4 Bedrooms Home for sale at Upanga

A charming four bedroom maisonnet with a private car parking in this quiet Ally Khan Road.Beautifully presented throughout and arranged over two floors, the property has one bedroom, a generous living space on the ground floor with ample room to sit and eat together with a smart contemporary kitchen and downstairsOn the first floor there are three bright and airy bedrooms. Price TZS 280,000For more information please call or whatsapp on 0784225000.