After Tanzanite, Kenya attempt to play a role of exploitative udalali on cashwnuts crumbled


Geza Ulole

Geza Ulole

Indian firm wanted to buy cashews from Tanzania for Sh3,800 per kilogramme



By Khalifa Said @RealKhalifax ksaid@tz.nationmedia.com
  • Nine private companies, including three local ones wanted to buy cashew nuts in Tanzania before President John Magufuli locked them out and ordered the army to take over the marketing of the produce

Dar es Salaam. Two companies from India and Kenya wanted to buy 130,000 tonnes of cashew nuts from Tanzania for a price of Sh3,800 and Sh3,500 a kilo respectively, an official report shows.

Kerera from India bid for 30,000 tonnes of raw cashews at $1,650 a tonne, which translates to Sh3,800 a kilo at the prevailing exchange rate.

Indopower Solutions of Kenya bid for 100,000 tonnes of the produce at $1,535 a tonne or some Sh3,531 per kilo, according to the report.

The two companies, however, did not get the opportunity to buy the cashews after the move by the government to lock out private buyers from the market.

They were among nine private buyers who had shown interest in Tanzanian cashews and beat the set government deadline last month to provide their bids through the office of the Prime Minister.

There were three local companies in the list who bid for between 500 to 100,000 tonnes for a price that was however not indicated in the report.

The report seen by The Citizen was drafted by a task force assembled by the government on the implementation of the cashew nut operation being overseen by the Tanzania Peoples Defence Force (TPDF). The report details several aspects of the cashew production and marketing sector to inform government decisions.

The government intervened to buy the entire produce itself after President John Magufuli announced he was unsatisfied with the buyers’ response and speed.

Dr Magufuli directed that farmers be paid a minimum price of Sh3,300 per kilo for their produce.

The head of state told the prospective buyers that if they thought the price was too high, the government would buy all the cashew nuts and seek a market for the crop.

Dr Magufuli also said all the cashews will be processed locally. According to the report, Tanzania expect to harvest 270,000 tonnes of cashews this season from an earlier estimate of 210,000 tonnes. The harvest was 313,826 tonnes last year.

Other companies shown in the list are Vinacas from Vietnam which would have bought the largest consignment of 220,000 tonnes at a price $1,250 per tonne, which is equivalent to Sh2,875 per kilo.

Tanzanian firms that bid were Jonasia Enterprises (100,000 tonnes), Biotan Company (500 tonnes) at a price of Sh3,013 per kilo. T.masasi Agro industries also from Tanzania wanted to buy 25,000 tonnes.

Other companies are Chino Sino Light from China (20,000 tonnes) and a Canadian company, Best Gourmet Cofee Co. Ltd, which wanted to buy 200 tonnes.

The government first intervened in the marketing of the produce when farmer associations and cooperative unions refused to sell for a price ranging from Sh1,900 to Sh2,717 per kilogramme, depending on the quality. This was a sharp drop from an average of Sh3,600 offered last season. The highest price last season was said to have been Sh4,000 a kilo.

The government told The Citizen last week that it has already paid Sh50.02 billion to 49,770 farmers from 199 verified farmer associations (Amcos), with agriculture minister Japhet Hasunga noting that a total of 228 Amcos had been verified.

Contacted by The Citizen, many of the locked out companies did not return answers sent to them via email. Ms Joyce Mmasi from Jonasia Enterprises said she couldn’t say anything on the matter.


Now JPM should direct efforts on protecting avocado farmers in Njombe. Ban all Kenyan middlemen from exploitative farmers n export to Europe as Kenyan farm products.
 
tehteh teh teh teh teh tihiii
yajayo yanafurahisha.
 
eliakeem said:
tehteh teh teh teh teh tihiii
yajayo yanafurahisha.
Haya mambo ya kukurupuka yatasababisha mshindwe kuitawala nchi, mumeishia kudhalilisha jeshi lenu baada ya kushindwa kubangua korosho, sasa naona mumeomba haya haya makampuni yaje na kununua hizo hizo korosho. Mnazunguka zunguka na matamko, mikwara na kauli za kiajabu ajabu zenye visasi hatimaye mnaangukia pua bila aibu.
 
