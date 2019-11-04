4 Bedrooms Home for sale at Upanga

Kitomai
JF-Expert Member
.
A charming four bedroom maisonnet with a private car parking in this quiet Ally Khan Road.
Beautifully presented throughout and arranged over two floors, the property has one bedroom, a generous living space on the ground floor with ample room to sit and eat together with a smart contemporary kitchen and downstairs
On the first floor there are three bright and airy bedrooms. Price TZS 280,000For more information please call or whatsapp on 0784225000.
IMG_1019.JPG

IMG_1024.JPG

IMG_1035.JPG

IMG_1021.JPG
 

JF-Expert Member
Nenda mskiti wa upanga ulizia chetu wote atakupa info mwanangu huyo ndo mpango mzima ukitoka hapo nicheki maeneo ya ubalozi wa Burundi kuelekea ubalozi wa Jamaica nishalewa
 
