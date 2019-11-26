10 signs that your wife was not destined to be your wife

LIKUD

LIKUD

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2012
Messages
6,828
Points
2,000
LIKUD

LIKUD

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 26, 2012
6,828 2,000
The following are ten signs that the woman that u call ur wife was neither meant nor destined to be your . She is actually not your wife. Read them carefully.


1. U did not marry her a virgin .

2. - 10 : Just refer to sign number one.




" Your Beach a regular beach, You are callin wifey, I fvkd feed her fast food"...50 Cents. In the song Anthem of the Kings by Enimem feat 50 & Lil Wayne.

If u marry a woman who is not a virgin, knows that you are placing urself in un- holy covenant, so chochote kitakacho kutokea, usilaumu. HIYO ITAKUWA NI SHAURI YAKO.
 
Bazazi

Bazazi

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2008
Messages
2,596
Points
2,000
Bazazi

Bazazi

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 18, 2008
2,596 2,000
Kwahiyo tufanyeje sasa!?
Waliowabikiri hawakuoa
Waliowaoa hawakubikiri
Waliobikiri nao yaleyale
Walioa waliobikiriwa pia
Mbona mchafukoge tu
Yaani ni vurugu mechi
Hakuna mwenye mke
Wote tu tumeoa wake;
Ndio wake wa wengine

Dunia uwanja wa fujo
Fanya yako pumzika
Usiwaze ya mla jana
We kula vyako pekee
Ukiwaza ya wengine
Wafa kihoro bila hoja
Yanini kujitaabisha?


Bazazi
 
LIKUD

LIKUD

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2012
Messages
6,828
Points
2,000
LIKUD

LIKUD

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 26, 2012
6,828 2,000
Bazazi said:
Kwahiyo tufanyeje sasa!?
Waliowabikiri hawakuoa
Waliowaoa hawakubikiri
Waliobikiri nao yaleyale
Walioa waliobikiriwa pia
Mbona mchafukoge tu
Yaani ni vurugu mechi
Hakuna mwenye mke
Wote tu tumeoa wake;
Ndio wake wa wengine

Dunia uwanja wa fujo
Fanya yako pumzika
Usiwaze ya mla jana
We kula vyako pekee
Ukiwaza ya wengine
Wafa kihoro bila hoja
Yanini kujitaabisha?


Bazazi
Click to expand...
Shauri yako
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
mulwanaka Please ladies Sex to your husband is not a sign of love Mahusiano, mapenzi, urafiki 56
B 15 signs that you are under the attack of a spirit husband and wife Mahusiano, mapenzi, urafiki 3
GuDume Hii tabia wanayo wanawake wengi Siku hizi sijajua kama ni Swaga,Sign Language au Inamaanisha kitu flani Mahusiano, mapenzi, urafiki 33
lup Hivi wadada mtu akiku-do!,Mara moja halafu aka-sign out, kimya kimya huwa mnachukuliaje?? Mahusiano, mapenzi, urafiki 7
Adharusi List of 25 signs your girl is wife material Mahusiano, mapenzi, urafiki 11
Similar threads
Please ladies Sex to your husband is not a sign of love
15 signs that you are under the attack of a spirit husband and wife
Hii tabia wanayo wanawake wengi Siku hizi sijajua kama ni Swaga,Sign Language au Inamaanisha kitu flani
Hivi wadada mtu akiku-do!,Mara moja halafu aka-sign out, kimya kimya huwa mnachukuliaje??
List of 25 signs your girl is wife material

Forum statistics

Threads 1,359,791
Members 519,615
Posts 33,202,972

FOLLOW US

Top