A Letter from a dead mum,[emoji24][emoji24]

Alvin A.

Alvin A.

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Oct 14, 2016
Messages
2,352
Points
2,000
Alvin A.

Alvin A.

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 14, 2016
2,352 2,000
Dear Son,
I want to know why I died like a poor woman when I have a Son like you.

My Son, I wanted to bless you before I die, but now I have gone with my blessings.

My breakfast, my lunch and my dinner was one of my challenges when I was alive, but you spent money to cook all types of foods, meats and different types of drinks on my burial day.

My Son, you choose to spread and rubbed my dead body with costly fragrance when I was using groundnut oil as my favourite cream.

You dressed my Corpse with an expensive cloth when it was difficult to buy a wrapper for me.

When my Corpse was in the Mortuary you came to check on me from time to time, you care about my Corpse than when I was alive why ?

The most painful thing is the kind of expensive coffin you put my Corpse when I lived in an uncompleted house while alive.

When you were young I starved for you to eat and be satisfied, I wore one cloth in order to provide enough clothes for you. I thought you would take care of me when I grow old.

You completed the house, painted it and cleared the compound in one week just to celebrate my Corpse.

Now you wrote tribute to me saying "Mama, I love you so much rest in peace" - When I died with a broken heart.

Finally, my son, I wrote this to remind you that there is no other person that loves a child like a mother.

May God forgive you.
Please be reminded to read so that you can Wage War against "befitting burial", to encourage befitting livelihood.


Take absolute care of your parents while they are still alive

Stay blessed
FB_IMG_1574766830197.jpeg
IMG-20191126-WA0074.jpeg
IMG-20191126-WA0075.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Rebeca 83 Ningependa kujua kabla hujamvua mtu ubunge,hakuna labda warning letter ama discpinary procedure..?? Habari na Hoja mchanganyiko 15
maramla New African Or New Fabrication?; An Open Letter to the New African Magazine Habari na Hoja mchanganyiko 2
Egnecious An open letter to Hon. Peter Simon Msigwa Habari na Hoja mchanganyiko 18
B AN OPEN LETTER TO HON. PETER SIMON MSIGWA, MP FOR IRINGA URBAN CONSTITUENCY (TANZANIA) Habari na Hoja mchanganyiko 2
mult_talented_p Dear President, a letter from a University Graduate Habari na Hoja mchanganyiko 38
Similar threads
Ningependa kujua kabla hujamvua mtu ubunge,hakuna labda warning letter ama discpinary procedure..??
New African Or New Fabrication?; An Open Letter to the New African Magazine
An open letter to Hon. Peter Simon Msigwa
AN OPEN LETTER TO HON. PETER SIMON MSIGWA, MP FOR IRINGA URBAN CONSTITUENCY (TANZANIA)
Dear President, a letter from a University Graduate

Forum statistics

Threads 1,359,818
Members 519,615
Posts 33,203,735

FOLLOW US

Top