Aaron Ramsey kujiunga bure na Juventus akitokea Arsenal mwisho wa msimu


Kwa mujibu wa shirika la habari za michezo la Sky Sports, kiungo wa Arsenal ya Uingereza, Aaron Ramsey amekubali kujiunga na klabu ya Juventus ya Italia mwisho wa msimu huu

Mchezaji huyo wa kimataifa wa Wales atahamia Juventus bila ada yoyote ya uhamisho kutokana na mkataba wake na Arsenal kumalizika mwisho wa msimu

Januari 13, 2019 anatatajiwa kufanyiwa vipimo ya afya ambapo masuala yote ya uhamisho yanatarajiwa kukamilika Jumatano Januari 16, 2019

Ramsey alijiunga na Arsenal mwaka 2008 akitokea klabu ya Cardiff, akiwa Arsenal amefunga magoli 52 katika michezo 252 ya Ligi Kuu na kushinda mataji matatu ya FA
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has agreed to join Juventus in the summer, Sky Sports News understands.

Ramsey will leave Arsenal on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season - and we reported last week that a move to Juventus was his preferred choice.

The Wales international will undergo a medical with Juventus on Sunday, and the deal is expected to be finalised after their Italian Super Cup game against AC Milan next Wednesday.

Since January 1, he has been able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any club outside England, having been unable to agree a new deal with the Gunners.

Ramsey joined Arsenal from Cardiff in 2008 and has scored 52 goals in his 252 Premier League games.

A three-time FA Cup winner with the Gunners, Ramsey scored the winning goals in the finals against Hull (2014) and Chelsea (2017).

He is now poised to join Cristiano Ronaldo at one of Europe's most powerful clubs - Juve are nine points clear at the top of Serie A as they chase an eighth successive title.



Ramsey atavuna mafanikio makubwa pale Juve... ila ni muda wa Arsenal kuleta watu wazuri zaidi ya Aaron kama walivyofanya kwa kuwaleta LACAZETTE na AUBA ambao ni zaidi ya Wellbeck .
 
Aende tu spina mkononi huyu,mechi mbili anacheza vzr mechi 5 anazingua,acha masalia ya wenga yasepe
 
ramsey ni mchezaji wa kawaida sana
Sawa kabisa mkuu, wanamkweza tu,kama shabiki wa arsenal wa muda mrefu na Ramsey ni mchezaji average sana
