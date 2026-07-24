8 Days Africa Private Safari Package | Tanzania Wildlife Adventure 2026/2027

✨ Package Includes​

📲 Book Your 8-Day Tanzania Private Safari Today!​

The 8-day Tanzania private wildlife safari for 2026/2027 features top northern circuit highlights including Tarangire National Park, the Serengeti National Park, and the Ngorongoro Crater. Prices typically range from $2,460 to over $3,200 per person depending on luxury or mid-range choices.Discover Tanzania's most iconic national parks, breathtaking landscapes, and incredible wildlife on a carefully designed. Travel in your own private 4×4 safari vehicle with a professional guide, enjoy handpicked safari lodges, and experience Africa at your own pace.Day 1: Arrival and transfer from Kilimanjaro International Airport to Arusha or Moshi.Day 2: Game drive in Tarangire National Park to see giant baobabs and large elephant herds.Day 3: Visit Lake Manyara National Park for groundwater forests and tree-climbing lions.Day 4: Drive up into the Serengeti National Park plains for afternoon wildlife viewing.Day 5: Full day exploring the central or northern Serengeti ecosystem.Day 6: Morning in the Serengeti, then transfer toward the Ngorongoro Conservation Area.Day 7: Descend into the Ngorongoro Crater for Big Five tracking.Day 8: Cultural village or coffee tour near Mt. Kilimanjaro before airport drop-off.✅ Private 4×4 safari vehicle with pop-up roof✅ Professional English-speaking safari guide✅ 7 nights in carefully selected mid-range or luxury safari lodges/tented camps✅ All national park entrance fees✅ Full-board meals throughout the safari✅ Bottled mineral water during game drives✅ Airport pick-up and drop-off (Kilimanjaro International Airport or Arusha Airport)Experience Africa's most spectacular wildlife destinations withand create memories that will last a lifetime.+255 746 566 559