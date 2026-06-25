Afrika Kusini: Mfanyabiashara Cat Matlala akiri ufisadi wa zabuni ya Polisi, atishia kufichua vigogo walioshiriki

Mfanyabiashara wa Afrika Kusini, Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala, amekiri makosa ya rushwa, udanganyifu na utakatishaji wa fedha katika kesi kubwa inayohusu ufisadi ndani ya Jeshi la Polisi.Matlala anadaiwa kuwahonga maafisa waandamizi wa polisi ili kampuni yake ya huduma za afya, Medicare24, ipate zabuni ya serikali yenye thamani ya rand milioni 360 mwaka 2024.Kupitia makubaliano aliyofikia na waendesha mashtaka, Matlala atatoa ushahidi dhidi ya maafisa wakubwa wanaohusishwa na sakata hilo. Miongoni mwa wanaotajwa ni Mkuu wa Polisi wa Afrika Kusini, Jenerali Fannie Masemola, ambaye amekanusha tuhuma zote.Iwapo mahakama itaidhinisha makubaliano hayo wiki ijayo, Matlala atahukumiwa kifungo cha miaka minane jela.Serikali imesema imekubali kumpunguzia adhabu kwa sababu ametoa taarifa muhimu ambazo zinaweza kusaidia kuwafikisha mbele ya sheria watu wengine wanaohusika.Hata hivyo, chama cha Democratic Alliance (DA) kimepinga makubaliano hayo, kikisema ni upendeleo unaoweza kudhoofisha haki kwa kumpa mtuhumiwa mkubwa adhabu ndogo.Mbali na kesi hiyo, Matlala pia anakabiliwa na kesi nyingine ya mauaji ambayo ameikana.Jina lake pia limetajwa katika uchunguzi wa Tume ya Madlanga, ambapo baadhi ya mashahidi wanadai alihusika na mtandao wa biashara ya dawa za kulevya uliopenya ndani ya Jeshi la Polisi. Matlala hajazungumzia madai hayo na bado hajafika mbele ya tume hiyo kutoa ushahidi=======================================Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala, a central figure in a major ongoing police graft inquiry in South Africa, has pleaded guilty to corruption, fraud and money-laundering charges as part of a deal with state prosecutors.He was accused of bribing top police officials to win a 360m rand ($22m; £16.5m) tender for his health company Medicare24 in 2024.The plea deal, which has not yet been accepted by the magistrate, would result in Matlala giving evidence against "high-ranking officials", state advocate Santhos Manilall said.Police chief Gen Fannie Masemola is one of those facing charges in relation to this case. He has denied the charges.Manilall told the court in the capital, Pretoria, that it had taken almost two months of negotiations to put the deal together.If accepted, it would result in Matlala, 49, serving eight years in prison.The state's lawyer said that the "sacrifice" of a more lenient sentence would be worth it, as "for the first time we have an accused who has... given us detail that we would not have been made aware of".As part of the deal, Matlala is required to give honest and frank testimony at future trials.Source: BBC News