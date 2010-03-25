Aliyepewa Kapewa...


Now that's NOT posh: Diners gawp as Mel B arrives at Miami restaurant in a see-through kaftan

24th March 2010

Most might dress a little more conservatively when dining out at a posh Italian restaurant.
But fearless Melanie Brown is not most people - so as she headed out for lunch at Quattro Gastronomie Italiana, she thought nothing of slipping into an eye-catching yellow bikini.

The only shred of modesty that adorned her toned frame was a luxurious, gold-thread kaftan - but even that was see-through so did little to save her blushes.


Sssizzling: Melanie Brown dressed in a very revealing ensemble as she headed out for lunch at a posh Italian restaurant in Miami yesterday, dressed in a yellow bikini and gold-thread kaftan

Not that gregarious Mel was blushing. In fact, the former Spice Girl appeared to be revelling in her revealing ensemble, as she confidently strutted down the street in Miami yesterday, tottering on a pair of skyscraper peep-toe heels.

However, the former Scary Spice, 34, got a scare herself when she was confronted by a street performer with a boa snake.
Mel kept a safe distance from the creature and looked nervous when it got too close to her.
Lunchtime surprise: Mel took pictures of her husband as he bonded with the snake when the group were approached by a street performer​
Zig-a-zig-ahhh! The former Spice Girl looked a little scared as husband Stephen Belafonte handled a boa snake as they dined at Italian restaurant Quattro

However despite looking a little reticent at first, her husband Stephen Belafonte took up the challenge as he let the hissing animal slither around his neck.

The film producer got into his stride and grew in confidence as he handled the yellow and white boa.

Mel's outift might have matched the colour of the snake, but the similarity didn't persuade her to bond with the reptile.

Instead she took photos of Stephen on her mobile phone as they sat at the restaurant with a group of friends.
 
Wear this dress in Bongo Land and I wonder if u won end up in ICU!
 
kapewa nini tena?
 
Du, ulaya ulaya tu. Hapa wabongo watakutoboa kwa macho i think
 
nini alichopewa - utupu? mbona hata havutii? labda angetembea hata bila "yellow bikin"!
 
Hili vazi mbona mitego mtupu!
 
Kreze girl
 
Kapewa uzuri.. But the dress leaves nothing to imagination :)
 
