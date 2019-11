Africa bado bado: Watch "Landing in São Paulo city, Congonhas airport. Flying low over skyscrapers''

komora096 said: Kwn kenya malls zimejengwa na serikali?

Wacha hzo wewe Click to expand...

If only he knew that East Africa's biggest mall (Two Rivers) is 58% owned by one person (Chris Kirubi) hangeongea hata. These malls they see around Nairobi are owned by Kenyans and Kenyan companies. Hakuna mall hata moja imejengwa na serikali. Kule bongo Yani serikali inafanya kila kitu. Very lazy people