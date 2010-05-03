Are Black Babies A Fashion Statement?

paradox said: Unless you post a link to a source which proves this 'pet like' relationship or unless of course your mother is a 'white' celeb who adopted you and treated you like a pet I beg to differ. Click to expand...

In the 19th century the Scottish missionary David Livingstone came to Malawi to save African heathens. Unknown to many individuals in the West and in Africa is the fact that Madonna belongs to the religious organisation Kabbalah that has allegedly provided childcare centres to 160,000 children in Malawi.Fundamentally, neocolonialism is thriving on the African continent in different permutations from its 19th century predecessors of formal colonialism and slavery that engendered direct colonial rule. During the Slave Trade, African people were taken to slave markets and auctions in the Americas and the Caribbean. They were inspected like cattle. In the documentary, we learn that Madonna's first adoption of David Banda in 2006 was prearranged by her then husband, Guy Ritchie, who saw David. It seems David was not among the 12 children lined up for inspection by Ritchie, who somehow saw David in the orphanage and sent pictures of him to Madonna before she came to Malawi to see him for herself.Her arrival is similar to those few European slave-owning women in the Caribbean, who were a minority but no less brutal in their treatment and attitudes to African slaves, as documented in the scholarly work by female historian, Verene Shepherd. Unlike those European slave-owning women, Madonna contends that her motives are benevolent and altruistic. Her charity Raising Malawi is run by Michael Birch, head of Kabbalah in the US, of which Madonna is a prominent member. Other celebrities donate to the Kabbalah organisation; they wear a special wristband that David Banda can now be seen sporting and they promote 'spirituality for kids'. Children are flown to the US for training and taught that they can expect miracles and returned to Malawi.How different is this from the young Kikukyu boys British colonial officials rounded up to train to become tax collectors for the British colonial administration? Is it not disturbing that all orphanages are paid for in Malawi by foreign donors? The implications of this are that an entire generation of children are being 'raised' in the Kabbalah mindset. Is Madonna really doing good for Africa and the Mercys and Davids of Africa? To what extent is she different from the 19th century Europeans who arrived in Africa to engage in ivory hunting? Perhaps she is merely hunting in order to save babies, is she not? Some would argue that such children would otherwise lead a life of poverty, if not death.