Aliyepewa Kapewa...

24th March 2010



But fearless Melanie Brown is not most people - so as she headed out for lunch at Quattro Gastronomie Italiana, she thought nothing of slipping into an eye-catching yellow bikini.



The only shred of modesty that adorned her toned frame was a luxurious, gold-thread kaftan - but even that was see-through so did little to save her blushes.



Sssizzling: Melanie Brown dressed in a very revealing ensemble as she headed out for lunch at a posh Italian restaurant in Miami yesterday, dressed in a yellow bikini and gold-thread kaftan

​



Not that gregarious Mel was blushing. In fact, the former Spice Girl appeared to be revelling in her revealing ensemble, as she confidently strutted down the street in Miami yesterday, tottering on a pair of skyscraper peep-toe heels.



However, the former Scary Spice, 34, got a scare herself when she was confronted by a street performer with a boa snake.

Mel kept a safe distance from the creature and looked nervous when it got too close to her.



Lunchtime surprise: Mel took pictures of her husband as he bonded with the snake when the group were approached by a street performer​





Zig-a-zig-ahhh! The former Spice Girl looked a little scared as husband Stephen Belafonte handled a boa snake as they dined at Italian restaurant Quattro ​