4 Bedrooms Home for sale at Upanga

Kitomai
JF-Expert Member
- Joined
- May 21, 2009
- Messages
- 1,028
- Points
- 1,225
Kitomai
JF-Expert Member
Joined May 21, 2009
1,028 1,225
.
A charming four bedroom maisonnet with a private car parking in this quiet Ally Khan Road.
Beautifully presented throughout and arranged over two floors, the property has one bedroom, a generous living space on the ground floor with ample room to sit and eat together with a smart contemporary kitchen and downstairs
On the first floor there are three bright and airy bedrooms. Price TZS 280,000For more information please call or whatsapp on 0784225000.
A charming four bedroom maisonnet with a private car parking in this quiet Ally Khan Road.
Beautifully presented throughout and arranged over two floors, the property has one bedroom, a generous living space on the ground floor with ample room to sit and eat together with a smart contemporary kitchen and downstairs
On the first floor there are three bright and airy bedrooms. Price TZS 280,000For more information please call or whatsapp on 0784225000.
Attachments:
-
- File size
- 72.2 KB
- Views
- 0
-
- File size
- 83.4 KB
- Views
- 0
-
- File size
- 37.4 KB
- Views
- 0
-
- File size
- 31 KB
- Views
- 0
-
- File size
- 37.5 KB
- Views
- 0
-
- File size
- 72.9 KB
- Views
- 0
-
- File size
- 48 KB
- Views
- 0
-
- File size
- 34.7 KB
- Views
- 0
-
- File size
- 36.5 KB
- Views
- 0
-
- File size
- 41.1 KB
- Views
- 0