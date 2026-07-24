8 Days Africa Private Safari Package | Tanzania Wildlife Adventure 2026/2027

WIDERANGE AFRICAN SAFARIS
Member
- Sep 24, 2021
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The 8-day Tanzania private wildlife safari for 2026/2027 features top northern circuit highlights including Tarangire National Park, the Serengeti National Park, and the Ngorongoro Crater. Prices typically range from $2,460 to over $3,200 per person depending on luxury or mid-range choices.
Discover Tanzania's most iconic national parks, breathtaking landscapes, and incredible wildlife on a carefully designed 8 Days Private Safari Package. Travel in your own private 4×4 safari vehicle with a professional guide, enjoy handpicked safari lodges, and experience Africa at your own pace.
8-day Tanzania private wildlife safari Itinerary
Day 1: Arrival and transfer from Kilimanjaro International Airport to Arusha or Moshi.
Day 2: Game drive in Tarangire National Park to see giant baobabs and large elephant herds.
Day 3: Visit Lake Manyara National Park for groundwater forests and tree-climbing lions.
Day 4: Drive up into the Serengeti National Park plains for afternoon wildlife viewing.
Day 5: Full day exploring the central or northern Serengeti ecosystem.
Day 6: Morning in the Serengeti, then transfer toward the Ngorongoro Conservation Area.
Day 7: Descend into the Ngorongoro Crater for Big Five tracking.
Day 8: Cultural village or coffee tour near Mt. Kilimanjaro before airport drop-off.
✅ Professional English-speaking safari guide
✅ 7 nights in carefully selected mid-range or luxury safari lodges/tented camps
✅ All national park entrance fees
✅ Full-board meals throughout the safari
✅ Bottled mineral water during game drives
✅ Airport pick-up and drop-off (Kilimanjaro International Airport or Arusha Airport)
📱 WhatsApp: +255 746 566 559
📧 Email: widerangeafricansafaris@gmail.com
🌐 Website: www.widerangeafricansafaris.com
Discover Tanzania's most iconic national parks, breathtaking landscapes, and incredible wildlife on a carefully designed 8 Days Private Safari Package. Travel in your own private 4×4 safari vehicle with a professional guide, enjoy handpicked safari lodges, and experience Africa at your own pace.
8-day Tanzania private wildlife safari Itinerary
Day 1: Arrival and transfer from Kilimanjaro International Airport to Arusha or Moshi.
Day 2: Game drive in Tarangire National Park to see giant baobabs and large elephant herds.
Day 3: Visit Lake Manyara National Park for groundwater forests and tree-climbing lions.
Day 4: Drive up into the Serengeti National Park plains for afternoon wildlife viewing.
Day 5: Full day exploring the central or northern Serengeti ecosystem.
Day 6: Morning in the Serengeti, then transfer toward the Ngorongoro Conservation Area.
Day 7: Descend into the Ngorongoro Crater for Big Five tracking.
Day 8: Cultural village or coffee tour near Mt. Kilimanjaro before airport drop-off.
✨ Package Includes✅ Private 4×4 safari vehicle with pop-up roof
✅ Professional English-speaking safari guide
✅ 7 nights in carefully selected mid-range or luxury safari lodges/tented camps
✅ All national park entrance fees
✅ Full-board meals throughout the safari
✅ Bottled mineral water during game drives
✅ Airport pick-up and drop-off (Kilimanjaro International Airport or Arusha Airport)
📲 Book Your 8-Day Tanzania Private Safari Today!Experience Africa's most spectacular wildlife destinations with Widerange African Safaris and create memories that will last a lifetime.
📱 WhatsApp: +255 746 566 559
📧 Email: widerangeafricansafaris@gmail.com
🌐 Website: www.widerangeafricansafaris.com