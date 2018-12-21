Air Kiribati imechukua vifaa vinne kutoka Brazil

MzuqaKiribati ni kisiwa nch (island nation) central pacific. Ni taifa lenye raia laki moja. Visiwa 33 vinajenga nchi ya kiribati.Mji wake mkuu ni Tarawa Atoll. Atol ni an island with coral reef with a lagoon in the middle.Wiki hii Air Kiribati the national carrier for the government imeagiza ndege nne aina ya Embrear E190-E2s kupanua wigo wa safari za anga ambazo zimegharimu 240 M US$.Hizi zitakuwa jer engine ukilinganisha na ndege za awali Dash 8 q100 37 seaters.Wazir wa habari Willie Tokaatake amefurahi sana na kusema"Given its impressive range, lower fuel consumption, and maintenance costs and dual-class configuration that brings comfort to our passengers compared to its peers, the E190-E2’s capabilities empower us to enhance connectivity within our country and beyond, taking our nation to its next phase of growth,”.Kiribati licha ya idadi ndogo ya wananchi wake bado kuna umaskini na changamoto ya global climate change and high rising sea level.Hela wanayotumia Kiribati ama Kiribas wenyewe wanavyoitamka ni Australian dolla AUD na kiribati dollar.Kwanini na sisi tusingenunua Embraer.Licha ya maelezo yote hayo kuna watoto wakareee sana Kiribas.Senior JF international correspontendReporting from central pacific.Masters!