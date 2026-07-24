8 Days Africa Private Safari Package | Tanzania Wildlife Adventure 2026/2027

8 Days Africa Private Safari Package | Tanzania Wildlife Adventure 2026/2027

WIDERANGE AFRICAN SAFARIS

WIDERANGE AFRICAN SAFARIS

Member
Joined
Sep 24, 2021
Posts
10
Reaction score
0
The 8-day Tanzania private wildlife safari for 2026/2027 features top northern circuit highlights including Tarangire National Park, the Serengeti National Park, and the Ngorongoro Crater. Prices typically range from $2,460 to over $3,200 per person depending on luxury or mid-range choices.

Discover Tanzania's most iconic national parks, breathtaking landscapes, and incredible wildlife on a carefully designed 8 Days Private Safari Package. Travel in your own private 4×4 safari vehicle with a professional guide, enjoy handpicked safari lodges, and experience Africa at your own pace.

NATURE EXPEDITION SAFARIS CO LTD.jpg
Widerange African Safaris (19).jpg


8-day Tanzania private wildlife safari Itinerary
Day 1: Arrival and transfer from Kilimanjaro International Airport to Arusha or Moshi.
Day 2: Game drive in Tarangire National Park to see giant baobabs and large elephant herds.
Day 3: Visit Lake Manyara National Park for groundwater forests and tree-climbing lions.
Day 4: Drive up into the Serengeti National Park plains for afternoon wildlife viewing.
Day 5: Full day exploring the central or northern Serengeti ecosystem.
Day 6: Morning in the Serengeti, then transfer toward the Ngorongoro Conservation Area.
Day 7: Descend into the Ngorongoro Crater for Big Five tracking.
Day 8: Cultural village or coffee tour near Mt. Kilimanjaro before airport drop-off.

✨ Package Includes​

✅ Private 4×4 safari vehicle with pop-up roof
✅ Professional English-speaking safari guide
✅ 7 nights in carefully selected mid-range or luxury safari lodges/tented camps
✅ All national park entrance fees
✅ Full-board meals throughout the safari
✅ Bottled mineral water during game drives
✅ Airport pick-up and drop-off (Kilimanjaro International Airport or Arusha Airport)

📲 Book Your 8-Day Tanzania Private Safari Today!​

Experience Africa's most spectacular wildlife destinations with Widerange African Safaris and create memories that will last a lifetime.

📱 WhatsApp: +255 746 566 559
📧 Email: widerangeafricansafaris@gmail.com
🌐 Website: www.widerangeafricansafaris.com
 
Tarehe ni zipi na za Mwezi upi sasa?

Mara gmail.com mara tena africansafaris.com!!?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar Discussions

Our Community

Coming Soon

Regional Communities

Coming Soon
Back
Top Bottom
Menu
Forums
New posts
Log in
Register