ahaa Wewe Mashabiki Wa Arsenal Tupo Wa Kumwaga 2 Si Unaona Jinsi Chelsea Alivyopelekwa Mperampera?
Abedayor Bado Kijana Mdogo Anayo Nafasi Ya Kujifunza Toka Kwa Wakongwe Kama Mtu Mzima Henry Na Van Persie Kwa Hiyo Tumpe 2 Nafasi
 
Hongera kwa jana, nami ni arsenal, Wigan 0- 1 Arsenal, inatia moyo.
Baadaye.
 
waungwana mambo vipiiiii?leo tunakipiga na portsmouth ndani ya dimba la kisasa zaidi,vipi wazee tutatoka?mahali pa kujinyakulia pointi ndi hapaaaaa
 
Mtakalia tu leo! Hahaha, kazi mnayo! Shangilieni sana, David njoo The Blues bana, achana na hawa wakamata mitutu!
 
Matokeo ni draw, 2-2. Upepo bado sio mzuri licha ya kutawala game kwa muda mrefu baada ya kusawazisha.
 
dah kweli chama letu lina hali mbaya ila ni mambo ya mpito bado nina imani na chama letu litafanya mambo makubwa siku za usoni hususani bwana magoli henry.

worm chelsea hawana chochote usajili mkubwa timu hamna,msiombe tukutane raundi ya pili emirates tutawachakaza vibaya sana,
 
Duh,

Hahaha lisemwalo lipo... na kama halipooooooo ujue linakuja yakhe! Niliwambieni tu. Kwa woga kabisa DrWHO akaamua kukimbia hii forum. Alijua kaanzisha thread yenye kumbana. Mnashabikia timu legelege zinawaumiza roho sana.

Wewe david, acha kujiumiza babake, njoo mwana. Chelsea si uliuona mziki wetu? Yani mida ile ile nikamkumbuka swahiba wangu DrWHO, nadhani aliko yuko hoi kwa u-goigoi wenu washika magobole.

Yakheeeee, raha ya mechi bao ati...
 
Asenali itabaunsi baki, cheki speed yake by mwezi wa pili next year!
 
kwanza leo liverpool anachezea kichapo kwa kuwa yule ni mteja wetu kama alivyokuwa chelsea

timu bora ni ile inayofungwa kila mara,naamini kabisa the gunner kuanzia januari hatutakamatika ni mwendo wa kichapo kwa kila timu itakayokumbana na sisi

mpaka sasa tuna pointi 9 kutoka kwa man utd, chelsea na wateja liverpool hizo tukijumlisha na ambazo tutazikusanya toka kwa vibonde wengine km bolton na wenzake naamini kabisa taji litatua EMIRATES kwa mara ya kwanza

mataji madogo kama vile fa,carling cup hayo sina nayo wasiwasi kwani tumeingia nayo ubiaaaaaaaaaaaa
 
Hahaha, mnajipa moyo bado? Mna bahati nyieeeeee... Yani jana yenyewe niliamua kuisogeza Tv mbele yangu kabisa kuhakikisha mabao yanaingia na naya-copy na kuja ku-paste hapa. Am in Nairobi on the way to Kampala, najua mnamshukuru Mungu kwa ukungu ule!

DrWHO harudi tena hapa amewakimbia kwa kujua Arsenal kimeo.... Kibunango, wajanja tupo Chelsea, niunge mkono mwana... si unaona alone alone nakomaa nao? Hahaha...

X-mas njema kwa nyote na iwe ya furaha sana kwenu. Sidhani kama nitakuwa online sana, basi Heri ya Mwaka mpya 2007 (kama nitafika).

See you all...
 
usijihisi mnyonge arsenal inapita katika mabadiliko makubwa ya uchezaji ndani yatimu,pili wachezaji wengi ni wageni katika kuhimili mikiki ya ligi ya ulaya hata uingereza omba tuingie robo fainali ya ulaya utaona jinsi timu itakavyo anza kijiamini mabadiliko utayaona tatu majeruhi mengi ni kwa wakongwe ambao tulitegemea ndio wangeweza kuwapa ujasiri wegeni vuta subira mambo yanakuja baada ya majeruhi kusimama sawa huku wageni kama unvyo ona wanaanza kutulia katika uchezaji mambo mazuri hayataki haraka
 
