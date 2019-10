Acheni Kupotosha Alichokuwa amesema Tundu Lissu Kuhusu Acacia na MIGA

By doing so, said the co-founder and executive director of the Lawyers' Environmental Action Team (LEAT), Dr. Rugemeleza Nshala, the country country would be able to defend its sovereignty from instutions like the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) Convention, and the International Centre of Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).



" To make sense out of what we want to achieve with these laws on natural resources, we need to start the withdrawal exercise sooner than later ,” he said told Members of Parliament who were collecting stakeholders’ views on three natural resource bills here yesterday.