Afrika Kusini: Mfanyabiashara Cat Matlala akiri ufisadi wa zabuni ya Polisi, atishia kufichua vigogo walioshiriki

Afrika Kusini: Mfanyabiashara Cat Matlala akiri ufisadi wa zabuni ya Polisi, atishia kufichua vigogo walioshiriki

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Mfanyabiashara Afrika Kusini, Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, amekiri mashtaka yote saba yanayomkabili kwenye kashfa ya ufisadi wa zabuni ya polisi (SAPS) yenye thamani ya Randi milioni 228, inayohusisha kampuni yake ya Medicare24.

Matlala alikuwa anakabiliwa na mashtaka saba ya utapeli, ufisadi, na utakatishaji fedha yanayohusiana na zabuni hiyo tata. Amekiri makosa hayo baada ya kufanya mazungumzo ya miezi miwili na waendesha mashtaka ili kufikia makubaliano ya kupunguziwa adhabu

Sasa hivi ameamua kuwa shahidi wa upande wa serikali. Matlala alifikishwa kwa muda mfupi katika Mahakama ya Hakimu Mkazi wa Pretoria leo Juni 25, 2026.

Upande wa Serikali na Matlala wameomba mahakama ipunguze adhabu ya kisheria na kumpa kifungo cha miaka 15 jela, lakini miaka 7 ikiondolewa (kwa hiyo atatumikia miaka 8 tu gerezani). Hii itakuwa halali tu kama ataendelea kutoa ushirikiano na kutoa ushahidi dhidi ya wenzake mahakamani.

Upande wa serikali umesema kuwa Matlala ameshaandika maelezo yanayofichua jinsi vigogo kadhaa walivyohusika kwenye sakata hili na mambo mengine kama hayo.

Mahakama imesogeza mbele kutoa uamuzi wa mwisho kuhusu makubaliano hayo hadi tarehe 1 Julai 2026.

Soma pia

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Alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala has pleaded guilty to all seven charges in the R228-million SAPS tender corruption case linked to his company, Medicare24.

Matlala faced seven charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering relating to the controversial tender after consulting with prosecutors for two months to enter into a plea deal.

He will now turn state witness. Matlala made a brief appearance in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Thursday.

The State and Matlala have agreed that the court deviates from minimum sentence and for the businessman's sentences to run concurrently. The agreed sentence is 15 years direct imprisonment with seven years suspended.

The State says Matlala has drafted a statement which disclosed the involvement of several high-profile people involved in the matter and other such matters. His case has been separated from the main fraud and corruption proceedings linked to the Medicare24 tender and will now proceed independently in the regional court.

Source: enca & The Citizen
 
ANC chama kongwe cha ukombozi serikali na vyombo vyake katika kashfa ya makada wa chama wanasiasa na wateule wa vyombo kujinufaisha
 
Mfanyabiashara wa Afrika Kusini, Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala, amekiri makosa ya rushwa, udanganyifu na utakatishaji wa fedha katika kesi kubwa inayohusu ufisadi ndani ya Jeshi la Polisi.

Matlala anadaiwa kuwahonga maafisa waandamizi wa polisi ili kampuni yake ya huduma za afya, Medicare24, ipate zabuni ya serikali yenye thamani ya rand milioni 360 mwaka 2024.

Kupitia makubaliano aliyofikia na waendesha mashtaka, Matlala atatoa ushahidi dhidi ya maafisa wakubwa wanaohusishwa na sakata hilo. Miongoni mwa wanaotajwa ni Mkuu wa Polisi wa Afrika Kusini, Jenerali Fannie Masemola, ambaye amekanusha tuhuma zote.

Iwapo mahakama itaidhinisha makubaliano hayo wiki ijayo, Matlala atahukumiwa kifungo cha miaka minane jela.

Serikali imesema imekubali kumpunguzia adhabu kwa sababu ametoa taarifa muhimu ambazo zinaweza kusaidia kuwafikisha mbele ya sheria watu wengine wanaohusika.

Hata hivyo, chama cha Democratic Alliance (DA) kimepinga makubaliano hayo, kikisema ni upendeleo unaoweza kudhoofisha haki kwa kumpa mtuhumiwa mkubwa adhabu ndogo.

Mbali na kesi hiyo, Matlala pia anakabiliwa na kesi nyingine ya mauaji ambayo ameikana.

Jina lake pia limetajwa katika uchunguzi wa Tume ya Madlanga, ambapo baadhi ya mashahidi wanadai alihusika na mtandao wa biashara ya dawa za kulevya uliopenya ndani ya Jeshi la Polisi. Matlala hajazungumzia madai hayo na bado hajafika mbele ya tume hiyo kutoa ushahidi

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Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala, a central figure in a major ongoing police graft inquiry in South Africa, has pleaded guilty to corruption, fraud and money-laundering charges as part of a deal with state prosecutors.

He was accused of bribing top police officials to win a 360m rand ($22m; £16.5m) tender for his health company Medicare24 in 2024.

The plea deal, which has not yet been accepted by the magistrate, would result in Matlala giving evidence against "high-ranking officials", state advocate Santhos Manilall said.

Police chief Gen Fannie Masemola is one of those facing charges in relation to this case. He has denied the charges.

Manilall told the court in the capital, Pretoria, that it had taken almost two months of negotiations to put the deal together.

If accepted, it would result in Matlala, 49, serving eight years in prison.

The state's lawyer said that the "sacrifice" of a more lenient sentence would be worth it, as "for the first time we have an accused who has... given us detail that we would not have been made aware of".

As part of the deal, Matlala is required to give honest and frank testimony at future trials.

Source: BBC News
 
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