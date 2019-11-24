America: A nation of plunder, hooliganism, tyranny, looting and theft which people look up to

You wouldn't expect anybody to look up to America for anything, because it is so unethical and does not have any moral standing. It is a nation of tyranny, theft, hooliganism and looters.This has been shown to be true very recently when Syria's UN Ambassador Bashar al-Ja'afari reported that the United States has been occupying the country's oil fields and looting its resources as the UN remains silent on Washington's act of theft.

He said the US occupies Syrian oil wells and plunders the Syrians' revenues in the shadow of the UN Security Council's silence, in a meeting of the 15 member body in New York on Saturday.
Ja'afari said the US state terrorism has targeted Syria in a bid to change the region's geopolitical map. "The Syrian war will end when foreign support for terrorism ends," he added.

The ambassador further accused Turkey of occupying the Syrian territory, killing citizens, displacing tens of thousands of people and deploying terrorists to the Arab country.

Last month, US President Donald Trump announced that American troops would remain in Syria to “secure” oil reserves and even put up “a hell of a fight” against any force that tried to take them. He also expressed interest in making a deal with ExxonMobil or another energy company to tap Syrian oil reserves.

Pentagon chief Mark Esper then threatened that US forces deployed around Syrian oil fields would use “military force” against any party that may seek to challenge control of those sites, even if it were Syrian government forces or their Russian allies.

On Saturday, official SANA news agency reported that a convoy of US forces had entered Syria's Hasakah Province from Iraq.

The convoy consisting of eleven vehicles, including a tanker and a truck carrying military equipment, had passed the al-Waleed border crossing on the Iraqi-Syrian border.

In another development on Friday, members of Germany's Alternative for Germany (AfD), which has long pushed for the deportation Syrian migrants, visited the war torn country.

They held a meeting with representatives of the government of President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus to show that Syria is a "safe country of origin" for migrants to return.

The meeting also touched on a potential economic partnership between Germany and Syria.

The AfD said in a statement that their goal was to "assess concretely the situation in Syria in person as well as to have a dialogue over the situation surrounding the Syrian people and the current state of the peace process."


Source: msn
 
Nyanjomigire said:
Asaad is a dictator whose days are numbered, it's his dictatorship that fueled the Syrian crisis to begin with.
The foreign policy of the Americans is to steal and loot the resources of other countries,it be Syria or any other country.So the only mistake of the Syrians is the oil they have,it has nothing to do with the dictatorship of Assad.If the dictatorship of Assad was the problem,Saud Arabia should have been the first country in the world to suffer the wreath of the Americans,but the opposite is true,Saud Arabia is the darling of the Americans. Wake up fella.
 
areafiftyone said:
We cannot do that because it is immoral and against international law.
We jamaa bwana. Hakuna usawa. Kula kadiri ya urefu wa kamba yako. Ndiyo maana njia ya kwenda mbinguni ni nyembamba. Kama wote wakitenda haki barabara haitotutosha.

Kama tunaweza ku plunder na ku loot ili tuwapite US lets begin now.

Nukta.
 
copernicucci98 said:
We jamaa bwana. Hakuna usawa. Kula kadiri ya urefu wa kamba yako. Ndiyo maana njia ya kwenda mbinguni ni nyembamba. Kama wote wakitenda haki barabara haitotutosha.

Kama tunaweza ku plunder na ku loot ili tuwapite US lets begin now.

Nukta.
Kweli Wamarekani wameharibu dunia,yaani kila wanalofanya however evil linapewa tick.Duh,noma sana.Sasa naanza kuelewa chanzo cha uovu wa waTz.
 
areafiftyone said:
Kweli Wamarekani wameharibu dunia,yaani kila wanalofanya however evil linapewa tick.Duh,noma sana.Sasa naanza kuelewa chanzo cha uovu wa waTz.
Area 51. Highly classified section of the land?? Wameharibu sana dunia but we cant stop loving them. Ndiyo maana hata username yako umeitoa kwao. Hatuna namna. Ni kuwapenda tu.
 
copernicucci98 said:
Area 51. Highly classified section of the land?? Wameharibu sana dunia but we cant stop loving them. Ndiyo maana hata username yako umeitoa kwao. Hatuna namna. Ni kuwapenda tu.
Nawapenda,ila nachukia sana mambo yako.Kwa sababu hiyo nisingependa kuwa na uhusiano wa karibu nao.Infact under normal circumstances they should be isolated from the rest of the world.
 
