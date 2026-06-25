Afrika Kusini: Mfanyabiashara Cat Matlala akiri ufisadi wa zabuni ya Polisi, atishia kufichua vigogo walioshiriki

Mfanyabiashara Afrika Kusini, Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, amekiri mashtaka yote saba yanayomkabili kwenye kashfa ya ufisadi wa zabuni ya polisi (SAPS) yenye thamani ya Randi milioni 228, inayohusisha kampuni yake ya Medicare24.
Matlala alikuwa anakabiliwa na mashtaka saba ya utapeli, ufisadi, na utakatishaji fedha yanayohusiana na zabuni hiyo tata. Amekiri makosa hayo baada ya kufanya mazungumzo ya miezi miwili na waendesha mashtaka ili kufikia makubaliano ya kupunguziwa adhabu
Sasa hivi ameamua kuwa shahidi wa upande wa serikali. Matlala alifikishwa kwa muda mfupi katika Mahakama ya Hakimu Mkazi wa Pretoria leo Juni 25, 2026.
Upande wa Serikali na Matlala wameomba mahakama ipunguze adhabu ya kisheria na kumpa kifungo cha miaka 15 jela, lakini miaka 7 ikiondolewa (kwa hiyo atatumikia miaka 8 tu gerezani). Hii itakuwa halali tu kama ataendelea kutoa ushirikiano na kutoa ushahidi dhidi ya wenzake mahakamani.
Upande wa serikali umesema kuwa Matlala ameshaandika maelezo yanayofichua jinsi vigogo kadhaa walivyohusika kwenye sakata hili na mambo mengine kama hayo.
Mahakama imesogeza mbele kutoa uamuzi wa mwisho kuhusu makubaliano hayo hadi tarehe 1 Julai 2026.
Soma pia
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Alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala has pleaded guilty to all seven charges in the R228-million SAPS tender corruption case linked to his company, Medicare24.
Matlala faced seven charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering relating to the controversial tender after consulting with prosecutors for two months to enter into a plea deal.
He will now turn state witness. Matlala made a brief appearance in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Thursday.
The State and Matlala have agreed that the court deviates from minimum sentence and for the businessman's sentences to run concurrently. The agreed sentence is 15 years direct imprisonment with seven years suspended.
The State says Matlala has drafted a statement which disclosed the involvement of several high-profile people involved in the matter and other such matters. His case has been separated from the main fraud and corruption proceedings linked to the Medicare24 tender and will now proceed independently in the regional court.
Source: enca & The Citizen
Matlala alikuwa anakabiliwa na mashtaka saba ya utapeli, ufisadi, na utakatishaji fedha yanayohusiana na zabuni hiyo tata. Amekiri makosa hayo baada ya kufanya mazungumzo ya miezi miwili na waendesha mashtaka ili kufikia makubaliano ya kupunguziwa adhabu
Sasa hivi ameamua kuwa shahidi wa upande wa serikali. Matlala alifikishwa kwa muda mfupi katika Mahakama ya Hakimu Mkazi wa Pretoria leo Juni 25, 2026.
Upande wa Serikali na Matlala wameomba mahakama ipunguze adhabu ya kisheria na kumpa kifungo cha miaka 15 jela, lakini miaka 7 ikiondolewa (kwa hiyo atatumikia miaka 8 tu gerezani). Hii itakuwa halali tu kama ataendelea kutoa ushirikiano na kutoa ushahidi dhidi ya wenzake mahakamani.
Upande wa serikali umesema kuwa Matlala ameshaandika maelezo yanayofichua jinsi vigogo kadhaa walivyohusika kwenye sakata hili na mambo mengine kama hayo.
Mahakama imesogeza mbele kutoa uamuzi wa mwisho kuhusu makubaliano hayo hadi tarehe 1 Julai 2026.
Soma pia
- Mkuu wa Jeshi la Polisi Afrika Kusini anakabiliwa na kashfa ya Rushwa zabuni ya dola Milioni 21 (Tsh. Bilioni 54)
- AFRIKA KUSINI: Meja Jenerali afukuzwa Kazi kwa Utovu wa nidhamu na kuliaibisha Jeshi la Polisi
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Alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala has pleaded guilty to all seven charges in the R228-million SAPS tender corruption case linked to his company, Medicare24.
Matlala faced seven charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering relating to the controversial tender after consulting with prosecutors for two months to enter into a plea deal.
He will now turn state witness. Matlala made a brief appearance in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Thursday.
The State and Matlala have agreed that the court deviates from minimum sentence and for the businessman's sentences to run concurrently. The agreed sentence is 15 years direct imprisonment with seven years suspended.
The State says Matlala has drafted a statement which disclosed the involvement of several high-profile people involved in the matter and other such matters. His case has been separated from the main fraud and corruption proceedings linked to the Medicare24 tender and will now proceed independently in the regional court.
Source: enca & The Citizen