Huelewi hata kidogo biashara ya maparachichi ya export kutoka Kenya. Hayo maparachichi huwa yanafanyiwa ukaguzi kutoka mkulima ayapande hadi kwenye mbinu ya kuyavuna. Hayachukuliwi kutoka kwa mkulima yeyote yule, wakulima wa maparachichi huwa wanaingia kwenye mkataba na kampuni za kukagua jinsi yanavokuzwa. Acha kuwahadaa wenzako kwamba maparachichi ya Tz ndio yanauzwa Europe kupitia Kenya.
 
Mimi sielewi hawa bongolala. Tulitaka kununua cashew nuts kwa bei bora(Kshs 3531) kuliko serikali ya Tanzania(Kshs 3300). Kwa hivyo tungenufaisha wakulima zaidi.
 
mkenya254 said:
Mimi sielewi hawa bongolala. Tulitaka kununua cashew nuts kwa bei bora(Kshs 3531) kuliko serikali ya Tanzania(Kshs 3300). Kwa hivyo tungenufaisha wakulima zaidi.
Aisee hata mimi niko kinywa wazi hapa. Wadanganyika ni watu wa ajabu sana. Watu wa kusikitisha. Watu wajinga.
 
MK254 said:
Haya mambo ya kukurupuka yatasababisha mshindwe kuitawala nchi, mumeishia kudhalilisha jeshi lenu baada ya kushindwa kubangua korosho, sasa naona mumeomba haya haya makampuni yaje na kununua hizo hizo korosho. Mnazunguka zunguka na matamko, mikwara na kauli za kiajabu ajabu zenye visasi hatimaye mnaangukia pua bila aibu.
Ahaaa haaa haaa
siku zote mambo MAZURI hayahitaji haraka. pia wengi hawayaelewi kipindi cha kutekeleza.
 
eliakeem said:
Ahaaa haaa haaa
siku zote mambo MAZURI hayahitaji haraka. pia wengi hawayaelewi kipindi cha kutekeleza.
Watu wa mapambio wa chama huwa hamkosi cha kusema hata kwenye aibu ya wazi...hehehe njaa ya pesa ni laana.
 
mkenya254 said:
Mimi sielewi hawa bongolala. Tulitaka kununua cashew nuts kwa bei bora(Kshs 3531) kuliko serikali ya Tanzania(Kshs 3300). Kwa hivyo tungenufaisha wakulima zaidi.
Hata mi nilifikiria nimesoma vibaya ikabidi nirudie tena manake hio 'take' ya geza haikuendana na kilichoandikwa, Kati ya hizo nchi zote zilizo bid ni Kampuni ya Kenya ndo ili bid Kwa bei ya juu zaidi, lakini kwavile jamaa anachuki na Kenya, anataka Kenya pekee ndo ibaniwe kununua hizo korosho ili wakauze wenyewe huko nje ambako hizo Kampuni zina bid Kwa bei ya chini... Haya tuwaacheni wakauze wenyewe....
Mimi Nimepanda mikorosho 100 new generation ile mifupi lakini inazaa kuruka . Ni project ya WB ambapo kila mkulima alipewa miche ya mikorosho atakayo kulingana na uwezo wake wa kuikuza apande alafu baada ya miaka 3-4 WB inarudi na kununua korosho directly Kwa bei ya Kes 200 per kg ambayo ni zaidi ya 4000tzs. Miaka michache ijayo itakua hakuna Kampuni ya Kenya unaenda huko Tz kutafuta korosho ili waje wa process huku Kenya.
Not unless JPM ameagizie JWTZ wajenge viwanda vya Ku process korosho into vinished product wangefanya kazi ya bure serekali kununua hizo korosho, manake wakikosa market watauzia nani? Na mwaka ujua watanunua tena au vipi? Manake Kampuni za nje ya Tz zimeshagundua haziwezi kutegemea market ya Tz kwasababu ya unpredictability kwahivyo inabidi waanze kua na plan B na C...
 
mkenya254 said:
Mimi sielewi hawa bongolala. Tulitaka kununua cashew nuts kwa bei bora(Kshs 3531) kuliko serikali ya Tanzania(Kshs 3300). Kwa hivyo tungenufaisha wakulima zaidi.
hiyo bei ni kwa kipimo gani?
 
