Are Black Babies A Fashion Statement?


The latest fashion accessory for A-list white people in America -- Angelina Jolie, Madonna, and now Sandra Bullock -- seems to be a beautiful black baby.

Mimi nadhani Serikalii ya Tanzania ingeanza kampeni maalumu ya kutangaza watoto wetu yatima waliopo dogodogo centre na kwengineko ili waweze kuchukuliwa na kina Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, n.k. angalau wawe na matumaini ya Mwaisha Bora baadae. Maana Bongo kila kukicha bora jana yake.
http://newsone.com/entertainment/rk-byers/opinion-are-black-babies-a-fashion-statement/
 

Isije ikawa wanaenda kulimishwa huko!
Who is sure kwamba wanaishi in the same calibre as watoto wao/weupe?...Si aina mpya ya utumwa hii?
 
Poverty in african country has no end unless the africans themselves hate it from they own heart may God bless Africa!!!!
 
I bet these white women celebrities views the black babies they adopt more like their pets than children.
 
Che Guevara said:
I bet these white women celebrities views the black babies they adopt more like their pets than children.
That's just blatant stupidity.

Most of those 'black' babies are orphans with no one in the world to care for them.
Thousands of children are adopted annually and most of them aren't 'black'.
 
paradox said:
That's just blatant stupidity.

Most of those 'black' babies are orphans with no one in the world to care for them.
Thousands of children are adopted annually and most of them aren't 'black'.
sadly i beg to differ with you... its of a fashion statement na pet like relationship kuliko mapenzi ya kweli... lest not forget kwamba poverty reduction au OVC support si kwa kumtoa mtoto mmoja alikwisha pimwa kila kitu asiambukize wazungu kuchukuliwa kwenda kuishi na celebs

orphans wanamiongozo ya kupata misaada ipo wazi kwenye mashirika ya kimataifa
 
De Novo said:
sadly i beg to differ with you... its of a fashion statement na pet like relationship kuliko mapenzi ya kweli... lest not forget kwamba poverty reduction au OVC support si kwa kumtoa mtoto mmoja alikwisha pimwa kila kitu asiambukize wazungu kuchukuliwa kwenda kuishi na celebs

orphans wanamiongozo ya kupata misaada ipo wazi kwenye mashirika ya kimataifa
Unless you post a link to a source which proves this 'pet like' relationship or unless of course your mother is a 'white' celeb who adopted you and treated you like a pet I beg to differ.
 
paradox said:
Unless you post a link to a source which proves this 'pet like' relationship or unless of course your mother is a 'white' celeb who adopted you and treated you like a pet I beg to differ.
mkuu sina link wala nini na mama yangu ni mtoto wa mkulima! jaribu kutembelea website ya madonna ujue how she handles kale kadogo [BANDA] ka malawi na jinsi dogo alivyo tofauti na watoto wa madonna wenyewe


LABDA NIKUSHAURI KWAMBA HAYA MAMBO YA MAMA YAKO [OR YO MAMA SHIT!] HAYANA TIJA SANA NA TUSIKAE NYUMA YA HIVI VISIMU AU LAPTOPS KUTUMIA LUGHA CHAFU, HAITUPELEKI MBALI SANA MAZEE

In the 19th century the Scottish missionary David Livingstone came to Malawi to save African heathens. Unknown to many individuals in the West and in Africa is the fact that Madonna belongs to the religious organisation Kabbalah that has allegedly provided childcare centres to 160,000 children in Malawi.
Fundamentally, neocolonialism is thriving on the African continent in different permutations from its 19th century predecessors of formal colonialism and slavery that engendered direct colonial rule. During the Slave Trade, African people were taken to slave markets and auctions in the Americas and the Caribbean. They were inspected like cattle. In the documentary, we learn that Madonna's first adoption of David Banda in 2006 was prearranged by her then husband, Guy Ritchie, who saw David. It seems David was not among the 12 children lined up for inspection by Ritchie, who somehow saw David in the orphanage and sent pictures of him to Madonna before she came to Malawi to see him for herself.
Her arrival is similar to those few European slave-owning women in the Caribbean, who were a minority but no less brutal in their treatment and attitudes to African slaves, as documented in the scholarly work by female historian, Verene Shepherd. Unlike those European slave-owning women, Madonna contends that her motives are benevolent and altruistic. Her charity Raising Malawi is run by Michael Birch, head of Kabbalah in the US, of which Madonna is a prominent member. Other celebrities donate to the Kabbalah organisation; they wear a special wristband that David Banda can now be seen sporting and they promote 'spirituality for kids'. Children are flown to the US for training and taught that they can expect miracles and returned to Malawi.


