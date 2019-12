Ali Mufuruki atangaza kujiuzulu Uenyekiti wa Bodi ya Wakurugenzi Vodacom Tanzania

Mr. Ali Mufuruki, 2017

Chairman & CEO, Infotech Investment Group LTD of Tanzania





Ali A. Mufuruki is a Tanzanian entrepreneur, philanthropist, public speaker and leadership coach.



A Henry Crown Fellow of the Aspen Institute Class of 2001, Ali Mufuruki co-founded the Africa Leadership Initiative in 2002 whose

mission is to engage the energy and talent of emerging leaders in Africa in order to release their potential to build a good society for their nations.



He is co-founder and chairman of the CEO Roundtable of Tanzania, a policy dialogue forum that brings together more than 100 CEOs of leading companies in Tanzania. This group engages regularly with the senior government leadership of Tanzania to find solutions for the country's economy.



He is also owner, Chairman & CEO of Infotech Investment Group LTD, a family business that has interests in ICT, media, telecoms, private equity, retail and real estate across a number of countries in Africa and beyond.



Ali Mufuruki is currently Chairman of the Boards of Msingi LTD (Kenya), Legacy Capital Partners Ltd (Tanzania); Trademark East

Africa (Kenya) and Chai Bora Ltd (Tanzania).



He serves as Director on the boards of BlueTown Holdings Ltd (Denmark) and AMSCO (Netherlands).



He previously sat on the Board of the Tanzania Central Bank where he was elected the first ever independent chairman of the Audit Committee.



He also served on the Board of Directors of Technoserve, Inc. of Washington, DC and Nation Media Group of Kenya.



Mr. Mufuruki graduated with a B.Sc. in Mechanical Design Engineering from Reutlingen University, Germany in 1986 and lives

in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania with and his wife and four children.



