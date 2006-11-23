Arsenal (The Gunners) | Special Thread

Hahaha, mnajipa moyo bado? Mna bahati nyieeeeee... Yani jana yenyewe niliamua kuisogeza Tv mbele yangu kabisa kuhakikisha mabao yanaingia na naya-copy na kuja ku-paste hapa. Am in Nairobi on the way to Kampala, najua mnamshukuru Mungu kwa ukungu ule!



DrWHO harudi tena hapa amewakimbia kwa kujua Arsenal kimeo.... Kibunango, wajanja tupo Chelsea , niunge mkono mwana... si unaona alone alone nakomaa nao? Hahaha...



X-mas njema kwa nyote na iwe ya furaha sana kwenu. Sidhani kama nitakuwa online sana, basi Heri ya Mwaka mpya 2007 (kama nitafika).



See you all...