Africa bado bado sana kumbe,look st this Watch "Landing in São Paulo city, Congonhas airport. Flying low over skyscrapers." on YouTube

View attachment 1262427 Sidhani kama hiyo ni ishu, cha muhimu ni watu waishio huko kwenye favelas ambao wamezibwa na hizo skyscrapers, Wabrazili wengi sana wana makazi duni sana, na wanaishi slums wanaita favelas.

That's a slum according to Brazilian standards. Cha ajabu ni kwamba hiyo mtaa ingekuwa iko Dar, haingeitwa slum. I know of so many places in Dar that look horrible than that place above but aren't recognized as slums