Al Shabab watimba ndani ya shule na kuua walimu wa Kenya


JF-Expert Member
Suspected Al-Shabaab militia have killed two teachers at a secondary school in Mandera, some two kilometres from the Kenya-Somalia border.

Mandera County Commissioner Olaka Kutswa said the attackers hurled explosives into Arabia Boys Secondary School, killing the two teachers.

He said the more than 20 assailants overpowered the four Kenya Police Reservists manning the school’s gate during the 1am incident at Lafey Sub-County.

“The attackers hurled an improvised explosive device into one of the two blocks housing non-local teachers, consequently killing two of them,” said Mr Kutswa.

Following the Arabia Boys Secondary School attack, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has summoned all security teams and commanders from the area to a meeting at the Kenya School of Government on Monday.

The county commissioner said the rest of the students and staff at the school are safe and plans are under way to counsel them.

Security officers have launched a hunt for the attackers as reinforcement was being marshalled. Mr Kutswa said, more personnel from the Kenya Defence Forces, the Rapid Deployment Unit, the General Service Unit, and the Kenya Police have been deployed to the area to beef up security.

Mandera has suffered terror attacks over the years, stifling development in the border county. In May, the Al Shabaab killed four at a quarry in Shimbir Fatuma, a remote location in Mandera town bordering Somalia.

In August, two people were killed by militia at Mandera South Sub County, an incident that prompted the area MP Adan Kullow to call an urgent meeting with local security leaders and elders.

Mr Kullow accused the security officers at the Kenya-Somalia border of laxity, saying they were taking bribes, and risking the lives of residents.
 
JF-Expert Member
Weka title vizuri..... Ameuwa walimu wa Kenya wote au washule flani (ambayo nayo jina halipo ) ambayo inapatikana Kenya..
 
Janerose mzalendo

JF-Expert Member
People don't die in Tanzania and that's why you open threads always whenever there are death incidents in Kenya.
 
JF-Expert Member
Remember ..abnormality makes popularity

But these incidents are very inhumane ,they shouldnt be celebrated in anyhow..
Can you imagine dedicating your life to save the children's mind to whom their parents do not give a damn about your own life..

Poleni majirani
Janerose mzalendo said:
People don't die in Tanzania and that's why you open threads always whenever there are death incidents in Kenya.
JF-Expert Member
Janerose mzalendo said:
People don't die in Tanzania and that's why you open threads always whenever there are death incidents in Kenya.
Naomba msamaha kwa niaba ya watanzania kutokana na upumbavu wa muanzisha uzi huu.
Poleni Ndugu zetu WAKENYA.
 
Janerose mzalendo

JF-Expert Member
Eyce said:
Remember ..abnormality makes popularity

But these incidents are very inhumane ,they shouldnt be celebrated in anyhow..
Can you imagine dedicating your life to save the children's mind to whom their parents do not give a damn about your own life..

Poleni majirani
Finally, a sensible Tanzanian. Thanks for understanding
 
JF-Expert Member
Hii ni taarifa na sijaona ambapo mleta taarifa ameonyesha kusherekea, msimzonge sana.
Yote kwa yote rambirambi zangu ziwafikie wakenya na walioguswa na huu msiba.
 
Janerose mzalendo

JF-Expert Member
The Greater Man said:
daaah umeandika kwa uchungu Sanaa
pole jirani lakini tuzoee wabongo ndivyo tulivyo
Kifo si cha kusherehekea. Sijui kama ulikuwa unataka niandike kwa furaha nyingi. Ahsante kwa kukiri ndivyo mlivyo maana wengine nimewaona wakisherehekea wakenya wanaojitia kitanzi. Aidha usiwe na wasiwasi mtaelimika tu
 
JF-Expert Member
Janerose mzalendo said:
Kifo si cha kusherehekea. Sijui kama ulikuwa unataka niandike kwa furaha nyingi. Ahsante kwa kukiri ndivyo mlivyo maana wengine nimewaona wakisherehekea wakenya wanaojitia kitanzi. Aidha usiwe na wasiwasi mtaelimika tu
sasa mzee..Mimi nimekusapoti baada ya mdau wa hapo juu Ku qoute na kukujibu vibaya
nashangaa unaanza kuninanga na Mimi?!!!!
anyway tatizo jeshi lenu na intelligencia ya kwenu ni mbovu
ushauri wangu njooni kwetu mjifunze mbinu.
swala la kusema et alshabab wanalipa kisasi SIYO kweli mbona siye Tz tuliwafurusha M23 kule Congo na hawajawah kuleta shambulizi
and Y? iwe kenya tu
isingekuwa mlipuko wa ubalozi wa marekani mpaka Leo Tz tungekuwa tupo clean
kuhusu Hawa watekaji wa huku
Hawa ni propaganda tu.
ko Tz ni mahali salama na safi kwa kuishi...
 
Janerose mzalendo

JF-Expert Member
The Greater Man said:
sasa mzee..Mimi nimekusapoti baada ya mdau wa hapo juu Ku qoute na kukujibu vibaya
nashangaa unaanza kuninanga na Mimi?!!!!
anyway tatizo jeshi lenu na intelligencia ya kwenu ni mbovu
ushauri wangu njooni kwetu mjifunze mbinu.
swala la kusema et alshabab wanalipa kisasi SIYO kweli mbona siye Tz tuliwafurusha M23 kule Congo na hawajawah kuleta shambulizi
and Y? iwe kenya tu
isingekuwa mlipuko wa ubalozi wa marekani mpaka Leo Tz tungekuwa tupo clean
kuhusu Hawa watekaji wa huku
Hawa ni propaganda tu.
ko Tz ni mahali salama na safi kwa kuishi...
Endelea kubwabwaja.Nyie mnafyekwa na watoto wa chekechea mle Congo ni nini mnaweza funza watu wengine. You are pathetic cowards
 