How different is this from the young Kikukyu boys British colonial officials rounded up to train to become tax collectors for the British colonial administration? Is it not disturbing that all orphanages are paid for in Malawi by foreign donors? The implications of this are that an entire generation of children are being 'raised' in the Kabbalah mindset. Is Madonna really doing good for Africa and the Mercys and Davids of Africa? To what extent is she different from the 19th century Europeans who arrived in Africa to engage in ivory hunting? Perhaps she is merely hunting in order to save babies, is she not? Some would argue that such children would otherwise lead a life of poverty, if not death.
 
I always thought 'shit' would get censored


And I was just making a point so suck it up and stop acting like I should actually care about it.


 
De Novo said:
sadly i beg to differ with you... its of a fashion statement na pet like relationship kuliko mapenzi ya kweli... lest not forget kwamba poverty reduction au OVC support si kwa kumtoa mtoto mmoja alikwisha pimwa kila kitu asiambukize wazungu kuchukuliwa kwenda kuishi na celebs

orphans wanamiongozo ya kupata misaada ipo wazi kwenye mashirika ya kimataifa
Nakubaliana nawe mkuu hao watoto wanachukuliwa kama living pets sasa badala ya kuwa na vijimbwa imekuwa fashion kwa hao ma celeb ku adopt vichanga kutoka nchi masikini ,kwa tabiia za wazungu hao watoto wakikuwa tutakuja kusikia mengi wanayofanyiwa nyuma ya pazia sia ajabu wakafanywa sex toys
 
paradox said:
That's just blatant stupidity.

Most of those 'black' babies are orphans with no one in the world to care for them.
Thousands of children are adopted annually and most of them aren't 'black'.
well said...!!!juzi hapa mdada wa JF ametaka kuadopt hayo maneno mengine aliyokumbana nayo....

tuache kasumba surrounding adoption jamaniiii,akiadopt mzungu kosa,akiadopt mweusi napo pia kosa!...sijui mnafurahia hao watoto wakibaki kny vituo vya kulelea yatima??
 
Fab said:
well said...!!!juzi hapa mdada wa JF ametaka kuadopt hayo maneno mengine aliyokumbana nayo....

tuache kasumba surrounding adoption jamaniiii,akiadopt mzungu kosa,akiadopt mweusi napo pia kosa!...sijui mnafurahia hao watoto wakibaki kny vituo vya kulelea yatima??
point noted... lakini nadhani tatizo siyo adoption tatizo ni motives za adoption... hivi wewe ukishindwa kuzaa utakwenda china au malaysia ku-adopt au utakwenda kuchukua kitu unachofanana nacho?

ya huyo wa bongo sikuisoma na naahidhi kuisoma ndio nicomment
 
Mhh!!! But how many do still need care and help? They are so many. Lets also help our children ourselves we Africans!!! Our problems is that even most of our brains are wshed towards the west and that is when we make mistakes. I was not born only to eat and sleep. I was born for a purpose and I work for it until I am out of this world. Working for improving lives of your community is very important and there are things we can pursue and do without much money or beg to the west. if we can do, then we can all be respected!!! less to that we will always be seen as uncivilised, poorest of the world, empoverished, etc. Each and everyone of us has a role to play to make a stable and healt Africa. Our problems is that we think all the problems we have in Africa were brought by colonialists but most of those problems we have created them ourselves and if we created them, it is only us Africans who can eliminate them!!!
 
I think Sandra is a good woman and she will take good care of the baby... I dont know why u wanna make big deal out of this...... u guys should get over this racism mentalities. why nobody is saying how come Michael Jackons had 3 white kids and why did lionel Richie adopted a white kid?
 
De Novo said:
point noted... lakini nadhani tatizo siyo adoption tatizo ni motives za adoption... hivi wewe ukishindwa kuzaa utakwenda china au malaysia ku-adopt au utakwenda kuchukua kitu unachofanana nacho?

ya huyo wa bongo sikuisoma na naahidhi kuisoma ndio nicomment
sio lazima kuadopt mtu wa race yako ...

kila mtu ana sababu zake za kuadopt,naomba tuheshimu choice ya wapi mtu anataka kuadopt...

nimezaliwa africa,nimekulia europe....nikijisikia kuadopt nitadopt hapa hapa europe,ingawa nikiamua kuja africa na kuadopt sioni kwa nini lizue mjadala ni choice yangu at the end of the day....!!!!
 
