3D zebra crossing markings could increase road safety in Tanzania

Web_three-dimensional-(3D)--Zebra-Crossing-BCC-Barisal

Photo shows three-dimensional (3D) zebra crossings painted in a road in Barisal,Bangladeshi.

3D Zebra Crossings have already been used in countries like England, China and India

Barisal City Corporation (BCC) has started to mark three-dimensional (3D) zebra crossings for the safety and security of commuters and pedestrians in Barisal.

BCC Mayor Serniabad Sadik Abdullah has already inaugurated this initiative at the city.
The mayor said: "We want to introduce this type of modern 3D zebra crossing markings at different parts of the city to ensure road safety and prevent road accidents, like other developed countries."
"It is an experimental drive. If proven fruitful, then it would be introduced at different roads and crossings of the city,” he added.

Barisal Metropolitan Police (BMP) Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Khairul Islam said this type of 3D zebra crossings may increase visibility more than the traditional marking patterns.

Executive engineer of BCC Humayun Kabir said BCC is introducing this type of modern 3D zebra crossing at different parts of city roads to ensure road safety for transporters, passengers and pedestrians.
BCC has introduced this type of zebra crossing for the first time in Bangladesh.

3D crosswalks around the world
The 3D crosswalk is an idea of a 10-year-old and is said to have saved lives in Medford in the United States.
Isa and her classmate Eric, students at Brooks Elementary, spent months pitching their well-researched idea of a 3D crosswalk to Medford’s Mayor. Later the mayor helped them to install it in front of their school, and she now plans to install a few more in other schools of the city as well.

This optical illusion has already been used in countries like England, China and India with a hope to force drivers to slow down and avoid cases of hit-and-run accidents.


Fuata link ifuatayo kuona more of the 3D Zebra Crossings.

 
Tatizo la ajali Bongo sio Zebra Crossing ni elimu ya Uvukaji kwa watembea kwa miguu na madereva.
Unakuta Taa za kuongoza zimeruhusu kijani au hata Traffic karuhusu na watembeaji nao wanataka wavuke!.
Unabisha nenda Mataa chang'ombe, Mnazi Mmoja, City Mall na Fire kafanye case study!.
 
Wick said:
Tatizo la ajali Bongo sio Zebra Crossing ni elimu ya Uvukaji kwa watembea kwa miguu na madereva.
Unakuta Taa za kuongoza zimeruhusu kijani au hata Traffic karuhusu na watembeaji nao wanataka wavuke!.
Unabisha nenda Mataa chang'ombe, Mnazi Mmoja, City Mall na Fire kafanye case study!.
Click to expand...
Mkuu inaweza kabisa kupunguza ajali!Hizi sio zebra crossing za kawaida ni 3D,kwa hiyo dereva akija ni lazima asimame bila hata uwepo wa traffic police.Zebra crossing tulizo nazo sasa sio 3D kwa hiyo dereva haogopi kugonga hayo yanayo onekana kama matufali makubwa na marefu!Zebra crossings tulizo nazo sasa hazimfanyi kabisa dereva kusimama bila shuruti.
 
Wick said:
Tatizo la ajali Bongo sio Zebra Crossing ni elimu ya Uvukaji kwa watembea kwa miguu na madereva.
Unakuta Taa za kuongoza zimeruhusu kijani au hata Traffic karuhusu na watembeaji nao wanataka wavuke!.
Unabisha nenda Mataa chang'ombe, Mnazi Mmoja, City Mall na Fire kafanye case study!.
Click to expand...
Mkuu inaweza kabisa kupunguza ajali!Hizi sio zebra crossing za kawaida ni 3D,kwa hiyo dereva akija ni lazima asimame bila hata uwepo wa traffic police.Zebra crossing tulizo nazo sasa sio 3D kwa hiyo dereva haogopi kugonga hayo yanayo onekana kama matufali makubwa na marefu!Zebra crossings tulizo nazo sawa hazimfanyi kabisa dereva kuogopa blocks hizo ambazo ni illusion na kusimama bila shuruti.
 
Wick said:
Tatizo la ajali Bongo sio Zebra Crossing ni elimu ya Uvukaji kwa watembea kwa miguu na madereva.
Unakuta Taa za kuongoza zimeruhusu kijani au hata Traffic karuhusu na watembeaji nao wanataka wavuke!.
Unabisha nenda Mataa chang'ombe, Mnazi Mmoja, City Mall na Fire kafanye case study!.
Click to expand...
Mkuu inaweza kabisa kupunguza ajali!Hizi sio zebra crossing za kawaida ni 3D,kwa hiyo dereva akija ni lazima asimame bila hata uwepo wa traffic police kwa kuogopa hizo zinazo onekana kama elongated blocks lakini sio,is only an illusion.Zebra crossing tulizo nazo sasa hivi sio 3D,kwa hiyo dereva haogopi kugonga hayo yanayo onekana kama matufali makubwa na marefu!
 
areafiftyone said:
Mkuu inaweza kabisa kupunguza ajali!Hizi sio zebra crossing za kawaida ni 3D,kwa hiyo dereva akija ni lazima asimame bila hata uwepo wa traffic police.Zebra crossing tulizo nazo sasa sio 3D kwa hiyo dereva haogopi kugonga hayo yanayo onekana kama matufali makubwa na marefu!Zebra crossings tulizo nazo sawa hazimfanyi kabisa dereva kuogopa blocks hizo na kusimama bila shuruti.
Click to expand...
Sasa dereva si atazoea!!?mfano madereva wa daladala hapo si anapita 120
 
code4494 said:
Sasa dereva si atazoea!!?mfano madereva wa daladala hapo si anapita 120
Click to expand...
Mkuu believe me hayo madude yanatisha kwa hiyo kuyazoea si rahisi.Ila hata kama akizoea kiasi fulani,a message will always ring in his brain kwa sababu ya muonekano wa hizo elongated blocks,so he will remember that he is supposed to stop.Mkuu hizi zebra crossings zimesaidia kupunguza ajali sehemu zingine,so naamini hapa kwetu na sisi zitatusaidia.Halafu pia tusisahau kwamba ni kivutio cha sina yake.
 
Ajali za watembea kwa miguu kugongwa zebra ni chache sana. Sana.

Ajali nyingi ni gari vs bodaboda au gari vs gari au gari vs mtaro.
 
Behaviourist said:
What does 3D mean?
Click to expand...
A picture that has or appears to have height, width and depth is three-dimensional (or 3-D). A picture that has height and width but no depth is two-dimensional (or 2-D). Somepictures are 2-D on purpose. Think about the international symbols that indicate which door leads to a restroom, for example.
 
areafiftyone said:
Yehoyadaya,
Zebra hapo signifies muonekano,si unajua Zebra anavyofanana,haina maana kwamba wanavuka Zebras,hapo no.Dah,kazi kweli kweli.
Click to expand...
Ulaya hawaiti zebra crossing wanaita pedesterian crossing .Huku Africa ndio watu wanakomaa kuita zebra crossing Hilo neno zebra walishaachana nalo
 
