Amani wamesafirisha mzigo wa gold kwa mara ya kwanza kilo 5.08

Amani ships first gold consignment from Tanzania

'''Junior Amani Gold has completed the first shipment of gold from the Geita mineral and gem hub, in Tanzania, to a refinery in Hong Kong.

About 6.77 kg of gold was shipped from the hub, and refined down to 5.08 kg, at a purity of 99.999%.

“Amani is pleased that we have completed our first ever shipment of gold to Hong Kong. This first trade was nearly eight months in the making and represents a proof of concept,” said Amani MD Jacky Chan.

“The gold was sourced from small-scale producers from the Geita region of Tanzania. Our plan is to increase the size and frequency of shipments as soon as possible,” Chan said.

The Geita mineral trading hub is expected to attract both domestic and foreign gold dealers, and will be a model for other regional precious metals trading hubs as part of a government-led effort to crack down on illegal gold and precious metal trading.

Amani secured a gold dealer licence at Geita permitting the company to buy, sell or deal in gold.

ERTH (miningweekly.com)

Thamani ya gold iliyouzwa kwa bei ya leo ni USD 263,409.00 (Mwanzo mzuri)
 
