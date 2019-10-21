Air Tanzania siku ya Ijumaa ilienda Afrika Kusini kufanya nini wakati walishasitisha safari za huko?

Trust None said:



Kunani? Je, yaliyovuma ni ya kweli?

Tulishatangaziwa kuwa safari zote za Air Tanzania kwenda afrika kusini zimesitishwa, lakini siku ya tarehe 18 mwezi huu ilielekea Johannesburg!Kunani? Je, yaliyovuma ni ya kweli?

Mbona trip ya kurejea Tanzania haujaonesha? Maana yake haijarudi. Hata hivyo mambo ya kiserikali ni mengi, usitegemee wewe kuyajua yote.Your claim cannot be trusted without a significant shadow of doubt. It is not supported with credible source and sufficient or water tight evidence. Yet, you've not authoritatively indicated whether until the 8th of Otober, Air Tanzania really was not flying to SA but helplessly you've, as it appears, hinged your claim upon some hopeless past clues (which after all are merely hearsays for you). Your claim does not hold water.Hitimisho langu ni kwamba umeediti na kutengeneza feki nyuzi tu ili kuifariji roho yako.