De Novo said:
noted... and karibu sana modern slave!... soma hiyo news hapo kwenye link basi eve though you dont care MS'

http://allafrica.com/stories/200907230950.html posted in July 2009
To start with I would like to clarify my last post, I do as a matter of fact care about the fate of the children adopted by these celebrities, I just find it annoying that people are making such a big deal about it as if there is any evidence to even prove that the children are being mistreated by their adopted parents.
What I don't care about is your 'ushauri' saying, "LABDA NIKUSHAURI KWAMBA HAYA MAMBO YA MAMA YAKO [OR YO MAMA SHIT!] HAYANA TIJA SANA NA TUSIKAE NYUMA YA HIVI VISIMU AU LAPTOPS KUTUMIA LUGHA CHAFU, HAITUPELEKI MBALI SANA MAZEE'', seriously dude this is a public forum on the internet not your street corner bar, peleka ushauri wako hukohuko, and like I politely said in my last post 'suck it up'.

Lastly your link contains the most horribly biased article I have ever read, written by a woman who it would seem enjoys writing such articles in the name of 'Pan-Africanism', honestly how is anything ever going to be accomplished in this world if women like Ama Biney keep writing articles which instigate hate among different races over a simple thing such as adoption?? Would you all make a fuss over it if Madonna, Jolie and Sandra were coloured?? So what if the children in the orphanages are raised to believe in Kabbalah? I am very sure that almost everyone in this forum was raised under one religion or another and once we become adults we have the right to choose whether to go on following such beliefs or to change into a religion we find more suitable.

Like I said in my first post, it is just blatant stupidity to even think in such terms, I actually find it amusing someone so obviously ignorant has the nerve to call me a modern slave.
 
paradox said:
Like I said in my first post, it is just blatant stupidity to even think in such terms, I actually find it amusing someone so obviously ignorant has the nerve to call me a modern slave.
you are entitled to your opinion, likewise...

we dont have to think alike, and thats why we need this forum... to open our minds and understand other people's perspective!

and my ignorance is real, at least i accept that i am not that conversant with unachodhani/unachotaka/unachoamini wewe, but surely you are a modern slave! i believe kwamba adopting one kid will never solve our problems and would prefer a whole systemic approach to our problems

adoption ni kitu kizuri, lakini motives nyingine za adoption ni humiliating
 
Waafrika tuna mambo. Watu wakituchunia tunalalamika wametunyonya na hawatujali. Watu wakija na apparently altruistic moves, tunawasema wanafanya watoto fashion statement.

Kama unaweza kutafuta documentary ya "I Am Because We Are" utaona kwa mfano, jinsi gani Madonna alivyoombwa kusaidia yatima Malawi, pia utaona Waafrika wenye uwezo wanavyotoa visingizio kibao ili tu wsisaidie.Hivi tunawasema wazungu, sie wenyewe waafrika kwa waafrika wangapi tuna adopt watoto yatima (achilia mbali ndugu, mtu baki tu) tunahesabika.

Waafrika wangapi unaowajua wewe wako na cards za "organ donor"?

Bottom line tuko conditioned socially kuwa against some forms of altruism, kiasi kwamba tukikutana na cultures za misifa ya altruism huko, inayojali benevolence ya chivarly and such romaticism tunaona kama watoto wanaenda kufanywa misukule. Of course the concern of abuse cannot be overruled.Lakini bottom line ni kwamba si katika level inyosemwa na baadhi ya watu.

Granted, hii altruism ya wenzetu si 100% selfless.Angelina Jolie aki adopt mtoto leo, kesho atauza picha za zaidi ya dola milioni , it can be an industry that supplements income in between movies. Lakini kama anazitumia kwenye charity tena na kusaidia hao adoptees kuna ubaya gani?

Kama hatutaki wazungu wa adopt watoto yatima basi tuwa adopt sisi wenyewe.Hapo nitaona kweli hatutaki mchezo.

Sio yatima wanakufa kwa umasikini eti kwa sababu waafrika hawataki wazungu wa adopt.

Bollocks !
 
